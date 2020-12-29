Business
Lagos multi-billion naira 32MT per hour rice mill to be completed by Q1 2021
The mill according to Lagos State’s Commissioner of Agriculture is at 85% completion level.
Lagos State Government has revealed that the multi-billion naira Imota Rice Mill is at 85% completion level, and emphasized that the facility would be completed towards the end of the first quarter 2021.
This statement was made by Ms Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture while speaking during a recent webinar tagged: “Lagos State 2021 Budget Review Session.”
While speaking at the Webinar, she revealed that when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu took over as the Governor of Lagos State, the rice mill was at 10-15% completion levels, however, the project currently stands at 85% completion levels, and will be completed towards the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Why this matters
In a bid to emphasize the importance of the facility in Lagos State and why it’s key in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu T.H.E.M.E.S agenda, she revealed that the move to fast-track construction works at the mill was driven by the need to ensure food security in the state and across the nation, as rice is an important staple of the Nigerian diet.
The mill will help to strengthen the economic rigour of the nation and enhance economic resilience as the facility seeks to provide employment opportunities for Nigerians, through the creation of 250,000 jobs, not only in Lagos alone, but across Nigeria.
Ms. Olusanya stressed that the facility will help to create wealth across the Agricultural value chain, from the input supply to the paddy aggregation process, storage and warehousing, processing, distribution and then final consumption.
What you should know
- On completion, in line with the estimated installed infrastructure of the facility, the production capacity of the rice mill in Imota will set it among the largest in the world, and the largest in sub-Saharan Africa with 2.5 million bags of 50kg rice annually.
- The mills when operational will ensure a steady supply of freshly processed rice of about 2.4 million bags of 50kg per annum to Lagosians, in addition to over 250,000 jobs to be created in both the upstream and downstream sectors of the rice value chain.
- However, to facilitate a seamless supply of input for the facility, Lagos will undertake a backward integration strategy in the form of collaboration with other states such as Kwara, Sokoto, Benue, Borno and Kebbi to meet the paddy requirement of the mill.
Business
Apapa Gridlock: Lagos moves to ensure uniformity in the license issued to barge owners by FG
The Lagos State Government will work closely with FG to ensure uniformity in the operational license being issued to barge owners.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that the Lagos State Government will work closely with the Federal Government to ensure uniformity in the operational licence being issued to barge owners, and approval given to them by FG to operate on Lagos Waters.
This statement was made by him during a fact-finding visit to Apapa, on Monday. An exercise targeted to unravel the mysteries behind the causes of incessant gridlock on roads leading to the seaports.
According to him, he revealed that part of the issues that will be resolved with the Federal Government over the devastating state of the Apapa congestion, which has impacted negatively on businesses and lives in the environ, was the uniformity in the operational licence being issued to barge owners.
This he said will help to combat the operations of owners of illegally operated container terminals set up in the state with unapproved docks.
What they are saying
The Governor said,
- “We have arrested people we felt were operating illegal barge terminals before, but we were surprised some of these people had licences issued by the Federal Government. This is part of the issues we want to resolve.”
While speaking further on why FG needs to carry Lagos State Government along in this regard, he emphasized that,
- “We are working collaboratively with the Federal Government on this. If someone gets approval for barge operation, let Lagos Government be aware, so that roads are probably planned to those terminals.”
Why this matters
According to the statement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the collaborative efforts between the Lagos State government and FG will help to stop the creation of illegal terminals for barge operators and make adequate plan for licensees operating in traffic-prone areas.
This move will help to block the operations and the existence of container terminals and docks, this regulation will forestall the abuse of the physical environment and ensure environmental sustainability.
It is important to note that these terminals, some of which also operate unapproved docks, are located indiscriminately in apparent contravention of the Lagos State Urban and Regional Planning Law 2019, which stipulates that prospective developers must obtain Planning Information and Planning Permit as necessary conditions for locating such facilities.
What you should know
- A barge is a long flat-bottomed boat for carrying freight on canals and rivers, either under its own power or towed by another.
- The NPA in a press release issued on February 23rd 2018, revealed plans of the port authority to consider the use of barges and cargoes to encourage the movement and evacuation of cargoes from the nation’s Seaports to the hinterland across the country. According to the Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, this would help to reduce the pressure on the Port Access Road and to serve as a solution to the perennial gridlock being experienced within the Ports Axis.
- The activities of some barge operators have led to concerns by the State Government in recent times, which prompted the government to issue a note of warning to all illegally operated container terminals in the State, after it disclosed that it has sealed three illegal locations along Festac Link-Bridge, Amuwo-Odofin, including the one used for batching sand underneath the bridge, amongst others, on September 19, 2020.
