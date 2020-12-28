Inflation rate to keep rising by 2021- LCCI

Mr Olukayode Popoola, the Federal Controller of Works Lagos, in a recent statement has revealed that the total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge would be lifted at midnight 24 hours ahead of schedule.

He made this revelation today, 27th of December 2020, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

READ:

This disclosure comes 5 days after he had disclosed on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, during a media chat, that there would be a 72-hour total shutdown of the Third Mainland Bridge to cast concrete on the expansion joints, starting from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December.

According to him, the total shutdown had to be lifted because the contractor was able to execute the task 24 hours ahead of schedule. As the task which was initially scheduled for 72 hours, was achieved within 48 hours, this however facilitated the quick reopening to traffic.

READ:

What they are saying

Mr. Olukayode Popoola, in his statement to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said:

“We have completed the casting of the three number expansion joints on Third Mainland bridge. Therefore, the bridge shall be opened at 12:00 midnight Sunday 27th December. and no longer Monday 28th December. That is 48 hours and no more 72 hours.”

READ:

Why this matters

The total shutdown of the Third Mainland bridge, however, was inevitable as it has become important to take rehabilitative measures and precautions to enhance both the structural stability and longevity (durability) of the bridge.

The directive to shut down the bridge, however, was issued to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles for contractors to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.

READ:

While rehabilitation works were on-going on the bridge, traffic was partially diverted on a stretch of 3.5km where construction is ongoing between Adeniji Adele ramp and Ebute Meta, while different time belts were allotted for traffic diversions on the bridge.

What you should know

Recall that Nairametrics on July 6, 2020, in line with the statement of Mr Popoola, reported that the Federal Government had announced the partial shutdown of Third Mainland Bridge for a period of 6 months, with effect from July 24, 2020, for maintenance work.

However, the repair works had to be extended by a further one month due to disruptions caused by the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, thereby extending the completion date from January 2021 to February 2021.

READ:

Prior to this, The 11.8km bridge which has gone through a series of rehabilitation works was last closed for repairs in August 2018, for 3 days of investigative maintenance check.

In a bid to ensure that the rehabilitation works were properly done, the Federal government had to shut down the bridge for 72 hours from 12:00 midnight of 25th of December, to stop vibrations caused by the movement of vehicles for contractors to cast concrete on additional three expansion joints on Saturday the 26th and on 27th December 2020, in the ongoing rehabilitation of the bridge.