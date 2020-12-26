Around the World
China to overtake United States as the world’s biggest economy in 2028
China is expected to go ahead of the United States to become the world’s biggest economy in 2028, 5 years earlier than previously anticipated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2 biggest economies in the world are on course to change positions faster than earlier expected about a year ago.
According to a report from Reuters, this disclosure was made by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) said in an annual report published on Saturday.
What CEBR is saying
The Centre for Economics and Business Research in its report said, “For some time, an overarching theme of global economics has been the economic and soft power struggle between the United States and China. The COVID-19 pandemic and corresponding economic fallout have certainly tipped this rivalry in China’s favour.”
The CEBR said that China’s skillful management of the coronavirus pandemic, with its strict early lockdown, and the negative impact to long-term growth being experienced in the Western countries meant China’s relative economic performance had improved.
The Chinese President, Xi Jinping, had said last month that it was entirely possible for the Chinese economy to double in size by 2035 under his government’s new Five-Year Plan, which aims to achieve modern socialism in 15 years.
China is set for average economic growth of 5.7% a year from 2021-25 before slowing to 4.5% a year from 2026-30, while the United States was likely to have a strong post-pandemic rebound in 2021, its growth would slow to 1.9% a year between 2022 and 2024, and then to 1.6% after that.
Japan is expected to remain the world’s third-biggest economy, in dollar terms, until the early 2030s when it would be overtaken by India, pushing Germany down from fourth to fifth, whereas the UK, currently the fifth-biggest economy by the CEBR’s measure, would slide down to sixth place from 2024.
The CEBR said that the pandemic’s impact on the global economy would most probably reflect in higher inflation, rather than slower growth.
What you should know
- China was the first country in the world to be hit by the coronavirus pandemic, after it was discovered in Wuhan, recording many casualties. They, however, were able to recover promptly, together with some other Asian countries.
- This is well ahead of the Western economies, some of which are seriously battling with the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic at this moment.
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire, Ron Burkle for $22 million
American billionaire Businessman, Ron Burkle has purchased late Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch for $22 million.
The famous Neverland Ranch owned by late popstar, Michael Jackson has been finally sold to popular American billionaire and onetime associate, Ron Burkle for $22 million.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the property was first listed for $100 million in 2015 and subsequently underwent severe price cuts, settling for $31 million last year.
Nairametrics gathered that Mr. Jackson made Neverland famous by installing eccentric features like a railroad and an amusement park, which included a Ferris wheel and a merry-go-round. He also kept orangutans and an elephant there.
However, since the death of Jackson in 2009, the Neverland ranch has undergone various renovations, including the removal of its famous amusement park.
What you should Know:
- Mr Jackson originally paid about $19.5 million for the ranch in 1987.
- Amid financial struggles and the inability of Mr Jackson to meet up with his loan obligations backed up by the ranch, a 2008 agreement was reached with Colony Capital- a real-estate investment trust to co-manage the property under a joint venture.
- The famous ranch which spans about 2,700 acres has 22 buildings, including a 12,000-square-foot mansion. It also has several guesthouses, a swimming pool with a cabana, a basketball court, a tennis court and a 50-seat movie theatre.
- Findings by Nairametrics reveal that the new buyer, Ron Burkle, an American billionaire is a co-founder and managing partner of Yucaipa Companies, LLC. According to Wikipedia, his net worth is currently estimated at $2 billion.
UK and EU to finally strike Brexit trade deal after nine months
Both the EU and Britain have announced finalizing a trade deal after many months of negotiations.
Negotiators from the European Union (EU) and Britain announced they worked over the night till this morning to finalize a trade deal and avoid an economic breakdown between the two sides on January 1, 2021.
Sources on both sides said the long and difficult negotiations were on the cusp of being wrapped up as negotiators holed up at EU headquarters in Brussels.
While resolving the remaining fair-competition and fisheries issues on Wednesday, negotiators combed through hundreds of pages of legal text that should become the provisional deal for a post-Brexit relationship after nine months of talks.
Everyone awaited early morning appearances by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, to announce the deal. The agreement then goes to the 27 EU capitals seeking unanimous approval, as well as the blessing of the EU and British parliaments.
Compromise was finally reached on those ‘level playing field’ issues, leaving the economically minor but hugely symbolic issue of fish come to be the final sticking point. Maritime EU nations are seeking to retain access to U.K. waters where they have long fished, and Britain insisted it must exercise control as an ‘independent coastal state.’
The Conservative party’s Euroskeptic European Research Group said it would carefully scrutinize any deal “to ensure that its provisions genuinely protect the sovereignty of the United Kingdom, after we exit the transition period at the end of this year.”
What you should know
- Britain withdrew from the EU on January 31, and an economic transition period expires on Dec. 31.
- Despite the breakthrough, key aspects of the future relationship between the 27-nation bloc and its former member remains uncertain. But it leaves the mutually dependent but often fractious U.K-EU relationship on a much more solid footing than a disruptive no-deal split.
- Even with the deal, trade between Britain and the EU will face customs checks and some other barriers on January 1, when the U.K. leaves the bloc’s single market and customs union.
- The trade deal would avert the imposition of tariffs and duties that could cost both sides billions in trade and hundreds of thousands of jobs.
- The European Parliament has warned it’s now too late for it to approve the deal before January 1, but an agreement could provisionally be put in place and approved by EU legislators in January.
US Elections: Attorney General to resign as Electoral College confirms Biden’s victory
William Barr, the Attorney General of the US, will resign his post before his official term expires next year.
The Attorney General of the United States of America, William Barr, will resign his post before his official term expires next year.
This was disclosed by US President, Donald Trump, in a tweet on Monday evening.
Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020
Trump said:
- “Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House. Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job! As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family.”
The news of his resignation also comes after the Electoral College confirmed the news of Joe Biden’s victory. 55 votes from California electors put Biden over the 270 needed to win.
What you should know
- Mr. Barr famously disagreed with Trump that there was no proof of fraud during the elections.
- During his time as Attorney General, he also played a part during Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, by defusing tensions due to giving an advanced summary of the independent counsel’s full report in a four-page memo that downplayed many of its more serious allegations.