Anti-virus creator, John David McAfee charged for U.S tax evasion
McAfee was arrested in Spain and will be extradited to the US to face charges related to tax evasion.
John David McAfee, founder of McAfee Associates has been charged with evading taxes and a failure to file tax returns.
He refused to make a report of the income made from his promotion of cryptocurrencies, his consulting work, speaking engagements, and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary. McAfee failed to pay tax returns runs from 2014-2018 even with the “considerable income” he received, the U.S. Justice Department said.
A June indictment was unsealed in federal court on Monday after McAfee’s arrest in Spain, pending his extradition from the United States.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reportedly said that “McAfee leveraged his fame to make more than $23.1 million in undisclosed compensation” when he recommended several initial coin offerings to his Twitter.
The cybersecurity mogul camouflaged cryptocurrencies he was paid to promote by companies issuing the offerings for recommendations of which he made over $23.1 million.
SEC is seeking to inflict civil charges against McAfee and a repayment of ill-gotten gains, with interest. They also forbid him from serving as an officer of any company that files reports to the agency.
Jimmy Gale Watson would also be charged for aiding the sale of the digital currencies and other claims.
Data war: MTN dwarfs Airtel, Glo, 9mobile, with 1.59 million new subscribers in August
MTN, gained 1.598 million data subscribers between July and August.
Nigeria’s telecommunication landscape witnessed a unique level of competition in terms of the data war, as major telecoms operators recorded increases in their subscriber base in August 2020.
While subscribers exercised their power of ‘free entry and free exit’ in July 2020 to abandon some network providers for their preferred networks, the tide changed in August, as none of the data providers witnessed any loss.
According to data released by the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) for the month of August 2020, Nigeria’s largest mobile telecommunication company, MTN, gained 1.598 million data subscribers between July and August. Airtel successfully maintained an edge over Glo in terms of data subscriber numbers, as the telco added 738,462 subscribers, while the indigenous brand got 231,341.
On the other hand, 9mobile, whose number of data subscribers had suffered a steady decline for months, took industry watchers by surprise in August. Contrary to its July report when its subscriber base fell from 7.25 million (May) to 7.14 million (July), Its data subscribers rose by 32,621 in August, to a record of 7,170 million subscribers.
Back story
In July 2020, Nairametrics reported that Glo attracted more subscribers, outshining Airtel’s subscriber base for the first time in years. Despite a challenging year for Globacom in terms of its data subscriber base, the telco took industry watchers by surprise, as its subscriber base number overtook Airtel’s in June 2020.
For the first time in years, Airtel, the once second largest telco (by subscribers base) lost its position to Glo, as the latter increased its base from 37.23 million in May to 37.97 million by the end of June 2020, while the former only managed to increase its base from 37.32 million to 37.57 million within the same period.
MTN still leads the pack
Competition among three of Nigeria’s largest data sellers took different turns in July, as Airtel recovered from the drop recorded in June when it took over its second-place position from Glo. It is important to note that in June 2020, about 249,000 data subscribers dumped Airtel for other networks, a development that made Glo take over the second place from the brand.
Meanwhile, in a complete twist of events, at the end of July 2020, the total number of data subscribers on MTN data network rose from 60.60 million in June to 62.29 million in July, followed by Airtel data network, which rose from 37.56 million to 39.05 million. This means the telcos added 1.69 million and 1.49 million data subscribers, respectively.
In its own case, Glo managed to increase its subscriber base by 285,011 from 37.97 million to 38.25 million within the same period.
The internet remains slow in Nigeria, despite the global return to the pre-COVID-19 levels. In its recent report in tracking COVID-19’s Impact on Global Internet Performance, which was updated in July 2020, Speed Test found that internet speeds in most countries have stabilized to pre-pandemic levels.
However, it stated that in the case of Nigeria, while the global fixed speed increased by 5%, the African giant’s speed was rated -2%, with her mobile speed at -3%.
Also, Nairametrics had reported earlier that years down the line, Nigeria is still faced with poor internet quality. In a recent survey conducted on 4G services in 77 countries including Nigeria, Network monitoring outfit, Opensignal, concluded that congestion is messing with the 4G user experience. Nigeria ranked 75 out of 77 of the countries surveyed in terms of 4G speed.
According to Opensignal, the 4G networks enjoyed today are light-years from the 3G that kicked off the mobile data revolution at the turn of the millennium. But the networks have their faults, the biggest among them being inconsistency and congestion.
In all, while GSM companies continue to jostle for market share, it has often come at the expense of poor service and lack of accountability. Quite frankly, as an average internet user in Nigeria, one is usually left at the mercy of poor mobile internet services which frustrates one to seek limited alternatives.
Apple claims GEEP Canada stole over 100,000 of its devices
Apple Inc. takes legal action against GEEP Canada for the theft and resale of devices it was contracted to dismantle.
GEEP received 500,000 iPhones, iPads, and Watches from Apple between January 2015 and December 2017, and about 103,845 of them were still connected to the internet. There is a possibility a larger number of the devices were resold since some of them are without cellular radio.
“At least 11,766 pounds of Apple devices left GEEP’s premises, without being destroyed; a fact that GEEP itself confirmed,” states Apple’s lawsuit, as reported by The logic
Apple seeks to obtain about $22.7 million USD from GEEP. The firm claimed some of its employees were responsible for the theft in its third-party suit, while Apple insists that the staffs were the management of the firm.
Furthermore, Apple explained that the possibility of these products to be resold on the grey market doesn’t mean they met its safety standards.
“Products sent for recycling are no longer adequate to sell to consumers, and if they are rebuilt with counterfeit parts, they could cause serious safety issues, including electrical or battery defects.” Apple’s spokesperson told The Verge.
However, the partnership between Apple and GEEP has been automatically ended as Apple relies on other partners for the recycling and dismantling of gadgets.
Apple has been making efforts to promote environmental practices. The company is working on moving recycling in-house with Daisy and Dave robots, which are designed to recover iPhone components that traditional recyclers can’t.
Uber increases fares in Nigeria
Fares for Uber, one of the ride-hailing services operating in Nigeria, has increased.
Uber Nigeria has increased fares on its UberX with effect from Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
UberX is the most popular private car service on offer at Uber, commonly referred to as the ‘low-cost option’ for riders.
This was disclosed by the company, in an e-mail shared with the riders and seen by Nairametrics.
The ride-hailing firm increased its minimum fare from N400 to N500, Base from N200 to N220, per kilometer from N60 to N65.
The firm explained that the decision was taken to balance reliable earning opportunities for driver-partners, as well as a reliable and affordable service for the riders.
It stated, “While we have always tried to keep prices as low as possible, we need to be aware of the increased costs for driver-partners. This comes after implementing an in-depth earnings review to ensure that the Uber app continues to be a reliable economic opportunity for driver-partners, as well as an affordable option for riders. We believe that these fares remain competitive, and we’re committed to offering high-quality service to driver-partners in Lagos.”
Back story: Last February, Nairametrics reported that some riders of Uber and Bolt expressed their displeasure when they observed an alleged increase in the fares of the ride-hailing firms.
A customer who identified himself as Wole Akinde told Nairametrics that he noticed the surge in price; after he ordered a Bolt cab from his office around Opebi to Ojota, a trip he makes even before the ban. When the trip ended, he was shocked when he found he had to part with N1,300 as the trip charge, and not the usual N500-800 price range he used to pay.