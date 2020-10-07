Business
Thrive Agric drama: We only insure the farms, not funds of individual investors – Leadway Assurance
The funds of the individual investors were not covered by the Insurance company, as the investors erroneously believed.
Leadway Assurance, the insurance company in charge of Thrive Agric’s farms, said that its services do not cover individual investor’s funds, but only the insured farms and other farm assets.
This was disclosed by Leadway in a statement on Tuesday evening after Thrive Agric’s Investors called out the company and its insurers over delayed investments.
Backstory
Nairametrics earlier reported that a Thrive Agric investor known on Twitter as theprincelyX, took to the social media platform and called out to the company for holding on to his investment returns. He claimed the company owes him almost a million naira, and he has been told to wait till next year to see returns on his investments.
“Thrive Agric is owing me almost a million naira. They are owing other investors millions. Thrive Agric is telling me to wait till 2021 to get my investment that was due in Sept 2020,” the investor tweeted.
Thrive Agric, however, responded in a social media statement that the delay “is an unfortunate outcome of the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequent restrictions on physical access to farms and farming markets. Like many other businesses, we were not fully prepared for the impact, and despite the intent upon which this company has been run for the last 3 years, our subscribers now bear the brunt of these challenges with us.”
Leadway’s position
In today’s statement, Leadway Assurance said,
“Our contractual obligation is limited to the agric tech platform and not their individual investors.
“Leadway only provides insurance cover for the farm assets of its insured agric platforms
“This, therefore, means that we only provide cover using our agric based insurance solutions for the risks to insured farms and other farms assets against perils stated in the insurance policy document issued.”
What this means
The funds of the individual investors were not covered by the Insurance company, as the investors erroneously believed. This simply means getting their returns on investment is largely at the mercy of Thrive Agric. It is left to be seen how this unfolds in the coming days, as we monitor the situation closely.
FG guarantees mortgage loan to low income buyers at low interest rate
The implementation of the social housing plan estimated to cost over N400bn is expected to kick off next week.
The Federal Government has disclosed that it would provide mortgage loan guarantees to low-income earners, on low-interest rates and collateral-free basis, in a bid to ensure that 300,000 housing units are delivered to the intended target, as part of the National Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).
The implementation of the social housing plan estimated to cost over N400bn is expected to kick off next week, as early sites for the housing projects have now been identified, according to members of the Economic Sustainability Committee working on the project.
It is reported that the Economic Sustainability Committee has already approved that the 1, 2, and 3 bedroom units cost as little as between N1.8 million to N2million under the plan, while financial assistance would be available for Nigerians to pay the mortgage.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria approved the sum of N200 billion, as a mortgage finance facility to the Family Homes Fund Limited and targeted at low-income earners. It was introduced to support the Federal Government’s Economic Sustainability Programme, and it’s meant to fast track the construction of 300,000 homes in the 36 states and Abuja.
Earlier in June, President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Executive Council approved a N2.3 trillion Economic Stimulus package, after the VP Yemi Osinbajo led Economic Sustainability Committee submitted its report. The President then directed the VP to supervise the implementation of the plan alongside other members of the committee.
Under the Social Housing program of the ESP, there would also be Rent to Own option, as part of the Buhari administration’s resolve to impact the common man in this social Housing plan is expected to generate about 1.5 million jobs and houses delivered to about 1.5 million Nigerian families.
Already, sites for early start projects have been identified in all the 6 geo-political zones in addition to the FCT. The sites include those in Ekiti and Ogun in the Southwest; Enugu and Abia in the Southeast; Delta and Edo in the Southsouth; Yobe and Bauchi in the Northeast; Kaduna and Katsina in the Northwest; and Nasarawa and Plateau in the Northcentral. Sites have also been identified in Abuja.
The CBN has already committed to a N200 billion facility, to kickstart the social housing projects, with a guarantee by the FG under the Finance Ministry at about 5%. The implementing agency, Family Homes Fund Ltd, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Finance has already mobilized thousands of Cooperative groups across the country, who will participate in the social Housing plan as main warehouse agents and mobilize low-income buyers.
PenCom should pay 50% of workers’ pension at retirement – TUC
The TUC has urged PenCom to pay 50% of workers’ pension at retirement.
The Trade Union Congress (TUC), says the National Pension Commission, PenCom, should pay retired workers 50% of their total pension contributions at retirement, to enable them to establish businesses as they retire.
This was disclosed in a letter signed by the President of TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, to the PenCom on Tuesday afternoon.
The TUC praised the efforts of the Acting Director-General of PenCom, Mrs. Aisha Umar, saying she has “done incredibly well enough to earn a promotion.”
The TUC said before her appointment, workers had issues of payments as pensioners were dying without being paid statutorily stipulated percentage of the contribution due to them at retirement.
The TUC added that “the Congress wants the act amended such that workers will be paid 50% of their contribution at retirement, to enable them to establish petty businesses that complement whatever amount the commission pays them at the end of the month.”
The TUC urged that the Micro Pension Plan for workers in the informal sector be followed squarely, because of benefits to the retired worker.
Nairametrics reported recently that sacked Nigerian workers below the age of 50, have withdrawn 25% of Pension funds valued at N2.56 billion, in line with the Pension reforms Act of 2014; which allows pension fund contributors to withdraw 25% of their funds if they lose their jobs and have not resumed work in 4 months.
FG signs bilateral air service agreement with United States, others
Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika announced the signing of a bilateral agreement between Nigeria and others.
The Federal Government has announced the signing of Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA) with the United States, India, Morroco and Rwanda.
A copy of the agreement which was sighted by Nairametrics showed that these air service agreements were signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on September 30, 2020, in Abuja.
The disclosure was made by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, through a tweet post on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
This development is coming after some experts had also called on the federal government to review the country’s bilateral air service agreements with some other nations in order to protect Nigeria’s interest including that of some private airlines.
Hadi Sirika in his statement tweeted, “I am glad to announce that Mr President, on behalf of Nigeria, has signed the instruments of ratification of the bilateral air service agreement between Nigeria and USA, India, Morocco as well as Rwanda.’’
The Federal Executive Council had on July 29 ratified the air transport agreement between Nigeria and the United States at its virtual meeting.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, told State House correspondents at the end of the meeting that with the ratification, Nigeria will take advantage of the agreement to strengthen economic, social and cultural ties with the US.
A bilateral air service agreement (BASA) is an agreement between 2 countries to allow international commercial air transport services between the signatories. It is usually founded on the principle of reciprocity with airlines from both countries enjoying equal opportunities in terms of flight operations.
