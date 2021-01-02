Personal Finance
5 Things you must do to get a promotion in 2021
Here are a few things you must do to get a promotion in your organisation in 2021.
Everybody wants growth and promotion in their career, but the truth is; not everybody deserves a promotion. Companies that are particular about their organisation’s growth are always careful about the type of talents they retain and promote. If you think you deserve a promotion, you should first ask yourself what you are doing or what you have done to increase the organisation’s growth.
Here are a few things you must do to get a promotion in your organisation.
READ: How Nigeria’s investment cycle might play out in 2021
1. Be Valuable:
Show how valuable and indispensable you are to the organisation. You don’t need unique talents or skills to do this. All you have to do is do your job, and if need be, go the extra mile to get your job done. You might think nobody sees your efforts, but they see it, and when the time comes for you to get that promotion, you won’t have to beg for it.
READ: How to own your home in 5 years without a mortgage
If there are skills you need to learn to be a better person at your job, you should know them. The world is evolving, and you can’t keep living in the past and depending on the old skills that got you employed. Follow the trend, learn new skills and of course, improve on the old skills. Bring something new to the table, and before you know it, you will get the promotion you deserve.
READ: Nigeria’s economy will grow by 2.4% on average in 2021-25 – CEBR
3. Have a positive attitude:
Nobody would relate with, not to mention, promote a person an employee that has a bad attitude. In fact, what the company would be looking into is how to fire such an employee. Have an excellent attitude to work. Normalise doing what is expected of you and more. Don’t be lazy or complain about any task given to you.
READ: Why Ripple might be the future of digital payments
4. Stay in your lane when it comes to gossip:
Try as much as possible to avoid office politics and gossip. It has never helped anyone to get what they want; instead, it ruins your chances. You can have a good relationship with your colleagues without necessarily having to gossip or bad-mouth other colleagues.
READ: How President Buhari plans to boost Power supply, job creation in 2021
5. Maintain an excellent inter-personal relationship at work:
If everybody loves you, you can easily make requests and fight for what you want. Your bosses are watching, and they would pick a people’s person, especially when the position requires it. Stay away from office fights, have a good relationship with your colleagues and stay productive. While you are doing this, be aware of your competition because they might try to pull you down.
READ: 15 quick ways to make extra cash without quitting your day job
If you deserve it, then you should get it. Follow the tips we shared religiously, and before you know it, you will get what you deserve from your company. Getting a promotion is not as difficult as many portray it to be if you play your cards well. If you’ve been long overdue for a promotion, check what you are doing wrong and live by the tips we shared above.
Personal Finance
How to grow rich with wealth-creating relationships
To create wealth from your close relationships you must first become valuable to them.
One of the popular questions I get asked all the time as a Financial Expert is this. What is the fastest way to create wealth and get to the top? I almost always have one answer to this question and it is to build wealth creating relationships. And here is why. All the wealth in the world is created in the context of a relationship.
READ: How to make your ideas breakthrough in the business world
This means that without relationships wealth cannot be created. According to Charlie “Tremendous” Jones, a one-time legendary speaker and author, you remain the same person year after year except for the people you meet and the books you read. So if becoming wealthy is important to you. You must master the art of creating wealthy relationships. Creating wealthy relationships is important because it helps us solve important problems.
READ: How to enter retirement with financial confidence
The truth is there is an unequal distribution of wealth and advantage in the world. This means that to create wealth you need other people. Other people have the answers, deals, money, access, power, and influence that you need to create wealth. And without their cooperation and support, it is hard to create wealth. To create wealth, two or more people must agree to solve problems for each other. And it is only when these problems are solved that wealth is created. Thus wealth is created in the context of a relationship. And the element in a relationship that makes wealth creation possible is trust. Trust is critical for wealth creation and the most trusted relationships in the world are close relationships. Thus, developing close relationships is the fastest way to create wealth.
