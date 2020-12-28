MSME
Covid-19: Restrictions cost Lagos MSMEs N2.7 billion – LCCI
The LCCI has stated that COVID-19 restrictions cost MSMEs in Lagos the sum of N2.7 billion.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stated that restrictions due to the rising second wave of the pandemic cost Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Lagos the sum of N2.7 billion.
This was disclosed by the LCCI Director-General, Dr Muda Yusuf, on Sunday during the LCCI’s Economic and Business Review for 2020 and Outlook for 2021.
Dr.Yusuf said that the major disruptions that Lagos businesses faced during the end of the year was the attack by hoodlums after the #EndSARS protests, and the lockdown restrictions during the holiday season.
Yusuf further stated that exchange rate challenges and local inflation posed a challenge to businesses in Lagos.
“The business community witnessed two major disruptions in year 2020 – COVID-19 pandemic and EndSARS protest nationwide.
“Our findings showed that MSMEs with active presence in Lagos lost at least N2.7 billion in revenue to the lockdown.
“The fiscal and monetary authorities as well as the coalition of private sector players provided several relief measures to cushion the impacts of the pandemic on the business community.
“Business activities rebounded modestly in Q3-2020, following the relaxation of various lockdown measures.
“However, the major challenges faced by the business community in the outgoing year include – liquidity crisis in the foreign exchange market, sharp exchange rate depreciation, high energy and production cost.
“Others are: ports congestion, cumbersome and burdensome customs processes, insecurity, inconsistent policies, regulatory uncertainties, land border closure and Apapa traffic gridlock,” he said.
Mr Yusuf said that most businesses would struggle in 2021 though it was expected that the larger corporations would thrive in 2021 as the economy returned to positive growth.
“While most MSMEs will struggle to survive in year 2021 amid unfavourable economic conditions, we expect most large corporations to demonstrate resilience in the coming year,” he said.
“We expect the economy to return to the path of positive growth in the second quarter of 2021.
“This will expectedly impact on the macroeconomic environment which may ease some of the critical economic conditions currently impeding economic growth.
“Without bold policy pronouncements in this regard, constraints to the ease of doing business including FX shortage, escalating production costs, high regulatory costs, infrastructure inadequacies and delayed cargo clearance will persist into year 2021,” he added.
What you should know
Recall Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government on Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country including advising on shutting down bars, and event centres over the next 5 weeks.
MSME
Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises policy review awaiting FG approval – SMEDAN
SMEDAN DG has stated that the MSMEs policy was awaiting approval by the Federal Executive Council.
The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has stated that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) policy review is awaiting approval from the Federal Government.
This was disclosed on Thursday in Abuja, by the Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Radda, during a meeting with the Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN).
The SMEDAN DG disclosed that the MSME policy was initially developed in 2006 in partnership with the United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) and was later reviewed in 2010 and 2015.
- “We are reviewing it again and have concluded everything about the policy. We have done the validation and have received input from stakeholders in the MSMEs ecosystem. It was presented to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and for the Federal Executive Council’s approval. It is still awaiting approval to bring into effect the new MSMEs policy in the country.”
Mr. Radda added that major areas of the reviewed policy include the classification of MSMEs based on turnover, as well as manpower. He noted that a major challenge facing MSME’s in Nigeria was packaging their products for export, citing the inclusion of the Export Facilitation Programme, which orientates small businesses on brand strategies, regulatory challenges, including products packaging and quality control for export.
He said the reasons for the scheme was to prepare Nigerian businesses for the African Continental Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which would go into effect from January 2021.
- “We have quality products in Nigeria but most of the problems MSMEs face are lack of proper branding and quality control of their products as well as regulatory issues. Nigerian MSMEs have regulatory issues that are challenging in terms of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Commission (NAFDAC) registration, Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON) certification and products registration. Through the project, the MSMEs are being enhanced.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in August that Partner & Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria, Andrew Nevin (Ph.D.), said even though the SMEs employ over 80% of the country’s workforce, the start-ups in Nigeria hardly get to the point where they are valued at over $1 billion, because the uncertainties of doing business in Nigeria are quite high.
According to him, SMEs entering the formal sector means higher productivity and monitored payment of taxes. Yet, entry into the formal sector is still a choice most small businesses do not want to embrace due to the economic environment. He was quoted saying:
- “… if the cost and complexity of entering the formal sector is too high, then the SME will elect to stay in the informal sector with all the attendant issues, including that they can be subject to harassment by the authorities. These type of statistics always tell us the sector is huge, but it is huge because it is too difficult to grow big companies, so this is not a sign of strength. The best structure for the economy is to have strong large companies that then create room for SMEs to be part of their ecosystem.
- “Large companies raise standards (look at the quality of Dangote companies for example) and raise productivity and create opportunities for others, so large SME sector is a sign that business is too difficult because if Nigeria was functioning correctly, we would have 100+ Dangotes in the Economy.”
