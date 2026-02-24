President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has accepted the resignation letter of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, who cited pressing family considerations.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday titled, “PRESIDENT TINUBU ACCEPTS EGBETOKUN’S RESIGNATION AS INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE, APPOINTS TUNJI DISU IN ACTING CAPACITY.”

The presidential spokesman highlighted that the acceptance followed the submission of Egbetokun’s letter, citing “pressing family considerations.”

What the Presidency Is Saying

Onanuga stated that President Tinubu received Egbetokun’s resignation earlier today and expressed his profound appreciation for his decades of distinguished service to the Nigeria Police Force and the nation.

“The President acknowledged his dedication, professionalism, and steadfast commitment to strengthening the internal security architecture during his tenure.

“Appointed in June 2023, Egbetokun was serving a four-year term scheduled to conclude in June 2027, in line with the amended provisions of the Police Act,” the statement partly reads.

Furthermore, the Presidency stated that, in view of the current security challenges confronting the nation, and acting in accordance with extant laws and legal guidance, President Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police.

The appointment takes immediate effect.

The president expressed confidence in AIG Disu’s experience, citing his operational depth and leadership capacity.

He advised Disu to provide steady and focused direction for the Nigeria Police Force during this critical period.

“In compliance with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, President Tinubu will convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council shortly to formally consider the appointment of AIG Disu as substantive Inspector-General of Police, after which his name will be transmitted to the Senate for confirmation,” the statement partly reads.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring that the Nigeria Police Force remains professional, accountable, and fully equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

What You Should Know

Egbetokun’s resignation comes nearly a year after the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), defended his continued stay in office, describing it as “legal and lawful.”

He maintained that Egbetokun was statutorily and constitutionally protected to remain as IGP until October 31, 2027, despite reaching retirement age in September 2024.

Fagbemi had disclosed this in a statement.

The AGF’s position came amid growing criticism from some quarters, faulting the IGP’s alleged tenure extension.