READ: Rivers State unemployment figures by NBS are fake – Wike
But if close relationships are the answer, why are we not all wealthy?
The answer is simple
Not all close relationships are wealth creating in nature. Certain close relationships are actually set up to make you poor. But before I show you the close relationship that can make you wealthy. Let me first define what a close relationship is.
A Close relationship is any relationship that is bound by mutual interests, mutual environment, mutual source, or mutual loyalties and beliefs. Close relationships are formed in private and sometimes exclusive environments. The nature of these environments encourages engagement that leads to close relationships.
READ: Networking, way to success in Nigeria
Examples of Close relationships include family relationships, friends, Classmates, Work Colleagues, Club members, Neighbors, Estate Associations, Parent associations, Events, Gyms, etc. The environment that forms these relationships is embedded with Trust, Safety, and Relaxation. This gives members the justification to connect with other members and engage with them. Relationships formed under closed environments are the best because they can convert total strangers into friends in minutes.
So now that you know what a Close relationship is let me show you the two kinds of close relationships.
There are two kinds of Close Relationships.
The First is the wealth-draining Close relationship. And the second is the Wealth creating close relationships.
The wealth draining Close relationships is any relationship that drains wealth. It comprises family relationships, friends, and religious organizations. These relationships use up capital because embedded in them are problems that can majorly be solved using money. Wealth-draining relationships may provide emotional support but it is the most difficult relationship to create wealth from and here is why.
First, most people are from average families and poor homes. This leaves them with little or no room to create wealth. Second, most wealth-draining relationships are set up to drain wealth. Members of this group encourage one another to do things for each other for free. This entitlement to free is the single biggest reason why wealth draining relationships fail at creating wealth. Third wealth draining relationships have a set impression of you. And it is hard to take you seriously when you change this impression. To create wealth with speed you must focus on close relationships that are primed for wealth creation. These relationships are the wealth-creating relationships
Wealth-creating relationships are like business relationships. They comprise relationships with your co-workers, Club members, Neighbors, Estate Associations members, Customers, Parent Association, Vendors, Professional associations, Events, Gyms, etc.
Members of these groups are open to learning about new information. Discovery New opportunities, and meeting new people. And they rarely solve problems for each other using money. The way this group solves problems is to point each other in the right direction. They connect each other to people, businesses, and organizations that can help them. And support one another through difficult crises. all for Free. But there is a ways to this in exchange for wealth.
Thus for a close relationship to be wealth-creating, it must have three main components.
The first component is the presence of people with problems to solve or Goals to achieve. The second component is the willingness of these people to pay for solutions that can help them solve their problems. And the third component is people that can solve the problems. These are the three components that can turn ordinary relationships into wealth-creating relationships.
So now that you know how to turn ordinary relationships into wealth-creating relationships. How do you create wealth from them?
To create wealth from your close relationships you must first become valuable to them. Becoming valuable to them means finding out what they want and developing the skills to solve their problems. Helping your close relationships solve problems is the only way to help yourself.
Unfortunately, only a few people know how to do this comfortably. Many would rather remain on their own than talk to a close relationship. But if wealth creation is important to you. You must develop the confidence to talk to your close relationships. Thankfully talking to a close relationship is less threatening than talking to a total stranger.
So how exactly do you create wealth from close relationships?
To create wealth from close relationships there five things that you must do.
The first thing is to Target the right relationships. The second thing is to create value that is relevant to these relationships. The third thing is to grab their attention. The fourth thing is to Build wealth-creating Rapport. And the fifth thing is to exchange the value that can make you wealthy. Below I explain each of the steps in detail.
1.Target the Right Relationships
Targeting the right relationship is simply identifying who you want to become valuable to and what means value to them. There are two people you need to be valuable to if you want to create wealth. The first person is your close relationships. And the second person is the solution provider. To be valuable to your close relationships you need to know who they are, what they want, and what they are willing to pay for. And to be valuable to solution providers you need to know what they are willing to pay you for. Your goal is to identify the people that can help you create wealth and understand what they need to support you in your wealth-creating journey. Targeting is thus all about identifying who you need to become wealthy.