MSME
The role of small businesses in Nigeria’s post-Covid recovery plan
For small businesses to drive the global economy to recovery, they must have access to funding which is a key factor to their growth.
Small businesses (MSMEs) represent about 90% of businesses worldwide and in Nigeria, they account for 84% of the country’s employment.
The global economy was greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and from the data, it is clear that small businesses must drive the global economy to recovery.
Oil prices in the global market crashed to about $30 per barrel in Q1 of 2020 and about 90% of Nigeria’s export is Crude Oil. This decrease in demand for Oil in the global market has greatly affected the Nigerian economy as seen in the negative plunge of the GDP in Q2 of 2020.
The government in response has setup various intervention plans to support small businesses in cushioning the overall effect of the downturn on the economy and give room for diversification. This Report seeks to examine the effects of these proposed interventions.
Impact of Covid-19 on the global economy and forecasts on its impact on the Nigerian economy
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a severe economic shock, which the world has yet to experience in decades. According to a recent report by the World Bank, forecasts envision a 5.2% contraction in global GDP in 2020. It has been projected that Nigeria’s unemployment rate could rise to 33.6% (a third of our population) by the end of the year if urgent steps are not taken.
Nigeria’s post-Covid-19 recovery plan
To avert the drastic decline in economic growth, the government responded by introducing various intervention programs to cushion the effect of the pandemic on the economy. Thankfully, many of the interventions were targeted at MSMEs.
- A 1-year extension of moratorium on principal repayments for CBN intervention facilities.
- The reduction of the interest rate on intervention loans from 9 percent to 5 percent.
- Creation of N50billion target credit facility for affected households and MSMEs.
- N1trillion in loans to boost local manufacturing and production across critical sectors.
- The N75billion Nigeria Youth Investment Funds (NYIF) floated by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport.
- N75bn MSME survival Fund Ministry of Investment.
- The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) 3billion loans for MSMEs.
- The Bank of Industry (BOI), African Export–Import Bank and other organizations has served as available funding pools for MSMEs.
Regulatory bottlenecks affecting the growth of the MSMEs in Nigeria
- Nigerian MSMEs are subjected to multiple taxes by the different tiers of government, each with its own rigorous process and significant costs.
- Credit schemes are seasonal, and they often have an insignificant per capita impact, as obligor limits are often pegged below N5 million.
- The government has very few policies aimed at de-risking investments in the start-up ecosystem.
Recommendation
- MSMEs need constant access to funding as it’s a key factor to their growth.
- Government should create an investor/MSME-friendly environment. An example is Israel, where the government encourages institutional investors to invest in tech companies by providing guarantees.
- Financial literacy should be made compulsory at the primary and post-primary level.
- The government should summon the political will to solve the perennial problem of power supply.
- The CBN should pursue policies aimed at stabilizing inflation to single digit, while also targeting single-digit interest rates.
To read the full report, please kindly click here
MSME
FG needs to review regulation of small and medium businesses – Osinbajo
Osinbajo has stated that the government will improve the business environment for MSMEs in Nigeria by proper regulation.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has announced that Nigeria needs to take a second look at how Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are regulated, so as to improve the business environment for SMEs in Nigeria.
The Vice President disclosed this at the commissioning of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce Trade and Convention Centre on Monday.
He added that the FG has stepped in by reducing taxes for SMEs from 2021, and added that smaller levies paid by SME’s should be reviewed to make the businesses environment better.
“But I think that one of the drawbacks that we have had in improving the business environment is really with respect to how we regulate small businesses.
“For example, in Abuja, I hear very frequently, small businesses which talk about the kinds of problems they experience -either with fumigation licences or one licence or the other— all manner of constraints which ideally should not occur.
“I know that the Minister of FCT is actively working with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment have been concerned about making this work.
“But Abuja is just one example of how generally speaking, all over the country, we need to take a second look at how we regulate small businesses; we just need to take a second look,” Osinbajo said.
He cited the recent Finance Bill which has reduced most of the Federal tax rates to be paid by businesses, as all revenue below N25 million would be zero taxes.
“If you look at all the proposed Finance Bill, there are several incentives for small businesses and I think this is where the private sector must work very actively with us in ensuring that we are self-regulators and policemen and women of the regulations.
“I think the time has come for us to have a chamber of commerce paying very active attention to all that is going on in the MSMEs space especially with respect to regulation,” he said.
What you should know about Osinbajo’s policy ideas
- Nairametrics reported last month that Osinbajo stated that the country must create an enabling environment, post Covid-19, to attract local investments across the country.
- Osinbajo also stated that the Federal Government has been willing to implement new ideas suggested in the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) after the fallout of the pandemic on the nation’s economy.
- Osinbajo said, “It is important to recognise that the pandemic, which really is the cause of the downturn, not just in the Nigerian economy but practically all of our economies, all over the world, except perhaps China, also provides incredible opportunities for doing all manner of very innovative and creative things”