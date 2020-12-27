Economy & Politics
Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 – CEBR
Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 but will slow to 2.2% in the 2026-35 period, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR).
In its annual world economic league table of the growth prospects of 193 countries, released on Saturday 26th, the UK-based consultancy group said the country may be in the same position in 2035.
A steady rise has seen the country move from 38th position in 2005 to 27th position in 2019. However, the CEBR predicts that this rise will halt the projected 2.4% from 2021-25, predicted to decline by 0.2% points from 2026 – 2035.
What needs to be done
Considering that certain policies appear not to be delivering results and attaining expected outcomes, Nigeria should focus on studying governance models of relevant countries with the intention of comparing and benchmarking their experiences and explore differences and similarities in practice.
This does not imply that Nigeria will copy or import any model; but rather to learn from their experiences and see how they tackled similar problems in the past; and are currently tackling similar problems.
Key highlights from the report
- Global gross domestic product is forecast to decline by 4.4% this year, in the biggest one-year fall since the second world war.
- The US economy is expected to contract by 5% this year, making China to narrow the gap with its biggest rival.
- China is set to overtake the US to become the world’s biggest economy five years earlier than previously predicted.
- Thanks to China’s “skilful” management of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the country outperforming its rival during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
- CEBR expects the value of China’s economy when measured in dollars to exceed that of the US by 2028.
- World’s pandemic recovery would likely be dominated by higher inflation rather than slower growth – a challenge to governments like Britain’s which have borrowed huge sums to fund COVID responses.
What you should know
According to the CEBR report and as reported by The Guardian,
- Japan is expected to remain in third place in dollar terms but is likely to be overtaken by India in the early part of the next decade.
- This would push Germany from fourth to fifth place.
- The UK, currently the fifth-biggest economy according to the CEBR, is expected to fall to sixth place by 2024.
- However, GDP in dollars is expected to be 23% higher than that in France by 2035, mainly due to the growing digital economy.
- India, after overtaking France and the UK last year, had fallen back behind the UK as a result of a sharp fall in the value of the rupee. But the dip will be short-lived, with the world’s second most populous country on course to be the third biggest economy by 2035.
- Environmental issues would start to have a serious impact on the shape of the world economy over the next 15 years following a period in which the effects of global heating had become apparent more than previously feared.
- Sea levels are expected to have risen by 45cm from the 2000 base by 2035. This compares with the smaller 20cm rise by 2030 predicted two years ago.
- There would be weaker demand for fossil fuels and lower oil prices. The cost of a barrel of crude would fall below $30 by 2035, considering that more countries are making plans to make the transition to net carbon zero economy in the coming decades.
What they are saying
The CEBR submitted in the report that:
- “We see an economic cycle with rising interest rates in mid-2020, but the underlying trends have been accelerated by this point to a greener and more tech-based world as we move into the 2030s.”
Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR’s Deputy Chairman, said:
- “The big news in this forecast is the speed of growth of the Chinese economy. We expect it to become an upper-income economy during the current five-year plan period (2020-25). And we expect it to overtake the US a full five years earlier than we did a year ago. Other Asian economies are also shooting up the league table. One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other.”
Plateau Governor assents 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N147.6 billion
Governor Simon Lalong, has signed the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N147.6 billion.
Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has signed the state’s 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N147.6 billion, following an adjustment to the budget size, from its proposed sum of N134.9 billion to N147.6 billion.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget tagged “Budget of Economic Recovery and Consolidation of Inclusive Infrastructural Growth” allocated 61% to recurrent expenditure and 39% to capital expenditure.
The Governor seized the opportunity to thank the members of the state House of Assembly for expediting the process, noting that their kind gesture will afford the government ample opportunity to settle down and vigorously implement it.
What you should know
- The governor presented the proposed budget estimate to the assembly on November 11, 2020.
- The budget was later readjusted to N147.6billion and passed by the House of Assembly on December 17, 2020.
- The assented budget allocated the sum of N90.1 billion (61% of the total budget size) to recurrent expenditure, while the remaining 39% translating to N57.5 billion was allocated to capital expenditure.
What they are saying
Commenting on the recent development, the Governor said:
- “This is a very significant event for the economic prosperity and peace of our state and I want to appreciate the speaker and the members of the House of Assembly for their commitment and diligence in passing the 2021 appropriation bill on time. This again demonstrates the unity and patriotism that is guiding the synergy between the two arms of government in delivering good governance to our people.