2.Create Relevant Value
The only way to become valuable to a person is to create value that is relevant to them. Value creation is all about creating value that is relevant to your close relationships and solutions provider. To create the value you need to do two things. First, you need to develop high-income skills. And second, you need to develop certain abilities.
There are three high-income skills you need to develop if you want to be wealthy. The first skill is creativity or innovation skill. The second skill is Relationship building skills. And the third skill is marketing skills.
To create wealth you also need to develop certain abilities. There are five abilities you must have to become a wealth-creating persona.
So what are these five abilities?.
The first ability is Attitude. All wealth-creating persona have a positive attitude. They have a healthy world view of themselves, other people and the world. The second ability is clear Communication. All wealth-creating persona express their ideas, in clear simple language. They also ask meaningful questions and listen to other people’s ideas. The third ability of a wealth-creating persona is self-Leadership. Self-leadership is the hallmark of effective people leadership. And Wealth creating personas live by example. The fourth ability is Confidence. All wealth-creating persona have a healthy self-esteem. They exude confidence and are magnetic to their target audience. And the fifth ability is Character. Character is the bedrock of Trust and Trust is essential in every relationship. These are the five abilities that turn a person into a solid wealth creator
The key to success here is to develop the skills and abilities you need before you form wealthy relationships. You can also partner with someone that already have these abilities and learn in the process. This is important because first impressions matters in every relationship. And once a wrong first impression is established it is irredeemable. Creating wealth in trusted relationships with the right skills and abilities is thus the fastest way to unlock your income potential and wealth.
3.Grab the Right Attention
One of the fastest way to grab anybody’s attention is to give them what they want. People are attracted to what they want in the same way a Fish is attracted to the right bait. Attention-grabbing is thus all about understanding what your close relationships want and to give it to them. Without the ability to command this sort of attention you cannot create wealth. To grab the attention of your close relationships you need to position as a friend and helper and not a sales Man. Salesmen grab rejection only Helpers grab attention. To position as a helper you need to focus on your close relationships and not on yourself. You need to identify what they want. Choose wealth-creating problems. And genuinely be interested to help them. To discover wealth-creating Problems you need to ask problem revealing questions. This the only way to identify problems that can make you rich. Attention-grabbing is thus all about coming to your close relationships with solutions they are already programed to accept.
4.Build Wealth creating Rapport
The process that begins every relationship is rapport. Building wealth-creating rapport is thus about developing the ability to connect with, converse with and add value to your close relationships. And there are two ways to create a great rapport. The first way is through positive connections. And the second way is through meaningful Conversations. To create positive connections you need the right non-verbal cues. Non-verbal cues like smiling. Confident Posture. Confident walks. Body language, Smell, and Touch are great rapport builders. Creating positive connections is critical if you want to build wealth creating relationship. Conversations take the relationship further from just connection. And conversation has to be wealth-creating to create wealth. To create wealth-creating conversation you have to be able to lead one or participate in one. The components of a great wealth-creating Conversations include introductions. Getting to know the other person. Establishing alignment in perspective and value. Asking the right questions. Identify wealth-creating problem. And asking for permission to suggest a solution. When you develop the ability to build rapport with ease. You become a center of influence. Becoming a center of Influence is great because it increases believe. And make your close relationships want to act on what you say. This is a powerful position to be in if you want to create wealth.
5. Exchange Value that can make you wealthy
The value exchange process is the final process in the wealth-creating and problem-solving value chain. Value exchanges occur when a close relationship decides to become a customer. This decision creates a series of value exchanges. First, the customer exchanges cash for the solution that they desire. Second, the Business owner accepts cash in exchange for the desired solution. And third the value connector or helper accepts a financial reward in exchange for their connections. Everyone wins and this ends the problem solving and wealth creation process.
