Business
Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI
The LCCI has stated that Nigeria’s inflation rate will continue rising following Covid-19 disruptions and poor economic trend.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has announced that Nigeria’s inflation rate, which has risen for 15 consecutive months so far, will continue its climb by 2021.
This was disclosed by LCCI DG, Dr. Muda Yusuf, at its Economic Review for 2020 and Outlook for 2021 on Sunday in Lagos.
Dr. Yusuf said the forecasted inflation rate would be a result of rising food prices due to food value chain disruptions caused by insecurity, energy costs, lack of FX liquidity and others. He said:
- “We, however, believe a broad-based harmonisation of fiscal and monetary policies towards addressing the identified structural constraints will significantly help to moderate inflationary pressure in the medium term.”
On the general economic performance, the LCCI DG said Nigeria’s economic performance was deeply affected by Covid-19 disruptions, citing that the poor economic trend would persist till the first quarter of 2021.
However, he warned that the rising second wave of the pandemic would lead to disruptions in Nigeria’s oil and non-oil economy.
He said the LCCI expected growth in ICT and Financial services for the 3rd quarter 2020 GDP figures.
- “We expect Information and Communication Technology, financial institutions, and agriculture to drive growth in the non-oil sector in the short-term; while the country’s commitment to Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) agreement is expected to dampen recovery prospects of the oil sector.”
LCCI 3Q 2020 estimates:
- Oil Sector – 13.89%
- Agriculture +1.39%
- Manufacturing -1.51%
- Trade -12.12%
- ICT+14.56%
- Financial & Insurance +3.21%
- Construction -2.84%
- Arts, Entertainment & Recreation -4.67%
- Real Estate -13.4%
- Transportation & Storage -3.45%
Agriculture
On Agriculture, LCCI warned that some Agric products might face the risk of competing with smuggled products, and disclosed that the AfCFTA might make Nigeria a destination for imported food.
- “While the ban on importation of rice, poultry and other agricultural commodities still subsists amid border reopening, there is risk of resurgence of smuggling of agricultural products into the country considering the porous nature of Nigeria’s land borders.
- “This, combined with the commencement of Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), could see Nigeria being a destination for imported food products in the absence of adequate border monitoring measures.
- “Additionally, heightened security concerns around the country, especially in the northern part and resurgence in herder-farmer conflict in the Middle Belt, the southwest and southeast, if unaddressed, will hamper local food production in the near term. Nonetheless, we expect a modest growth performance in year 2021.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate spiked by 14.89% (year-on-year) in November 2020, which is 0.66% points higher than the rate recorded in October 2020 (14.23%).
- The food index rose sharply by 18.3% in November 2020 compared to 17.38% in October 2020, representing 0.92% points higher than the preceding month.
- According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 but will slow to 2.2% in the 2026-35 period.
Business
Lagos Govt seals Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for contravening COVID-19 protocol
Lagos Govt shut down Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru for contravening the State’s COVID-19 Protocol.
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, under the aegis of Lagos State Government, has sealed and revoked the operating license of Queens Park Event Centre, Oniru, due to the contravention of COVID-19 protocols set by the state to curb the spread of the virus.
This disclosure was seen by Nairametrics in a statement issued by Gawat Jubril, the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos State Governor on New Media today, 27 December 2020.
Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Pharm. Uzamat Akinbile Yusuf, disclosed that the step to withdraw the license was taken in the best interest of the State and its citizens – as the state, which is the epicentre of the pandemic in Nigeria, continues to record cases of COVID-19 infections.
The Commissioner called on other event centres and venue owners to comply with the Governments laid down directives, or risk losing their operating licenses.
She reiterated that the fight against the virus can only be successful if all Nigerians follow the laid down public health and safety protocols and called on Lagosians to take responsibility and co-operate with the government to effectively curtail the spread of the virus.
Mr. Lanre Mojola, the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, who was also quoted in the statement emphasized why it became necessary to seal and revoke the operating license of the event centre.
He said the actions of the operators of the event centre was offensive, as it contravened all safety protocols laid down by the State, hence it became imperative to take such steps, following an event that was held at the venue on 26 December.
The DG also issued a stern warning to all other event centers and venue owners, who continue to flout safety protocols in the State, emphasizing that failure to comply with these protocols would lead to the revocation of the operating license of these business entities in the State.
According to him, the Commission has begun a legal process against some recalcitrant business owners who removed the government seal and continued operations.
What you should know
- In a bid to curb the spread of the virus in the state, Lagos state government has taken stern actions which have affected the operations of key relaxation hubs.
