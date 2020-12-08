Connect with us
FCMB Group Plc projects PBT of N4.2 billion for Q1 2021

FCMB Group Plc has projected a conservative outlook for Q1 2021.

Published

13 hours ago

on

FCMB contact centre

FCMB Group Plc has projected a dim outlook for the first Quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), with the firm’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) set to decline to N4.2 billion in the aforementioned period.

This is according to the firm’s earnings forecast, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange today, and seen by Nairametrics.

The earnings forecast when compared with the firm’s last reported financial statement for Q3 2020, indicates a decline in some key financial metrics:

  • Gross earnings is set to decrease to N44.48 billion, -7.8% Q-o-Q. 
  • Profit Before Tax set to decline to N4.2 billion, –11.8% Q-o-Q. 
  • Profit After Tax set to decline to N3.5 billion, -16% Q-o-Q. 
  • Interest income is set to fall to N35.86 billion,-0.25% Q-o-Q. 
  • Interest expense is set to decline to N12.4 billion, -6.4% Q-o-Q 

Other important earning forecast figures for Q1 2021 include:

  • Net operating income projected at N32.05 billion 
  • Operating expenses projected at N23.69 billion. 
  • Loan losses/ write back-projected at N4.16 billion 
  • Foreign Exchange earnings projected at N400.2 million 

Bottom line

The conservative outlook by the firm might be premised on the general uncertainty and fear over the economy, despite assurances of recovery in Q1 2021, as earlier announced by policymakers.

However, with the persistence of the pandemic and the growing spate of insecurity, in addition to the effect of ‘time lags’ on CBN’s recent monetary and fiscal policies, the firm opted for a more conservative and realistic target.

Financial Services

Access Bank in talks with Atlas Mara to take over BancABC

Access Bank Plc is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Atlas Mara Ltd.

Published

19 seconds ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Access Bank, Scam Alert: Access Bank issues warning to customers over fraudulent acts , Director, West Africa region, IE, Onyekachi Eke, Access Bank lists N30 billion bonds on NSE , Access Bank, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Access Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc, A new BVN guideline to curb e-fraud is coming soon - CBN announces , Access Bank donates 66 laptops to children in underserved communities, Access Bank postpones closed period for 2019 Year-End financial statement, Access Bank dispels rumour about its CEO being arrested, Access Bank set to establish subsidiary in Cameroon after acquiring Kenyan bank, Access Bank finally acquires Kenyan bank, Transnational Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe: We are clamping down on malaria with the Malaria-To-Zero Initiative, Access Bank to list N15 billion green bond on Luxembourg Stock Exchange 

Access Bank Plc is in talks to take over BancABC and other African assets of the pan-African banking group, Atlas Mara, in order to expand its reach in Africa.

A recent report from Bloomberg suggests that, although there is no communication from the parties involved yet, insiders claim Access Bank Plc is interested in Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Zambia.

The representatives of Atlas Mara and Access Bank declined to comment, but it is believed negotiations are in preliminary stages and no final decision has been made.

Why sell BancABC?

The decision to sell may be in connection with the recent difficulties the bank is facing. In this regard, Atlas Mara said recently that it is in talks with the principal holders of $81 million of convertible bonds due Dec. 31 and other creditors “regarding a range of options to address the upcoming debt maturities.”

Should the deal go through, Access Bank would be the second West African bank in Zimbabwe, after Ecobank. A deal would also result in the second transaction between Atlas Mara and Access Bank, after the Bank agreed to buy its Mozambique unit at the end of September.

This would mean that Atlas Mara will be left with its largest investment, a 49.97% stake in Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, which gives it a footprint in Africa’s largest economy.

What you should know

  • BancABC, formerly African Banking Corporation, was formed in 1997 through the merger of First Merchant Bank and Heritage Investment Bank. Atlas Mara bought BancABC in 2014 for US$265 million.
  • Zambia was listed among the company’s discontinued operations in its first-half earnings report.
  • Mara traded off its operations in Rwanda, Zambia and Mozambique to Kenya’s Equity Bank, saying operations in the four markets contributed under 2% of total group net income.
  • Atlas Mara kept the Zimbabwe operation, which it said remained solid despite a tough market noting in its latest interim financial report, that BancABC’s Zimbabwe operation “has shown resilience despite the challenging situation and delivered an impressive performance in the current period.”
  • BancABC’s Zimbabwe operation alone has assets of $9.4 billion.
  • Atlas Mara has lost 96% of its value since listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2013, and is exiting markets or seeking partners in countries where it doesn’t see opportunities to bulk up or make money.
  • The firm recently agreed to sell its Rwandan and Tanzanian units to Kenya’s KCB group.
  • The breakup of the company comes after Diamond misjudged competition and overpaid for acquisitions, with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic accelerating the need to reposition Atlas Mara.
  • Access Bank plans to be present in 22 African countries over the next five years and currently operates in Sierra Leone, Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria, Rwanda, Zambia and Congo. It recently invested in South African lender Grobank. The Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said the bank is also targeting Angola, Senegal, Liberia and Ivory Coast, for expansion.

