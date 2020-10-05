General Electric company has announced the successful completion of a gas turbine rehabilitation project at Niger Delta Power Holding Company’s (NDPHC) power plants located in Nigeria. Financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

This disclosure was made public by General Electric, in a notification sent to the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, which was seen by Nairametrics.

The project at NDPHC involved General Electric rehabilitating three 9E.03 gas turbines at NDPHC’s power plants in Sapele and Calabar, Nigeria. The company’s experts collaborated with the counterparts of its field services execution company, FieldCore, for stage three-bucket change-outs on three gas turbines, apart from additional combustion check-up.

Backstory: In July 2018, The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), with the aim to facilitate greater use of its power plants by improving transmission and distribution infrastructure, signed a letter of intent with General Electric, for the provision of an end-to-end power intervention program.

It is worth noting that NDPHC is the major producer of electricity in Nigeria, with an overall installed capacity of 4.0-gigawatts. Currently, the company carries around 35% of the total generating capacity in the country.

Why this matters

The completion of the project will help NDPHC in minimizing the unplanned downtime risk of these power plants; thus, boosting the efficiency and reliability of the facilities in producing electricity. This will help in securing and restoring the supply of up to 360MW of electricity, which is sufficient for supplying power to around 2 million houses.

However, the rehabilitation project is expected to help unlock the 2.5GW of additional generation capacity, to be sold to industrial and commercial hubs in the country.

In the same regard, the successful rehabilitation of the power generation assets at Calabar and Sapele plants will help increase the 9E gas turbines’ efficiency, while lowering emissions and providing essential power for industrialization, healthcare facilities, homes, schools, and businesses.

GE has been collaborating with energy stakeholders to deploy innovative technologies tailored to respond to the needs in the region since the 1950s, with reliable baseload and flexible emergency power. In 2018, the company celebrated its 100th power plant in Sub-Saharan Africa; today, up to 17 GW of gas power generation on the grid runs on GE gas turbines.