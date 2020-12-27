Coronavirus
COVID-19: Why Bill Gates is hopeful about 2021
While it appears there is no end in sight to the pandemic, Gates is optimistic that there is good news coming in 2021.
Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the world in 2020, leading to over 75million cases globally and over 1.6million deaths. Bill Gates, Founder of Microsoft has spent the better parts of the year working with scientists to tackle the pandemic.
According to his tweet, humans have never made more progress on any disease in a year than the world did on COVID-19 this year. Under normal circumstances, he said creating a vaccine can take 10 years but this time, multiple vaccines were created in less than one year.
Gates’ reasons to be hopeful
- One is that masks, social distancing, and other interventions can slow the spread of the virus and save lives while vaccines are being rolled out.
- In the spring of 2021, the vaccines and treatments you’ve been reading about in the news will start reaching the scale where they’ll have a global impact.
- Although, there will still be need for some restrictions (on big public gatherings, for example), the number of cases and deaths will start to reduce – at least in wealthy countries – and life will be much closer to normal than it is now.
Where the pandemic stands now
- There are two vaccines, one developed by Moderna, the other by Pfizer and BioNTech – which have received emergency approval in the U.S.
- The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has also been approved in the U.K. and other countries, and several other companies will probably be announcing results of clinical efficacy trials soon.
Why many companies were willing to take the risk this time
Gates explained that the companies saw a chance to use their expertise to help end the pandemic, as it also helped others step up to bear some of the financial risk. He said,
- “In some cases, it was a national government, such as the U.S. or Germany. In others it was the group called CEPI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, which is funded by our foundation and several government and philanthropic partners. Of course, developing the vaccines themselves is only part of the challenge. And it may not even be the hardest part.”
What you need to know
The success of the first two vaccines also bodes well for many of the other candidates. Virtually, all of the vaccines now undergoing efficacy studies attack the same part of the novel coronavirus as the first two do (It’s the protein that spikes out of the virus, giving the coronavirus its crown-like shape as well as its name).
- “Despite this basic similarity, the various vaccines use different approaches to attacking the virus. The ones developed by Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech involve what’s called mRNA technology – an approach our foundation is intimately familiar with, because we’ve been funding research on it since 2014 as a way to create vaccines for malaria and HIV. It’s great that the technology is now allowing unprecedented progress on COVID-19.
- “It’s no accident that mRNA vaccines were the first out of the gate. By design, this type of vaccine can be created faster than conventional ones. It works by using messenger RNA to deliver instructions that cue your body to produce the distinctive spike protein. Then your immune system kicks in and attacks anything with that spike on it, including the COVID-19 virus,” Gates added.
Covid-19: Deaths of frontline workers particularly sad – Buhari
President Buhari has condoled with the Nigerian Medical Association over the loss of some of their members in the fight against COVID-19.
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the announcement of the Nigerian Medical Association losing 20 doctors in one week. He said that the FG is particularly sad about it and will give welfare where its due.
The President disclosed this in a social media statement on Saturday.
- “The deaths of our frontline health workers in the battle against COVID-19 are particularly sad. I have sent my condolences to the Nigerian Medical Association. No reward is too much for the sacrifices being made, our administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) warned that the second wave of coronavirus is more catastrophic, citing that no less than 20 doctors have lost their lives in a week.
- The NMA also called on the government to provide more facilities and urged patients with the disease to disclose the truth to doctors, or else risk exposing doctors to the virus.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 26th of December 2020, 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 83,576 confirmed cases.
On the 26th of December 2020, 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death was recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
To date, 83,576 cases have been confirmed, 70,495 cases have been discharged and 1,247 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 925,215 tests have been carried out as of December 26th, 2020 compared to 912,215 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 26th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 83,576
- Total Number Discharged – 70,495
- Total Deaths – 1,247
- Total Tests Carried out – 925,215
According to the NCDC, the 829 new cases were reported from 15 states- Lagos (296), FCT (291), Kaduna (79), Rivers (40), Kano (35), Nasarawa (25), Bauchi (19), Benue (8), Borno (7), Edo (7), Oyo (7), Sokoto (7), Cross River (3), Jigawa (3), and Ogun (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 28,488, followed by Abuja (11,057), Kaduna (4,883), Plateau (4,459), Oyo (3,885), Rivers (3,368), Edo (2,826), Ogun (2,451), Kano (2,169), Delta (1,868), Ondo (1,798), Katsina (1,570), Enugu (1,382), Kwara (1,379), Gombe (1,248), Ebonyi (1,097), Osun (1,004), Abia (983), Bauchi (964), and Borno (796).
Imo State has recorded 748 cases, Nasarawa (690), Benue (532), Bayelsa (519), Akwa Ibom (429), Ekiti and Niger (409), Jigawa (392), Adamawa (355), Anambra (307), Sokoto (297), Taraba (211), Yobe (187), Cross River (169), Kebbi (163), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Covid-19: FG directs universities to suspend academic activities till further notice
The Federal Government has directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to put on hold all academic activities in their schools.
The Federal Government has directed the Vice-Chancellors of universities to immediately put on hold all academic activities in their various institutions.
This new measure by the government is in compliance with the Covid-19 protocol, which prohibits activities or events that involve the large gathering of people due to the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
According to a report from Punch, the directive which is contained in a circular issued by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary (Administration), Chris Mayaki, said that classrooms, hostel accommodation, conference and seminars should be suspended.
The commission also asked the universities to remain shut during the intervening period, pending further directives from the government on the reopening of the various institutions.
The decision from NUC, which is coming barely a few days after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its 9-month-old strike, seems to have dashed the hopes of university students to return back to classes as soon as possible after being at home for a long time.
What the NUC is saying
Maiyaki, in his statement on behalf of NUC, said,
- “Vice-Chancellors are to please note that the directive is part of the measures approved by Mr. President to mitigate the second wave of coronavirus infections in the country. The affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home while those on GL13 and above should strictly adhere to the extant preventive measures, including maintenance of physical distancing, regular washing of hands and/or sanitizing of hands, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors to offices.”
What you should know
- It can be recalled that following the reported outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has seen a surge in the number of infections across the country, the Federal Government reintroduced some measures to help curb the spread of the disease.
- The government had directed civil servants from grade level 12 and below to work from home for 5 weeks, effective December 23, 2020.
- The Federal Government, while advocating for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, asked the state governments to ensure the shutdown of bars, nightclubs, event centres and so on.