Corporate Press Releases

Attention Stockbrokers: How to use Twitter consumer sentiment to predict the Nigerian Stock Market

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Many stockbrokers have asked the question over and over; “Can online consumer sentiment around brands be used to predict Market Movements?”

The answer is yes.

Research by Bollen, Mao and Zheng of Indiana University and the University of Manchester, used the collective “mood” expressed by recent tweets on brands to predict whether the Dow Jones Index would decrease or increase.

In their article “Twitter Mood Predicts the Stock Market”, Journal of Computational Science, Volume 2, they used sentiment analysis to classify tweets as expressing a positive or negative mood about the economy. Using Neutral networks (an analytics model), they correctly predicted the direction of change in the Dow 84% of the time. This is truly amazing because it is a widely held hypothesis that the daily market index cannot be predicted by more than 50% accuracy.

The good news is, while the research was done for the DOW, a local research was also being done to show that consumer sentiments can be used to predict Nigerian Stock Market daily movements.

Intelligent Interactive Limited, a leading digital analytics company in partnership with digital insights platform  repnalytics.com, pulled data on leading brands in Nigeria (over 200,000 tweets dating as far back as 2018 was pulled) using this as a source for the research. The research was done using multiple regressive analysis (an analytics model) to predict the correlation between Consumer sentiment and Market sentiments.

A correlation was found with an accuracy above 85%, predicting market movement for top 20 brands in the Market who make up over 85% of NSE Market cap. The analytics Model gave a  p.Value of 0.012 in the first data set prediction instance, and 0.047 in the second.

Data from Twitter on the following brands were used in the Research (Dangote Cement, MTN, Airtel, Gtbank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Bua Cement, Nestle, Stanbic IBTC, Larfarge, Nigerian Breweries, FBN Holding, Seplat, etc.). A correlation was found between brands’ positive sentiment and their daily movement, while negative, neutral, day of the week, month, year, time of day had no correlation with daily movement.

What does this mean for you as a stockbroker?

You need to keep an eye on the daily Twitter mentions and moods expressed around brands you invest in so that you can make better judgment on daily changes (this is in addition to your other intelligence or investment intelligence sources). A brand with constant positive “Mood” as expressed via Twitter, will most likely do well at the end of the Quarter or Year too.

If your firm’s name is listed below or if you are not in stockbroking but interested in the report, kindly fill this FORM to get the document via email. You will also get your username and password access to the free trial of the Twitter online sentiment tool for stockbrokers, which gives you the capacity to monitor the Daily Twitter sentiment of the top 30 brands in the market that drive 90% of the Market Cap.

List of brands with Free Website Trial access below:

Financial Services

Access Bank seals partnership with Coronation Insurance on bancassurance

Access Bank has announced a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive bancassurance in Nigeria.

Published

3 hours ago

on

December 9, 2020

By

Businessmen shaking hands, close up

Access Bank of Nigeria has entered into a partnership with Coronation Insurance to drive an efficient and effective bancassurance system.

The partnership was discussed during an earlier organised webinar themed, “Managing Risks that Keep CEOs up at Night,” held on October 7, 2020, in a bid to avail its numerous customers the best underwriting and claims experience.

Why Coronation Insurance

In explaining the choice of Coronation Insurance Plc from a pool of other insurance firms in Nigeria, the CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, explained that apart from the close ties the bank has with the insurance firm, it considered some other important criteria, such as the financial strength/capitalization and underwriter speed of response to customers.

In his view, Coronation Insurance satisfied all the required criteria, part of which informed the decision to choose the firm over others.

What they are saying

The CEO/GMD of Access Bank, Hebert Wigwe, commented on the close relationship between the bank and the firm. He said:

Coronation Insurance, formerly known as Wapic Insurance, was part of the Access Bank ecosystem and we do have fond memories of its spin off when our shareholders received their dividends after the spin-off.

“I am very proud of the great strides that the institution has made since its spin-off, recording several achievements, one of which is being among the fastest growing corporate risk underwriter over the last decade, and being among the top three most capitalized insurance businesses in the country.”

On why Coronation Insurance was picked as its partner, Mr. Wigwe said:

In choosing among a pool of potential organizations to fill this gap, we have had to look at a couple of identifiers, with the first among them being underwriter speed of response to customers and the second is the financial strength and the capitalization base of the underwriter.

Given all these, and with the interest of its customers at heart, Access Bank considered all of these qualities and found coronation to be leading between the various categories. We want our customers to have the best underwriting and claims experiences.”

Also, the Chairman of Coronation Insurance, Mutiu Sunmonu, commended the partnership. He said:

“This partnership represents a key milestone in the Nigerian insurance industry. Through the coming together of both organizations, new standards of quality and service delivery will be established within the industry. It will also elevate the level at which insurance services are delivered to corporate customers within the country.”

What you should know

  • According to Wikipedia, Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company that is aimed at offering insurance products or insurance benefits to the bank’s customers, with the resulting commission shared between the bank and the insurance firm.
  • Coronation Insurance was formerly known as Wapic Insurance and was part of the Access Bank ecosystem before its spin-off.
  • NAICOM had earlier in January 2020, laid the foundation for the growth of bancassurance in Nigeria, when it approved 18 out of 20 applications sent in by operators to enable them run a retail business through the bancassurance platform.

