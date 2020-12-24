Business
Remittance flows to LMICs to decline by over 14% in 2021 – KNOMAD report
KNOMAD Report reveals that remittances to the low and middle-income countries (LMICs) would decline by over 14% by the end of 2021.
The remittance flows to low and middle-income countries (LMICs) is expected to decline by over 14% by the end of 2021, only slightly lower than the 15% decline projected in April 2020, a trajectory of more gradual but prolonged decline continuing into 2021.
This was revealed in the report recently released by Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD), captioned “Phase II: COVID-19 Crisis through a Migration Lens – Migration and Development Brief 33 October 2020.”
The Global Knowledge Partnership on Migration and Development (KNOMAD) is a global hub of knowledge and policy expertise on migration and development, managed by a multi-donor trust fund established by the World Bank alongside other contributors.
According to the report…
- The decline is based on the trajectory of economic activities in many major migrant-hosting countries, especially the United States, European countries, and the GCC countries. Remittance flows to low and middle income countries (LMICs), which are expected to register a decline of 7.2percent to $508 billion in 2020, followed by a further decline of 7.5 percent to $470 billion in 2021.
- The projected decline in remittances will be the steepest in recent history, certainly steeper than the decline (less than 5 percent) recorded during the global recession of 2009.
- Remittance flows to LMICs touched a record high of $548 billion in 2019, larger than foreign direct investment (FDI) flows ($534 billion) and overseas development assistance (ODA) around $166 billion. The gap between remittances and FDI is expected to widen further as the decline in FDI is expected to be sharper.
- Indeed, both new greenfield investment project announcements and cross-border mergers and acquisitions declined by more than 50 percent in the first months of 2020 from a year before.
- FDI flows to developing countries have steadily declined since 2013 (with the exception of 2018), and they could remain below pre-pandemic levels through 2021.
What you should know
- The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) lists countries into LMICs and revises it every three years.
- 109 countries are classified as LMICs across the world and all the countries in Sub-Saharan Africa are included in the list.
- Remittance inflows are being considered a major source of external financing for most LMICs.
- The top remittance recipient countries have been India, China, Mexico, the Philippines, and Egypt since 2019.
- Tonga, Haiti, Lebanon, South Sudan, and Tajikistan are the top five recipients in 2020 based on remittances as a share of GDP.
- Weak economic growth and uncertainties around jobs in several high-income migrant-hosting countries such as the United States and European countries are likely to drive low remittances
- The weak oil price affected the remittance flows as most economies such as Asia, Southeast Asia, and Central Asia depend solely on oil price.
- A more structural factor in the case of Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries is a shift in their employment policies to favor the employment of native-born workers.
- Outward remittance flow from the GCC countries is very unlikely to increase significantly, in the medium term, as they implement their employment policies that would favour the employment of the native-born workers.
- A major factor that could affect the flow of remittances is the exchange rate (vis-à-vis the US dollar) of source currencies for most remittances – the weakening of the euro and other currencies against the US dollar will also reduce remittances originating from Europe and other high-income, migrant-hosting countries.
Why this matters
Remittance inflows have become one of the sources of foreign exchange earnings in LMICs.
Expats transfer money to their home countries to help their loved ones with essential day-to-day needs such as food, school fees, accommodation and medical expenses.
Importantly, many developing countries rely heavily on these inward flows because they make up a significant portion of their foreign-exchange earnings and stimulate domestic consumption, which then boosts their GDPs.
President Buhari bars religious leaders from Christmas homage
President Buhari bars usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders.
President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the Aso Villa will not be opened for the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders. The President’s decision was taken to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
According to NTA, the development is in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings.
It stated,
- “President Muhammadu Buhari will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory. The President urges all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.”
President Buhari, according to the source, urged Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels during the holiday season.
What you should know
On Monday, December 21, 2020, announced the imposition of new Covid-19 restrictions across the country including advising on the shutting down bars, event centres over the next 5 weeks, according to Nairametrics.