To create wealth with speed in the age and era where wealth creation is elusive, you must develop close relationships. Developing close relationships that create wealth is the best short-cut you can take to wealth.
If you need help developing wealthy relationships or optimizing close relationships to create wealth. We can help you. To get help send an email to [email protected]
The hardest way to create wealth is through complete strangers. You need close wealth-creating relationships to get Rich.
About author
Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author and Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper. She is a contributor at BellaNaija, Nairametrics, and Proshare and she is on a mission to help working-class professionals and CEOs become more financially successful. To learn more about Grace and how she can help you send an email to [email protected]
Personal Finance
How to land an 8 figure job in 2021
If you are interested in getting an 8 figure job in 2021, here’s your perfect guide.
The highly anticipated 2021 is here and running its course already. After a tumultuous 2020, which saw many people around the world loose their job or had their salary slashed; there would be a lot of job hunting in the days to come.
With the unemployment rate put at 27.1% in Q2 2020, you can be sure that the vacancy space will be filled with intense competition. However, there is a space where few play – at the 8 figure salary level.
READ: A look at how much Nigerian banks paid their staff in 9-month 2020
It’s somewhat like a tradition to write down what you aim to achieve in a new year; but in reality, the playing field becomes uneven when it comes to achieving them.
Our jobs are a significant part of our lives and most times, our life goals revolve around them. We all work to earn the best that we can so as to live our best life.
READ: Legit ways to make money with your phone
If you are interested in getting an 8 figure job in 2021, here’s your perfect guide.
Landing an 8 Figure Job in 2021
Making a giant leap into earning such an amount is not easy. To start with, if you do not have a good amount of experience, don’t expect a miracle to happen. You have to start small, especially if you intend to hack the corporate world rather than entrepreneurship.
Strategically gather experience that would qualify you for an 8 figure job. No employer will employ a professional with zero years of experience and pay him or her 8 figures.
READ: NIS generates N39 billion in 12 months, may lose 2% to on-going probe
Which jobs pay 8 figure salaries?
Jobs that pay 8 figure salary are mainly managerial level positions (CEO, CTO, COO, etc). Rarely would you get a minimal experience job with a salary that high. That being said, a few of the highest-paid professions include the following:
- Petroleum Engineering: Oil is one of the most profitable industries worldwide and the most profitable in a country like Nigeria. Some professionals who work in the oil industry comfortably earn 8 figures, especially those offshore who are generally petroleum engineers.
- Surgery: It’s no secret that surgeons are highly paid. This is due to their specialty in certain areas of medicine.
- Law: Quite a number of experienced lawyers earn 8 figures; however, it depends on the organisation and position.
- Programming: With the country and the whole world going digital, programmers’ importance and demand are extremely high. They are also paid good money for it. Just like the new saying goes, “tech is the new oil.”
READ: 5 Things you must do to get a promotion in 2021
Other high-paying professions include, but are not limited to, Chartered Accountancy, Airline Companies (Pilot), Civil Engineering, etc.
How to land an 8 figure job in 2021
If you intend landing an 8 figure job in 2021, then you must fit the necessary criteria:
- Get a bachelor’s degree.
- Postgraduate and professional certifications to boost your chances.
- A wealth of experience and knowledge in the industry and specific job role.
READ: Why you must plan for retirement, even as a student
How to position for an 8 figure job in 2021
- Start by establishing yourself as an expert in your field: People don’t buy products, they buy brands. The same rules apply to seeking a job. Build your brand and market yourself as an expert in your industry. Create a niche for yourself and have a voice in your field. You can do this by speaking at conferences, making posts on social media or job sites like Linked-in, owning a blog, or writing a book, and picking up freelance jobs. Doing this would help you gain exposure and recognition to top recruiters and head hunters. Also, your brand perception would mean that they would consider you for managerial positions. Recruiters always want the best and most prominent or well heard of, at the very top managerial positions.