- According to a recent report by Nairametrics, Nigeria continues to record significant increases in COVID-19 infections, as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) revealed that Nigeria has 83,576 confirmed cases as of 26 December 2020.
- The data by NCDC revealed that 829 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria on the 26th of December after the centre carried out a total daily test of 13,000 samples across the country.
- Recall that about a week ago, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State special task force during an operation in the early hours of Sunday, December 20, 2020, shut down Cubana nightclub in the Ikeja GRA area and other facilities for disobeying the State’s ban on the activities of nightclubs.
Business
FG set to lift total shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge at midnight
FG has disclosed that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at midnight, 24 hours ahead of schedule.
Mr Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works Lagos, in a recent statement has revealed that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at midnight 24 hours ahead of schedule.
He made this revelation today, 27th of December 2020, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
This disclosure comes 5 days after he had disclosed on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, during a media chat, that there would be a 72-hour total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints, starting from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December.
According to him, the total shutdown had to be lifted because the contractor was able to execute the task 24 hours ahead of schedule. As the task which was initially scheduled for 72 hours, was achieved within 48 hours, this however facilitated the quick reopening to traffic.
What they are saying
Mr. Olukayode Popoola, in his statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said:
“We have completed the casting of the three number expansion joints on Third Mainland bridge. Therefore, the bridge shall be opened at 12:00 midnight Sunday 27th December. and no longer Monday 28th December. That is 48 hours and no more 72 hours.”
Why this matters
The total shutdown of the Third Mainland bridge, however, was inevitable as it has become important to take rehabilitative measures and precautions to enhance both the structural stability and longevity (durability) of the bridge.
The directive to shut down the bridge, however, was issued to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles for contractors to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.
While rehabilitation works were on-going on the bridge, traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5km where construction is ongoing between Adeniji Adele ramp and Ebute Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge.
What you should know
Recall that Nairametrics on July 6, 2020, in line with the statement of Mr Popoola, reported that the Federal Government had announced the partial shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge for a period of 6 months, with effect from July 24, 2020, for maintenance work.
However, the repair works had to be extended by a further one month due to disruptions caused by the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thereby extending the completion date from January 2021 to February 2021.
Prior to this, The 11.8km bridge which has gone through a series of rehabilitation works was last closed for repairs in August 2018, for 3 days of investigative maintenance check.
In a bid to ensure that the rehabilitation works were properly done, the Federal government had to shut down the bridge for 72 hours from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December, to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles for contractors to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints on Saturday the 26th and on 27th December 2020, in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.
Business
World Banks provides NIMC with £172 million Covid-19 protective equipment
The NIMC has been supported by the World Bank with protective equipment against Covid-19 worth £172m.
The World Bank has supported the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) with protective equipment against Covid-19 worth £172m, to assist the agency to carry out enrolments for National Identification Numbers (NIN) across the country.
This is coming after NIMC offices witnessed a turnout of large crowds, especially in Lagos and Abuja in a bid to get their NINs, while the website of the commission crashed due to huge volume of traffic.
According to a report from Punch, the Director-General of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, disclosed that the crowds were difficult to control, admitting that massive traffic on the commission’s website led to its crash recently, but noted that it is being resolved.
What the Director-General of NIMC is saying
The NIMC boss pointed out that the World Bank had to provide some support to the commission’s work with protective equipment to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 disease through the massive crowds showing up at NIMC offices.
Aziz said,
- “As much as possible, we shall follow the safety rules. Luckily, we had the World Bank’s support, as it bought a lot of sanitizers, face masks and everything that is required for our work, worth more than £172m. The items are to be distributed to all our offices and so we have the safety kits but we have to follow the rules.”
While responding to the issue of if all staff of the commission were going to work considering the directive by the government limiting the number of workers allowed to work as part of the measure against the spread of Covid-19, Aziz said the NIMC would obey laid down rules.
- “We provide essential services but the truth is that we have to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols. We should make sure that we limit the number of workers and ensure that they do shifts. But since there is no total lockdown, we will not lockdown our services totally.”
What you should know
- The Federal Government, on 15 December 2020, directed all telecom operators to block all phone lines that do not register on their networks with a valid National Identification Number.
- Following a public outcry against the length of time of the sudden policy, the government gave 3 weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from December 30, 2020, to 19 January 2021, and also gave 6 weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30 December 2020 to 9 February 2021.
- However, it is yet to be seen how this can be achieved within the stipulated time, considering a large number of Nigerians that are yet to have the NIN and the existing measures being implemented by the government due to the surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the country.