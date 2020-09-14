Cryptocurrency
Why Ripple might be the future of digital payments
Ripple has quietly been working with government agencies to ensure compliance.
Ripple, the world’s fast-growing crypto payment powerhouse, works with bank regulators and policymakers in several governments for the adoption of digital payments.
CryptoWhale, a crypto analytic firm, in a series of tweets, recently spoke on the odds of giving XRP the edge, as it works with government regulators on compliance.
The tweet reads, “Many criticize XRP for being ‘too centralized’, although this transparency is what government like,”
“While other projects are focused on getting a quick batch of new investors to exit scam, Ripple has quietly been working with government agencies to ensure compliance.”
— CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) September 8, 2020
At the time of this report, XRP traded at $0.241, with a daily trading volume of $1.55 billion. XRP’s price is down by -2.7% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins, and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
Global banks having a relationship with Ripple
Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November, 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil.
Banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
Japan Post Bank with assets of USD 1.9 trillion, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, and Mizuho Financial Group with trillions of dollars in assets, also have a close relationship with Ripple Asia. Others having a relationship with Ripple include Banco Santander, Barclays PLC, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto-Dominion Bank.
What you should know: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
In addition, CryptoWhale is not all about talk, as he says he is looking to purchase more XRP, once the correction is over.
“I’ve been involved with XRP since 2013, and there’s a reason it has always held its spot in the top 3 or 5.”
As for those who have written off XRP, CryptoWhale offers the big picture. People often hate on XRP because it has not “moved up for 2.5 years.” However, he says:
- This time range is so tiny in the investment world. Be patient.
- XRP is up by more than 10,000% since 2014.
- It has steadily held its position as top 5 coin for several years.
The Crypto investor, however, understands why XRP has so many haters.
— CryptoWhale (@CryptoWhale) September 11, 2020
Cryptocurrency
Yearn.finance: Buyers earn 125,322% profits
Buyers have gained a whopping 125322.3% when the price was $31.65 on July 18th 2020.
At the time of this report, Yearn.finance traded at $39,878 with a 24 daily trading volume of $680,002,304. YFI price is up by 7.4% in the last 24 hours. Buyers have gained a whopping 125322.3% when the price was $31.65 on July 18th, 2020.
It has a circulating supply of 30 000 coins, and a max supply of 30 000 coins.
Nairametrics has been tracking the price of the world’s most expensive crypto, ever since it breached the $25,000 price level a few weeks ago, as investors pour funds into this fast-growing lending aggregator. On Saturday, Messari, a crypto analytic firm, via its twitter feed showed $YFI making weekend moves, retesting $38K
$YFI making weekend moves, retesting $38K pic.twitter.com/aj2r9Kci9M
— Messari (@MessariCrypto) September 12, 2020
What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend. These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending, such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.
With the launch of the YFI governance token, assets under management skyrocketed from $10 million in mid-July to $830 million today. It has two major uses:
Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et. al.
Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers), who deploy advanced strategies, leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.
Yearn.Finance’s advantage over Bitcoin: With a mere 30k token supply making it more scarce than even Bitcoin, and a provably fair launch, $YFI is the hardest money the world has ever known.
Andre Cronje created yEarn Finance to automate the process of manually moving funds between DeFi money markets, to secure the best lending rate. iEarn Finance, as it was then called, was released to the public. What started as a yield aggregation instrument, evolved into a platform that supported automated liquidity mining strategies.
Cryptocurrency
Binance offers DeFi coders $100,000; DeFi market value hits $8 billion
The crypto exchange will provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits.
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market volume, is offering a big financial reward to crypto coders. The crypto powerhouse recently started a $100 million seed fund to attract more decentralized finance (DeFi) coders to its smart contract-enabled Binance Smart Chain.
Each proposal will go through security audits and due diligence. Approved DeFi projects can get up to $100,000 in funding, while their tokens will benefit from the liquidity available through Binance’s proprietary blockchain. The Malta-based firm says high-quality projects may also be listed on Binance.
DeFi Pulse, which tracks the value of the DeFi market, in its latest metrics seen by Nairametrics, showed that the total value locked in DeFi is now at about $ 8 billion.
The crypto exchange also stated that it would provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits and the due diligence process. The crypto exchange further stated:
“Selected beneficiaries will also enjoy support from the resources we offer across the Binance ecosystem. This includes access to millions of customers, media information in the ecosystem, knowledge education, incubation financing, derivatives, financial management, and other comprehensive resources and financial support.”
Interested readers can apply by filling the form here.
What is Defi?
Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
Importance of DeFi assets
Using “Defi” technology, one can build smart contracts with codes that facilitate the actions of intermediaries, including managing and accepting deposits, handling collateralized loans, and liquidating collateral assets as per the terms of the contracts, should their values fluctuate.
As a credit to blockchain technology, the contract codes cannot be terminated or manipulated by any entity, and are executed with specific conditions.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale transfers 11,230 BTC worth $116 million
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately.
It is no longer news that BTC whales have been on the rise since the last BTC halving took place a few months ago. Data obtained from BTCBlockbot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a Bitcoin whale moved 11,230 BTC in block 647,817 estimated to be worth $116 million, a few hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 11,230 BTC ($116M) in block 647,817 https://t.co/VNN2UCa8gE
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) September 11, 2020
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent rush by crypto traders, abd global investors to have a stake in this fast-growing flagship crypto.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $10,342.99 with a daily trading volume of $20.4 billion. BTC price is up 0.6% in the last 24 hours.
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.