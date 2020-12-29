Lagos multi-billion naira 32MT per hour rice mill to be completed by Q1 2021

Lagos State Government has revealed that the multi-billion naira Imota Rice Mill is at 85% completion level, and emphasized that the facility would be completed towards the end of the first quarter 2021.

This statement was made by Ms Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture while speaking during a recent webinar tagged: “Lagos State 2021 Budget Review Session.”

While speaking at the Webinar, she revealed that when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took over as the Governor of Lagos State, the rice mill was at 10-15% completion levels, however, the project currently stands at 85% completion levels, and will be completed towards the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Why this matters

In a bid to emphasize the importance of the facility in Lagos State and why it’s key in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, she revealed that the move to fast-track construction works at the mill was driven by the need to ensure food security in the state and across the nation, as rice is an important staple of the Nigerian diet.

The mill will help to strengthen the economic rigour of the nation and enhance economic resilience as the facility seeks to provide employment opportunities for Nigerians, through the creation of 250,000 jobs, not only in Lagos alone, but across Nigeria.

Ms. Olusanya stressed that the facility will help to create wealth across the Agricultural value chain, from the input supply to the paddy aggregation process, storage and warehousing, processing, distribution and then final consumption.

What you should know