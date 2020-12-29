COVID-19: Lagos blames second wave on opening of economy, schools, others

Lagos State government has attributed the second wave of COVID-19 to the opening up of the economy, schools, and religious and social gatherings, among others.

This was disclosed by the State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, via his Twitter handle on Monday.

He added that other reasons included general laxity, false sense of security and non-adherence to safety guidelines by citizens, and entertainment gatherings.

According to him, citizens would need to make lifestyle adjustments by adhering to all non-pharmaceutical interventions, in order to live with the global pandemic.

He said, “The lifestyle adjustment to be adopted by citizens would include adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including proper and regular use of face mask, following social distancing guidelines and avoiding mass gatherings.

“Others are imbibing and practicing regular hand and respiratory hygiene, submitting for tests if symptomatic, self-isolating if positive, and presenting to an isolation centre for follow-up.

“COVID-19 positivity for inbound travelers coming into Lagos is on the rise with an increase of 8% this week alone and 4% cumulatively.”

He added that this was due to the large numbers of Nigerians in the diaspora who were returning to spend the yuletide in Lagos.

“Passengers must also, prior to boarding, fill in an online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the Nigeria International Travel Portal which must be submitted online or printed for presentation on arrival in Nigeria,” he added.