- “The 2021 budget complies with the current economic realities, occasioned by COVID-19, which has made us to prioritise key areas that will impact our people. We hope to support businesses that will in turn pay taxes especially now that we have signed the new tax law for development. I want to appeal to all citizens to support us as we fulfil our goal of achieving sustainable economic rebirth and empowering our people.”
Bottom line
Nairametrics understands that the government intends to spend more on recurrent expenditure than on capital expenditure, evident by the higher allocation to the former. As stated by the Governor, this might be as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected the finance of most states in Nigeria.
Governor Tambuwal assents Sokoto State 2021 budget worth N176.7 billion
Governor Tambuwal has presented Sokoto State’s 2021 “budget of consolidation and socio-economic emancipation”.
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has granted an executive assent to the State’s 2021 budget worth N176.7 billion to be passed into law.
According to News Agency of Nigeria sources, the budget document tagged: “The budget of consolidation and socio-economic emancipation,” allocated 54% of its proposed sum for capital expenditure, translating to N95.5 billion; while the remaining 46% (N81.2 billion) was set aside for recurrent expenditure.
In addition, the Governor praised the State House of Assembly for expediting the passage of the budget, noting that the lawmakers set their political differences aside to facilitate the quick passage of the budget, which is to the benefit of the state.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Sokoto House of Assembly had earlier approved a virement request made by the Governor to the tune of N538 million. On the other hand, the build-up to the 2021 budget for the state and other relevant information are succinctly captured below;
- Governor Tambuwal, on 10 December 2020, presented a budget proposal of N176, 685,535,633.47 to the State Assembly. Thirteen days later, the budget draft was signed into law by the Governor.
- Nairametrics gathered that the budget was signed into law without any addition or subtraction.
- The breakdown of the budget by sectoral allocation shows that the top three sectors with the highest allocation are; Education with a lion share of 21.9% ( translating to N38,784,571,035.78), followed by Agriculture with 17.1% (N17,905,299,159.00), and Health with allocation of 11.8% (N20,770,716,027.29).
- The breakdown of the N81.2 billion allocated for recurrent expenditure are; personnel cost of N36.2 billion, overhead cost of N30 billion, interest payment on debt of N9.1 billion, pension, gratuity and public debt service of N4.2 billion and internal debt service of N1.6 billion.
COVID 19: Debt Service Suspension Initiative extended to June 2021 – World Bank
The Debt Service Suspension Initiative shall now end in June 2021 as against the earlier deadline of 31st December 2020.
The suspension period for the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) scheduled to end on December 31, 2020 has been extended through June 2021, as contained on the website of the World Bank.
DSSI was established on May 1, 2020 by G20 countries on the advice of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and has delivered about $5 billion in relief to more than 40 eligible countries.
The initiative is intended to help countries concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people all over the World.
What you should know about the debt suspension initiative
- 73 countries are eligible for the temporary suspension of debt-service payments owed their official bilateral creditors.
- The G20 has also called on all private creditors to participate in the initiative on comparable terms.
- Both the World Bank and the IMF are strongly supporting the implementation of the DSSI – by monitoring spending, enhancing public debt transparency, and ensuring prudent borrowing.
- All the DSSI borrowers are committed to using all their freed-up funds towards increasing their social, health, or economic spending in response to the crisis, including disclosing all their public-sector related financial commitments (involving debt and debt-like instruments), as well as limiting their non-concessional borrowings to levels agreed under IMF programs and the World Bank’s non-concessional borrowing policies.
Why this matters
Since the onset of the pandemic, many emerging markets are at significant risk of debt distress and a number of countries all over the world have announced their intention to seek debt restructurings.
COVID-19 has continued to pose unprecedented challenges and undue financial pressures on most countries across the world, more critical are the developing countries that already have huge debt burdens. In a period like this, the countries require significant liquidity and financing supports to deal with the pandemic, which the initiative is intended to serve.
Debt relief measures will help in providing some of the needed support, and the IMF and World Bank have announced enhanced lending facilities for developing country members to help in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
As the pandemic is yet to stem down or subside in most countries, with daily spikes reported in some countries; it has become necessary to extend the deadline to avoid financial overload that could lead to an inevitable crisis.