This new development follows the outbreak of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country. Night clubs, bars, and event centres recorded increased turnout in recent weeks as more Nigerians returned from abroad for the holiday. This also coincided with an increased rate of Covid-19 infections across the country.
According to a series of tweet posts on the official Twitter handle of the Aide to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, the new instruction is contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, following the President’s authorization at the briefing of the task force in Abuja, the nation’s capital.
Lagos warn against unlawful ownership transfer of state housing units
The Lagos State Government has warned against the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.
The Lagos State Government has warned members of the public against the activities of allottees of State Housing Estates, who engage in the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.
This warning was given by the Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, while reviewing the activities of the Ministry early this week in Alausa, Ikeja.
Akinderu-Fatai pointed out that the State is aware that some allottees engage in the transfer of ownership of housing units without proper documentation.
What the Housing Commissioner is saying
- “Many of these original allottees do not remit funds to the State Government after obtaining payments from unsuspecting members of the public. This often leads to loss of revenue to the State, as well as incomplete data of homeowners under the State Housing Scheme. In some cases, members of the public have fallen victim of swindlers, who make people pay even above government rates for fake allocations.”
The Commissioner, therefore, advised members of the public to always verify the status of any State Housing Estates with the Ministry of Housing at the State Secretariat before finalizing any transaction, declaring that:
- “Anyone who has the intention of procuring or buying a home from an allottee should endeavour to visit the Ministry of Housing in Ikeja for enquiry and clarification.”
He also used the opportunity to outline the procedures for applying for change of ownership, imploring intending applicants to forward an application letter requesting for change of ownership with Letter of Authorization from the original allottee.
Furthermore, he advised allottees or homeowners in the State Housing Estates to apply for Deed of Sub-Lease of their homes to enable them to use the homes as supporting assets for other financial transactions.
Akinderu-Fatai confirmed the readiness of State government to deliver on its mandate in the provision of high-quality shelter and increasing housing stock for the people of the State.
The Honourable Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai has urged members of the public to be wary of allottees of State Housing Estates who engage in the indiscriminate transfer or sale of allocated homes without valid certification.@jidesanwoolu @housing_LASG #LASG pic.twitter.com/qQtljmfP2q
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 23, 2020
Osinbajo reveals that 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from FG’s Survival Fund
Osinbajo has disclosed that over 300,000 Nigerians have benefited from different extentions of the Survival Fund.
Vice-President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has disclosed that over 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from the Payroll Support Program for MSMEs and Artisan Grant variants of the Survival Fund.
He made this disclosure in his statement while speaking at the Survival Fund Steering Committee meeting, organized to track and also review the progress being made under the program since the Federal Government commenced payments.
Vice President @ProfOsinbajo joined The @SurvivalFund_ng Steering Committee meeting on Tuesday Dec 22, 2020, to review the progress being made. More than 300,000 Nigerians have already benefited from the Payroll Support and Artisan Grant components of the Fund. #IGotSurvivalFund pic.twitter.com/JzPD6cqz0J
— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) December 24, 2020
He revealed that this is necessary as the Survival Fund was established to support and protect small businesses from potential vulnerabilities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Osinbajo revealed that Payments for the Federal Government’s Survival funds are ongoing, and assured that verified applicants of the program who have not been paid would surely be paid in due time.
Why this matters
The survival fund program is expected to put the income of vulnerable artisans, micro and small enterprises and their employees on a path of growth and resilience in a bid to ward off the economic disruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Payroll support programme will also help to cushion the loss of jobs and sustain means of livelihoods of individuals and employees, as the programme seeks to cover the inability of MSMEs to pay workers salary, owing to the massive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
What you should know
- On December 8th 2020, the Federal Government of Nigeria revealed that it paid 59,000 artisan beneficiaries across 24 states in Nigeria under the Federal Government Survival Fund.
- In a subsequent report on December 11th 2020, Nairametrics revealed that 238,868 individual beneficiaries, employed by 41,726 MSMEs across the country have so far benefited from the Payroll Support Program of the Federal Government.