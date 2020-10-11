There are diverse views about having additional sources of income. Most people think it is wise to have other earnings and to work daily; that’s why they continuously search for ways of diversifying their sources of revenue. At the same time, some believe that investing in one sustainable source of income can be more profitable. You may have a permanent career, but it may not give you the degree of financial independence and ease. Therefore, to avoid financial stress, it is worth finding ways to increase your profits. This feat can be accomplished by activities which, in addition to your daily work, can earn you extra cash.

Below are 15 quick ways to make extra cash without quitting your day job;

1. Writing E-books

If you are dedicated and enthusiastic about sharing your thoughts and views with others, then this approach might be one to lay hands on. Writing e-books offers you the ability to monetize your expertise and ideas. This can be achieved by either using the Microsoft Word Document app on your smartphone or other writing apps. You need to find a way to arrange your information in a manner that is useful to your audience.

2. Organizing Webinars

Online classes can be held in various areas for a range of topics. Suppose it provides an opportunity for people to learn. In that case, it can be a good source of extra income. You have to build an online forum to attract an audience and share your expertise for pay if you are experienced in a specific field. You get to gain a certain amount of authority and power in that sector in addition to the money.

3. Managing Social Networking Channels for Businesses

Many enterprises are increasingly appreciating the need to build an online identity for themselves. By controlling social media outlets for corporations and creating visibility and engagement for them, you can make extra money.

4. Private Tutoring

This is a great way to make extra cash at your convenience. You can grow your expertise into a profitable side job by tutoring students on the subject areas that fit around your interest. You can offer one-on-one coaching or lessons to students for pay. Tutoring offers flexibility and allows you to shuffle between your day job and the classes conveniently. Another benefit is that you get to set your own pay rate for tutoring.

5. Babysitting

This is another way to earn extra cash by taking care or looking out for children while their parents are away. However, if you are on a 9-5 job, and you consider engaging in this, you will need to analyze and plan your schedule to allow you the time to venture into this.

6. Starting a Retail Business

This is one of the fast-growing ventures that guarantees you a regular cash income. To make extra income, you can engage in selling goods and services that are not readily available in your locality. The good thing about retail business is that any product or service can be sold if useful marketing techniques are employed.

7. Subletting

Some items you own that are not regularly used can be let out to people for an agreeable period to receive payments. This is a profitable way of making extra cash without having to quit your day job.

8. Monetizing Your Hobbies

Are you looking for a way to make money while having fun? Then this can come in handy. If you have an activity, you engage in at leisure; It is possible to turn it into an avenue for making extra income. Fun activities like cooking, reading, baking, and games can be grown into a money-making venture. You can cook and deliver to people, and you can organize reading courses and charge a fee for it. The goal is to make additional income while enjoying what you do.

9. Selling Products Online

A lot of people have established an online presence for themselves. They have an audience they can interact with. This offers them an edge to sell different products and services. You can take advantage of your social media platforms to attract customers and sell any product by consistently creating awareness of the products and services you offer.

10. Running Handy Jobs

Many homes are in search of skilled handy person to help with the maintenance and home repairs. If you are experienced at managing repairs and installation of home appliances, then this can earn you extra cash.

11. Selling Your Craft

A lot of people engage in craftwork as a leisure activity. They are skilled at producing and decorating objects by hand. Artists and artisans can make money from their talent and creativity by building a brand for their crafts which will offer them the opportunity to trade their work for extra income.

12. Providing Laundry Services

Nearly everyone cherishes convenience. A lot of people would not mind sparing some notes to have their clothes pressed and delivered to them. You can take advantage of this to offer laundry services for people and make extra cash.

13. Online Marketing

Due to the emergence of different business enterprises which has stirred up competition for already existing businesses, much emphasis is now placed on marketing to source for leads. If you are skilled in the marketing game, you can make extra cash in addition to your 9-5 job by helping organizations maintain relevance in the business sector.

14. Running Part-time Jobs

If you wish to earn extra income along with your day job, you can pick up a night shift part-time job. The additional income can help you to sort your bills comfortably without worries. However, it would help if you considered the rigours of running two demanding jobs.

15. Growing a Blog

If the thought of interacting and building an online community excites you, then you can consider growing a blog. Gaining visibility and earning through a blog takes time and requires consistency. However, the result is quite rewarding if you keep at it.

With the evolution of technology, running a side business with your day job has been made possible. The goal is to build several streams of income to avoid financial worries. An extra income can go a long way to help increase your earnings and meet your needs. When considering an avenue to make extra cash, flexibility should be one of the determining factors.