Personal Finance
15 quick ways to make extra cash without quitting your day job
While working your job, there are a few side hustles you can take on to make extra cash.
There are diverse views about having additional sources of income. Most people think it is wise to have other earnings and to work daily; that’s why they continuously search for ways of diversifying their sources of revenue. At the same time, some believe that investing in one sustainable source of income can be more profitable. You may have a permanent career, but it may not give you the degree of financial independence and ease. Therefore, to avoid financial stress, it is worth finding ways to increase your profits. This feat can be accomplished by activities which, in addition to your daily work, can earn you extra cash.
Below are 15 quick ways to make extra cash without quitting your day job;
1. Writing E-books
If you are dedicated and enthusiastic about sharing your thoughts and views with others, then this approach might be one to lay hands on. Writing e-books offers you the ability to monetize your expertise and ideas. This can be achieved by either using the Microsoft Word Document app on your smartphone or other writing apps. You need to find a way to arrange your information in a manner that is useful to your audience.
2. Organizing Webinars
Online classes can be held in various areas for a range of topics. Suppose it provides an opportunity for people to learn. In that case, it can be a good source of extra income. You have to build an online forum to attract an audience and share your expertise for pay if you are experienced in a specific field. You get to gain a certain amount of authority and power in that sector in addition to the money.
3. Managing Social Networking Channels for Businesses
Many enterprises are increasingly appreciating the need to build an online identity for themselves. By controlling social media outlets for corporations and creating visibility and engagement for them, you can make extra money.
4. Private Tutoring
This is a great way to make extra cash at your convenience. You can grow your expertise into a profitable side job by tutoring students on the subject areas that fit around your interest. You can offer one-on-one coaching or lessons to students for pay. Tutoring offers flexibility and allows you to shuffle between your day job and the classes conveniently. Another benefit is that you get to set your own pay rate for tutoring.
5. Babysitting
This is another way to earn extra cash by taking care or looking out for children while their parents are away. However, if you are on a 9-5 job, and you consider engaging in this, you will need to analyze and plan your schedule to allow you the time to venture into this.
6. Starting a Retail Business
This is one of the fast-growing ventures that guarantees you a regular cash income. To make extra income, you can engage in selling goods and services that are not readily available in your locality. The good thing about retail business is that any product or service can be sold if useful marketing techniques are employed.
7. Subletting
Some items you own that are not regularly used can be let out to people for an agreeable period to receive payments. This is a profitable way of making extra cash without having to quit your day job.
8. Monetizing Your Hobbies
Are you looking for a way to make money while having fun? Then this can come in handy. If you have an activity, you engage in at leisure; It is possible to turn it into an avenue for making extra income. Fun activities like cooking, reading, baking, and games can be grown into a money-making venture. You can cook and deliver to people, and you can organize reading courses and charge a fee for it. The goal is to make additional income while enjoying what you do.
9. Selling Products Online
A lot of people have established an online presence for themselves. They have an audience they can interact with. This offers them an edge to sell different products and services. You can take advantage of your social media platforms to attract customers and sell any product by consistently creating awareness of the products and services you offer.
10. Running Handy Jobs
Many homes are in search of skilled handy person to help with the maintenance and home repairs. If you are experienced at managing repairs and installation of home appliances, then this can earn you extra cash.
11. Selling Your Craft
A lot of people engage in craftwork as a leisure activity. They are skilled at producing and decorating objects by hand. Artists and artisans can make money from their talent and creativity by building a brand for their crafts which will offer them the opportunity to trade their work for extra income.
12. Providing Laundry Services
Nearly everyone cherishes convenience. A lot of people would not mind sparing some notes to have their clothes pressed and delivered to them. You can take advantage of this to offer laundry services for people and make extra cash.
13. Online Marketing
Due to the emergence of different business enterprises which has stirred up competition for already existing businesses, much emphasis is now placed on marketing to source for leads. If you are skilled in the marketing game, you can make extra cash in addition to your 9-5 job by helping organizations maintain relevance in the business sector.
14. Running Part-time Jobs
If you wish to earn extra income along with your day job, you can pick up a night shift part-time job. The additional income can help you to sort your bills comfortably without worries. However, it would help if you considered the rigours of running two demanding jobs.
15. Growing a Blog
If the thought of interacting and building an online community excites you, then you can consider growing a blog. Gaining visibility and earning through a blog takes time and requires consistency. However, the result is quite rewarding if you keep at it.
With the evolution of technology, running a side business with your day job has been made possible. The goal is to build several streams of income to avoid financial worries. An extra income can go a long way to help increase your earnings and meet your needs. When considering an avenue to make extra cash, flexibility should be one of the determining factors.
Dealing with financial emergencies
Financial emergency, just like any other emergency, should not be taken likely.