READ: Tayo Oviosu, the journey from Software Engineer to Pagatech
- Expand your skillset actively: The trick about landing an 8 figure job is that you must be ready when it comes, because such opportunities don’t come often. Start now, prepare like you are already in contention for the job. If you have a superior, walk up to him and ask to learn more about your field. Request permission to tag along on new projects, and don’t be afraid to take on new challenges.
- Develop leadership skills: At the very top, although your expertise is important, something that is arguably valued more is your leadership skills. This is because you’d not be doing a majority of the groundwork but rather managing those doing it. Hone your skills by mentoring entry-level employees or lead a training seminar. Also, take up positions in professional associations or non-profit organizations outside your workplace.
- Set your precise goals: Before you start looking out for opportunities, create a detailed list of prospective places you will like to work at and actually earn 8 figures. You can also do extensive research on the company to ascertain their ability to pay what you desire.
- Go out there and take risks: If it fits your billing and you want it, go for it. It is essential that you go outside your comfort zone and even apply for jobs that might be a step higher. Do not focus on your shortcomings, but rather look at what you bring to the table. Know how you can add value to the company and show them you are a problem solver.
READ: Okada ban: Here is what MAX boss said about alleged N25 million licensing fee
Bottom line
Getting an 8 figure job is not a straightforward path and it requires intentional efforts to put yourself in the best position for it. Despite how much of a stretch it seems, it is not impossible. As long as you are willing to develop yourself and grow to what they expect of you, be sure to get a call sooner or later.
Personal Finance
How to get rich solving problems for wealthy people
If you want to create wealth with speed as a working-class professional, you must become a person of value to successful people.
In a world where only 5% of the population is wealthy, there is no denying the fact that creating wealth is hard. And it is even harder when you follow the wrong path to wealth. While there are many paths to wealth, not all paths are created equal. Some paths are fast, some are slow and others never truly lead you to wealth. Among all the paths, the smartest path to take is the path that leads directly to where wealth is domiciled. And there is only one such path in the world. It is the path that leads you to successful Business Owners. Successful business owners are the wealthiest people in the world. They are the custodians of wealth and any path that connects you to them can accelerate your financial success. Thus if you want to create wealth with speed as a working-class professional, you must become a person of value to successful people.
READ: How to climb the Wealth Pyramid with speed
But how do you become a person of value?
To become a person of value, there are certain things you must do. The goal of this article is to show you the things you must-do if you want to attract the wealth, respect, and admiration of wealthy people.
The Path to Becoming a Person of Value
Becoming a person of value is a critical journey to take because it serves you, your nation, and the other people around you. To become a person of value, you need to develop certain competencies that give you the ability to add value. You must also refine these competencies until they become like a shining light that announces your presence. Successful people are people of value and they carry enormous light wherever they go. They are like the bright light that shines in the darkness. And the illumination that clears confusion and doubts. Thus if you want to attract the attention of successful people, you must be a person of value. It is the value that you carry that attracts the wealthy to you. And not your good looks, packaging, or connections. Thankfully it is easy to shine in a world that is full of average people.
READ: How to enter retirement with financial confidence
Average people carry dim lights and they are difficult to see in the midst of other average people. In the same way that it is hard to see an unripe mango in the midst of many unripe mangoes but easy to see a ripe mango in a bunch of unripe mangoes. Average people are lost in the crowd of their own and this makes wealth creation ten times harder for them. Becoming a person of value thus has many upsides. You are easily seen by others and your light attracts enormous attention to you.
Yet not all lights are created equal. Different lights carry different intensity and impact. For example, a Phone light has a certain amount of brightness and intensity and can only cover a certain distance. In comparison, a Car Head Lamp can cover a farther distance. If your value is like that of a phone light you will make little impact and earn little money. But if your value is far-reaching and carries more brightness like the car headlamp. You will create more impact and wealth. Little lights can easily go unnoticed in the midst of many brighter lights.
