The Nigerian All-Share Index recorded its first loss of the week on 24 February 2026, shedding 1,779 points to close at 194,484.6, as BUA Foods declined by 9.99%.

This marks a pullback from the previous session’s close of 196,263.6, as the index slipped below both the 196,000 and 195,000 psychological levels.

Despite the decline, trading activity stayed firm, with 1.13 billion shares exchanged—down from 1.29 billion in the previous session, yet still reflecting sustained investor participation.

Market capitalization dipped below the N125 trillion mark, settling at N124.8 trillion across 72,218 deals. Meanwhile, Aradel recorded a traded value of N14.2 billion worth of shares.

What the data is saying

Market momentum turned bearish as the All-Share Index slipped below the 196,000 and 195,000 thresholds, dragging year-to-date returns down from 26.12% to 24.98%.

On the gainers’ chart, buying interest remained selective. Jaiz Bank and Infinity Mortgage Bank led the advance, rising by 10.00% and 9.83%, respectively.

On the flip side, profit-taking pressured Tantalizers and DAAR Communications, both shedding 10% to top the losers’ table.

In terms of activity, Japaul Gold led by volume with 102.4 million shares traded, followed by Access Holdings (97.8 million), Fortis Global (75.1 million), Zenith Bank (67.6 million), and FCMB Group (46.3 million).

By value, Aradel Holdings led with N14.2 billion, followed by Zenith Bank (N6.1 billion), MTN Nigeria (N3.5 billion), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (N3.38 billion), and Dangote Cement (N3.3 billion).

Top 5 gainers Jaiz Bank — up 10.00% to N12.76

Infinity Mortgage Bank — up 9.83% to N19.00

FCMB— up 9.72% to N13.55

Fortis Global Insurance — up 9.09% to N0.72

Sterling Financial Holdings — up 7.50% to N8.60

Initiates (TIP) — up 5.70% to N18.55 Top 5 Losers Tantalizers — down 10.00% to N4.86

Daar Communications — down 10.00% to N2.25

BUA Foods — down 9.99% to N760.60

Ellah Lakes— down 9.96% to N10.40

RT Briscoe— down 9.95% to N11.50

JaPaul Gold — down 9.95% to N3.80

SWOOTs and FUGAZ performance

Among SWOOTs stocks with market capitalisation above N1 trillion, performance was mixed but largely tilted to the downside.

Dangote Cement led the gainers up 3.7%, while Wema Bank rose 0.56% and Lafarge Africa added 0.48%.

On the downside, BUA Foods fell 9.99%, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc declined 5.35%, and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc dropped 2.56%.

In the FUGAZ banking segment, sentiment was broadly negative.

United Bank for Africa declined 1.41%, while First Holdco slipped 0.36%. GTCO closed flat.

On a positive note, Zenith Bank advanced 4.55%, and Access Holdings gained 4.45%.

What to know

The Nigerian Exchange paused its bullish streak as most SWOOTs retreated, ending a four-session run of gains.

Investors appear to be reassessing further moves after the All-Share Index breached the 195,000 mark.

The market is currently overbought; however, continued strength in select large-cap stocks could still push prices higher.