At some point in our lives, we experience some unexpected situations that we term “unforeseen circumstances”. As the term implies, it is an occurrence that was not planned or foreseen; therefore, it takes a toll on one’s finance. If you are not financially buoyant when this unforeseen circumstance happens, it might wreak some havoc to your pocket.
Financial emergency, just like any other emergency, should not be taken likely. Financial emergencies range from job loss to medical expenses, and they can leave you feeling helpless. Many people deal with emergencies in different ways and sometimes in the wrong ways. Hence, in this article, we have explained in detail six effective ways to deal with emergencies. Please read on.
Create an emergency fund
There is nothing as beautiful as being financially free, and you can only experience this freedom when you have enough money set aside for emergencies. You got into this situation because you did not have funds set aside for emergencies. The deed has been done, so, in the future, try to save up for emergencies so that you won’t be caught unaware.
Be optimistic
Financial emergencies can leave you feeling helpless and hopeless. If you find yourself in one, you must learn how to be optimistic and hope for the best. Negativity is not what you need when you are battling financial emergencies. Be calm and stay positive throughout the situation. Staying calm would help you to think, evaluate the situation and come up with the best way out.
Spend less, make more
The importance of having multiple streams of income cannot be overemphasized. Not relying on your monthly salary would go a long way in helping you to avoid financial emergencies. Strive to make more money but spend less; that way; you will have enough saved for unforeseen circumstances.
Set a priority
When you find yourself in financial emergencies, you should learn to prioritize your expenses. It is not the time to buy on impulse or buy the things you don’t need. Prioritize your costs from the most required to the less needed. Doing this would help you to have enough set aside for emergencies.
Ask for help
If you are one of the people that doesn’t like asking for help, you might have to ask for help in this situation. You can ask your family or close friends for help when you find yourself in extremely tough financial situations.
Get a loan
Getting a loan should be the last resort when you find yourself in emergencies. You can look for lenders that will loan you the money at a low-interest rate with flexible repayments. Getting a loan would help you to settle your emergency and have enough time to get back on your foot. This option should not be what you consider first because getting into debt is not advisable, but some situations warrant some critical measures.
Many people experience financial emergencies at least once in a lifetime. Dealing with it takes a lot of strength and knowledge of the right way to handle it. With the tips listed above, we hope you are able to survive financial emergencies and come out stronger.
How to build solid income security for yourself
The wise thing to do is to pursue income security and not Job security and separate your income from your job.
The future of work is not Job security but Income security, the ability to earn income regardless of salary.
Work as we know it today will be different post-COVID-19. There will be downsizing, salary slashes, layoffs and so on. The truth is the insecurity in the job Market will triple. If you are still holding on to your job congratulations but not for too long. While we pray that nothing bad happens to your job, we cannot rule out the possibility of it happening someday. You cannot guarantee your job security. Your employers can’t, neither can the government, and here is why.
Job security is not in the hands of your Employer. Job security is in the hands of customers. When customers patronize businesses, organizations make money and are able to keep jobs intact. But when consumers are scared to spend and hoard money. Organizations must trim down jobs to stay alive.
Additionally, organizations are realizing that certain job roles are no longer important for their survival. They are also shifting from the traditional workforce model to an independent and remote workforce model exposing certain gaps in the system. The only way to protect yourself long-term from the hammer of a job is to secure the one thing that makes a Job important to you. Your Income.
The New security is thus now income security. That is the ability to keep income flowing even when a job ends. This is important because a job is a short-term need while income is a lifetime need.
While you may survive without a job, you cannot survive without income. So the wise thing to do is to pursue income security and not Job security and separate your income from your job. You must be able to create the kind of income that does not require ongoing work to thrive.
So, how do you create this kind of income?
To create lasting income you must do three things. First, you must increase your savings ability. Second, you must create new income sources within and outside your Organization. And third, you must separate your income from your job and create an independent Income security for yourself. Let me explain each of the points in detail.
The first is to increase savings ability. To create income that is free from job loss you must save a sizable portion of your income each month. The average employee saves 5-10% of their income. This kind of sluggish saving will only extend the number of years you will have to work. The most successful people save 40-50% of their income. They are able to exit the corporate world in their youth and achieve financial stability at a young age.
They increase their savings at every opportunity and short cut their years of active labor. To create income security that stands the test of time you must push your savings beyond average and here is why. It will take you 10 years to save 12 months of your current salary if you save just 10% of your income. How many more ‘ten years’ do you have in the corporate world? Approaching savings with a lazy attitude as this is getting rich never. Without the discipline and commitment to save above average, financial freedom is out of reach for you.
The second thing you must do is add new sources of income to your existing income. And there are two ways you can do this. The first is to earn more income within your current organization. The second is to find new sources of income outside your organization. Earning more income within your organizations is important because you spend over 70% of your time at work.
Most people do not even have extra time for anything else. This means they can only invest only a small fraction of their time in outside sources of income. And these sources must be high-income sources to create a major change in their lives. Thus the focus on one’s place of employment make sense. To earn more income within your organization you must become a problem solver.