READ: Quick tips to build a thriving business overseas
So how do you increase the intensity of your light or value and attract the attention of wealthy people?
To increase the intensity of your light there are three things you must do.
The First thing is to develop and refine certain high-income skills. With the right skills and competence the brightness, reach and intensity of your value will expand. The second thing is to shine your light from near rather than from afar off. Even the brightest of light loses intensity the farther away it is from the target object. The Third thing is to shine your light of value in the right direction. Shinning a light at someone from the back has a lesser impact than shinning the same light directly at the person from the front. You can create more impact if the direction of your light is the right direction. Many people carry light but only a few carry a bright light. I know this because chances are high that you have already interacted with wealthy people during the course of your life. But somehow that interaction did not lead to enormous wealth for you. For example, working-class professionals interact with a wealthy CEO every day. Yet, not everyone is noticed by the CEO to the same degree. The main difference in how the CEO sees everyone is in the intensity of the light that they carry. Certain people are barely seen or recognized in the workplace because they carry dim lights. So even when they are close to the CEO they do not create any Impact or attract attention. Proximity is not the same as attention and impact. Only those with light creates attention and impact.
READ: How to make your ideas breakthrough in the business world
So how do you know whether your light of value is shining?
The quickest way to know how you are shinning is to review how much you earn compared to others in your organization. It is also to check and see how many people are farther ahead of you in terms of income. And finally, it is to check the amount of interest you draw from top management seeking to engage you for higher opportunities. The lower your income and the lesser the top management’s interest in you. The more value and light you need in your life.
So what do you do with your light to become valuable to wealthy people?
To become valuable to wealthy people there are four things that you must do
First, you must understand what wealthy people see as Value and the Problems they are seeking to solve.
Second, you must develop the capacity to solve these problems
Third, you must get rewarded for solving this problem in ways that channel some of the wealth to you.
Fourth you must preserve the wealth that you earn.
Let’s look at each of these components in detail.
READ: Bitcoin’s market value now $468 billion, bigger than GDP of Africa’s largest economy
1. Understanding What the Wealthy Sees as Value
The purpose of every relationship is to solve a problem. Thus the only way wealthy people see value in you is when you can solve important problems for them. To become a source of value you must focus on solving important problems for wealthy people. There are two major problems that keep the wealthy up at night. The First is the Problem of how to expand their wealth. And the second is the problem of how to preserve existing wealth. These two problems are the biggest problem for wealthy people which they desperately want to solve. And this is where you must focus on if you want to be wealthy.
So how do you solve these problems?
To solve these problems you need to develop certain capacities. There are four main capacities you need to develop to solve wealthy people’s problems and become wealthy yourself.
The Four Capacities That Solves Wealthy People’s Problems
The first Capacity is the capacity to Increase: The Capacity to Increase involves things like increasing Sales. Revenue. Profit. Growth. Value for customers. Relationships/Collaboration. Customer Retention. Return on Investment. Return on Assets. Efficiency. Visibility. Equity. Brand Preference etc.
The second Capacity is the Capacity to Improve: The Capacity to Improve involves things like improving Productivity. Speed. Human efficiency. Job satisfaction. Decision Making. Capabilities. Customer Service. Data or Information analysis. Reputation. Loyalty. Quality etc.
The third Capacity is the capacity to Reduce: The Capacity to reduce involves things like reducing the Cost of Operation. Reducing Time, Waste, Effort, Complaints, Risk, Conflict, Administrative Burden, Infrastructure, etc.
The Fourth Capacity is the capacity to Create: The Capacity to create Involve things like creating new Strategy, new Systems, New Processes. New Business Models. New products or services. New Knowledge, New Perspective, New Resources, New Transformation, etc.