- However, this warning and sanctions on the illegal operators were not issued to dampen the operation of legal barge operators, given how crucial they have become in recent times to decongest the port.
- A recent tweet by the Special Assistant to President Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, on the 26th of December 2020, cements the importance of barges in the move towards decongesting the Ports. After seeing a barge coursing through the Lagos waters at the Lagoon, Tolu stressed that the barge moved 6 containers in a single trip, which was an equivalent of 6 trucks (or 3, if 40ft) taken off the roads.
Business
FCTA to implement FG’s e-Government Master Plan from 2021
The FCTA has concluded plans to implement the Federal Government’s e-Government Master Plan in January 2021.
The FCTA recently announced that its Administration Reform Coordination and Service Improvement Department (RCSI) has concluded plans to implement the Federal Government’s e-Government Master Plan in January 2021.
This was disclosed by the Acting Director of the Department, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, in a briefing with reporters, on Monday, in Abuja.
READ: Kaduna Inland Dry Port woos more partners with better service delivery ahead of 2021
The Director said that domestication of the policy would improve transparency and efficiency of service delivery.
She added that the purpose of the project implementation was to properly align automation and digitalize the operations of the FCT in line with the National e-Government Master Plan.
READ: Adamawa Governor signs 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N140 billion into law
She stated that the implementation would see a sensitization workshop for the e-Government master plan, skills gap assessment and measurement, capacity building on digital literacy, and e-Government index ranking.
The Director also disclosed that the department would implement the Federal Government’s score-card for websites of FCTA by February 2021, citing the scorecard as an important index for determining the status of the Nigerian e-government plan, through the actualization of transparency and efficiency for service delivery.
READ: World Banks provides NIMC with £172 million Covid-19 protective equipment
- “Other plans lined up for the months of April, May, June and July 2021 include to work with Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) to re-introduce mentoring and succession plan in the FCT Administration. The department will work with BPSR to deploy Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for all Agencies in FCTA, organise a workshop on the use of New Media to improve information management in the FCTA and round table discussion on Economic Sustainability plan to support FCTA respectively.”
READ: NCAA meets airlines over N22 billion debt, to implement payment plan
What you should know
- The FG had announced plans to automate some of its operations in a bid to achieve more efficiency and transparency.
- Nairametrics reported earlier this month that the Ministry of Interior disclosed that the ECITIBIZ (e-citizenship) automation platform had generated N2.17 billion for the Federal Government since it was launched in 2018.
- Nairametrics also reported last month that the Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, announced that the Federal Government had commenced a digitalization process of registration, legal representation, and other processes of inmates at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to improve data management of inmates.
- In September, the Federal Government approved $3.1 billion for the automation of the operations of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).
READ: How Nigeria’s investment cycle might play out in 2021
Business
FG shuts down 6 pharmaceutical firms for violating NAFDAC regulations
The FG has announced the shutdown of 6 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for non-compliance with NAFDAC policy.
The Federal Government has announced the shutdown of 6 pharmaceutical manufacturing companies for non-compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) of the National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).
This was disclosed by NAFDAC’s DG, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.
READ: NAFDAC destroys fake products worth N1.32 billion
Prof. Adeyeye said that NAFDAC acted in line with its policy of zero tolerance for the circulation of substandard and falsified medicines in the country.
- “The Pharmaceutical companies were shut down following a nationwide surveillance of their manufacturing activities. These local manufacturers, in spite of appropriate notification failed to meet minimum Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards in line with extant requirements to assure the quality, safety and efficacy of Pharmaceutical products.
READ: NAFDAC warns against organic apple, blackcurrant juice in circulation
READ: NAFDAC to ban production of alcohol in sachets
The DG said criminal non-regulatory activities by some drug makers were also discovered, following the surveillance exercise.
Prof. Adeyeye also stated that shutting down the 6 pharmaceutical companies’ operations should serve as a warning to other companies that failed to meet the GMP requirements, and added that companies that had been shut down would remain closed until they meet the full requirements.
READ: NAFDAC condemns use of sniper for food preservation
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that Prof. Adeyeye said the agency had blacklisted Mars Remedies PVT Limited, India.
- The agency said the Indian company violated the NAFDAC Act, noting with dismay that it displayed a flagrant disregard for compliance with global standards necessary to assure the production of quality assured products.
READ: FG grants new MSMEs 80% discount on NAFDAC registration