Every organization has problems that need to be solved. The closer the problem is to the bottom line the higher the reward. This means that organizations are constantly looking for people who can solve their problems. If you can solve a problem that is important to your organization you can negotiate a cash or kind reward that can fast-track your journey to financial freedom.
Do you know the top three problems of your organization? Have you found a new way to help your organization make more money? Do you have skills that are in high demand? Are you unique and different? To successfully solve organizational problems, you need creative and negotiation abilities.
You can also earn money from other sources of income outside your organization part-time. You can earn passive income through your investments and you can earn commission from other organizations willing to pay you for referring customers to them. Salary plus commission is the easiest most effective way to Remove the Ceiling from your Income and earn income that is bigger than your salary.
The third thing you must do is to separate your income from your Job and create an Independent Income for yourself. You do this by first saving big portions of your income. Savings is the only thing that keeps money in your pocket. With your savings you can then create a system of generating passive income and begin to build a solid passive income portfolio that can fund your life.
Funding your life from an uncertain source of income like salary is choosing to suffer financial stress for the rest of your life. Your goal as a smart employee is to create a life that thrives regardless of salary. Because only then can you truly gain control over your time. There is no job security anywhere. The only security that exist is the one you create for yourself today.
If you want to create income security, increase your ability to solve problems or upgrade your knowledge about investing for long-term financial success, we can help you. To learn more, send an email to the email address at the end of this article.
The best use of your corporate career life is to create a solid independent income that will carry you throughout life and Not to enjoy a temporary prestigious Job life.
Here is how much you should save at every age
In determining what to save at every age, it is crucial to develop a budget using your income.
Saving money can never be overemphasized. There are different methods of doing that and irrespective of one’s age, it is important to learn and practice how to save. Not only does it help you gain control of your finances, but it’d help you understand the money you own.
In other words, we save because the future is unpredictable and cultivating the habit of saving can help one become financially secure and provide a safety net in case of any emergency that may arise. According to Sergio Garcia, a Certified Financial Planner at Brennan Financial Services, “a working individual should have enough cash to provide an emergency buffer against any pitfalls that could hinder financial wellbeing”.
Financial analysts propose that one should save about 10-15% of their income annually. Unfortunately, only a small number of people commit and not all of them meet the required savings benchmark.
In Nigeria, the average graduate age is 24. While some have the privilege of living in their parents’ house, others become self-dependent after graduation, sometimes even before. Whichever category you fit in; it is advisable that you start saving your money. Even children should be taught the importance of savings. As they grow with the joy of reaping the reward of their savings at the end of every year, they would get to develop a passion for saving.
Before we delve into how much money you should have at every age, let’s quickly look at some of the reasons we save;
- Education: As we may already know, education isn’t cheap. In fact, it is very expensive. Not just monetarily, but also in terms of hard work and commitment. If you are preparing to go into the university, saving up would help you in many ways. Parents typically plan educational savings for their wards, and this allows them to manage the high cost of education.
- Vacation: As you work hard, learn to keep money aside for personal pleasures. That is the reason for working hard, after all, to have enough money to live and enjoy life.
- Retirement: It is also essential to have enough money saved for that period of your life when you can no longer engage in strenuous work activities.
- Unexpected Contingencies: One of the motives for holding money, as taught by Economists, is the precautionary motive. This means saving money for emergencies. Having enough money to solve unexpected crises can protect you from a lot of bad experiences.
In determining what to save at every age, it is crucial to develop a budget using your income. Ensure you calculate and plan your disposable income – that is the earnings you have after tax and other expenses have been deducted. Avoid the mistake of developing a savings budget off your gross income. If you do that, you’d be creating a budget based on the money that isn’t yours, to begin with. Remember that your potential savings are the difference between your net income from your usual expenses.
According to various financial experts like David Bach, and working from a formula developed by the acclaimed retirement-plan provider, Fidelity, it is easy to determine how much to save at different ages by merely multiplying your starting salary by a factor of X. It is expected that at entry-level, which is usually from 25-30, you should have the equivalent of your income saved.
Ages 30-35: you have 2 times your salary saved
Ages 35-40: you should have 3 times your salary saved
Ages 40-45: have 4 times your salary saved.
Ages 45-50: have 6 times your salary saved
Ages 50-55: have 7 times your salary saved
Ages 55-60: have 8 times your salary saved
Ages 60-67: have 10 times your salary saved.
However, it is crucial to bear in mind that this is a generic formula. If you don’t have the equivalent of your income, do not panic. Just as previously outlined, your savings behavior should be one that matches your income, lifestyle and goals.
This isn’t to say that you should be lax in your savings. Regardless of your age and financial status, you must be disciplined in your saving culture. No matter how little, it would go a long way to cushion against unexpected expenses.