Although these seem like a lot of capacity to develop at a time. The goal is to focus on the capacity that can accelerate your journey to wealth. Among all the capacities there is one that can lead you to wealth the fastest. This one is your ability to Increase Sales, Revenue, and Profit for the wealthy. This is the one because it helps business owners enlarge their wealth. And when their wealth is enlarged they can share some of the proceeds with you. All other capacities require time to develop. They require time to build Trust, Reputation, and pedigree.
So how do you develop these capacities?
Let’s take a look.
2. Developing the Capacity to Solve Problems for the Wealthy
To solve problems that produce high income there are certain skills that you need. Top on the list is three skills we call the rich skills because there have the capacity to make you rich. The first skill is creativity or innovation skill. You need creativity and innovation to solve high-income problems. The second skill is Relationship building skills. You need relationships to create wealth. And in fact, Wealth is only created in the context of a relationship. The third skill is marketing skills. You need marketing to convert products and services into Cash. Without marketing, you cannot create wealth or increase revenue. These are the three high-income skills you need to solve high-income problems. If you need help learning more about these skills or even developing them send an email to [email protected] You can also read up the Article “The Three skills that can make you Rich with speed”
So now that you know the problems and what you need to solve them, how do you get wealthy from it?
3. Getting Rewarded When you Solve Problems
The main reason why you want to solve problems for wealthy people is that it can make you wealthy. Thus understanding how you will create wealth in the process is critical for your own success. To create the most wealth there are four things that you must have. The first is multiple Income earning opportunities. That is a platform that enables you to earn multiple incomes from different successful business owners. The second is the relationship structure in which you deliver value. And there are two types of relationship structure. The first is the Top-Down structure. This is where you deliver value through a worker, subordinate or Apprentice, type relationship, and are paid a minimum monthly income as per your time investment. The second is the Peer Approach. This is where you work as a peer or co-creator of value and are paid as per the value you provide. The way in which you create the most wealth is through the peer relationship structure.
For example, if you offer a piece of advice to your company as an employee that helped your company increase revenue by 20%. At best you will get a thank you note, an award of excellence, or some small bonus that may be far less than the value you provide. This is because you are locked in a relationship structure that only pays you a fixed amount of income regardless of the value you provide. If the same advice is given by an independent advisor or consultant. He gets paid ten times higher or more because he operates in a different relationship structure that pays for value and not the number of hours invested
Thus, if you want to create wealth and move your life forward with speed. You must choose the peer relationship structure over the top-down or subordinate relationship structure.
The Third factor is to choose products or services that are easy to sell. Products that are relevant to a lot of people and for which people are already seeking to buy are easy to sell. The more difficult a product or service is the longer it will take for you to create wealth from it.
So after you create wealth the next thing to do is to preserve what you have made.
4. Preserving Your Wealth
One of the reasons why many people never get rich is not because they are not earning income but because they are losing income and not preserving it. Earning income does not make you rich it is the income that you preserve that makes you rich. Thus to create wealth with speed you must not only earn income but preserve the income that you earn. What does preserving income means? Preserving income means doing three things.
First, you must channel all extra income towards accelerating your Freedom first and not upgrading your lifestyle. Second, you must standardize your expenses so you can save big portions of your income. And third, you must structure your investments to help you achieve Financial Independence and Freedom with speed. These are the three things to do if you want to preserve your wealth.
Perhaps you are saying to yourself, this is a lot of work. Well, creating wealth is a lot of work and so also is staying broke and poor. The big question is, which work would you will rather do?. Work that creates wealth or work that keeps you poor? The choice is yours.
If you are serious about creating wealth, becoming valuable to the wealthy and investing for financial independence and freedom. We can help you. To learn more send an email to [email protected]
About author
Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author and Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper. She is a contributor at BellaNaija, Nairametrics, and Proshare and she is on a mission to help working-class professionals and CEOs become more financially successful. To learn more about Grace and how she can help you send an email to [email protected]