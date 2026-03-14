The ongoing Middle East conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has triggered mixed reactions among Nigerian air freight operators, with some reporting higher outbound cargo rates while others say their charges have remained unchanged.

Operators who spoke to Nairametrics said disruptions to global aviation networks since the crisis began on February 28 have affected cargo shipments differently depending on the routes they serve and the logistics agents they rely on.

While some logistics firms say they have increased outbound cargo rates, even for destinations outside the Middle East, others report that prices for major routes such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada have remained largely stable.

What they are saying

Some Nigerian air freight operators who spoke to Nairametrics said the Middle East conflict has produced different outcomes for outbound cargo rates depending on the routes they serve and the logistics agents they work with.

Peace Azagba, a logistics professional with Mayckles Cargo Logistics, said the crisis has forced his company to increase outbound cargo charges after airlines and courier companies adjusted their tariffs.

According to him, the adjustments followed disruptions linked to the conflict, forcing his firm to pass part of the increase on to customers. He added that flights and courier services to the Middle East have been suspended for now, affecting shipments meant for the region.

“We usually ship at reasonable rates depending on the volume of shipment, but since the crisis started, courier services have increased their tariffs,” he told Nairametrics.

“Because of that, our company had to increase our outbound cargo rates by about 30%.”

Azagba also recounted instances where shipments meant for the Middle East had to be withdrawn. He said he had twice withdrawn cargo meant for Qatar because of demurrage, highlighting operational challenges that have emerged since the crisis began.

In contrast, based at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, who would not want to be named, said the crisis has had little impact on his business so far.

His main markets are the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada, and shipments to these destinations continue at the same rates as before the conflict.

He explained that the larger cargo agent through whom he sends his shipments has not reviewed its charges since the crisis began.

“The agent we send through has not reviewed their rates since the crisis started, so our charges are still the same. As of Thursday, March 12, the rates I pay are still what they were before the crisis began,” he told Nairametrics.

He currently charges N16,000 per kilogram for shipments to the United States, N7,900 per kilogram to the United Kingdom, and between N18,000 and N19,000 per kilogram to Canada.

Perishables to these destinations typically cost between N8,000 and N9,000 per kilogram.

He added that the Middle East has never been a major destination for his shipments, limiting the direct impact of the conflict on his operations.

A Lagos resident who recently sent food items to a relative in London reported a similar experience.

The resident, who said he typically sends packages abroad about once every six months, shipped a parcel on Tuesday, March 10, and was charged N9,000 per kilogram, roughly the same rate he had paid before the crisis began.

How cargo consolidation shapes outbound air freight pricing

Findings by Nairametrics show that Nigeria’s air cargo market operates through a tiered structure involving large consolidators and smaller logistics operators.

Major freight agents and international logistics companies typically move large volumes of cargo daily, sometimes up to 20 tonnes or more, sourced from corporate exporters and bulk consignments.

Because of the scale of their operations, these firms are able to send shipments directly on outbound flights from Nigerian international airports.

Smaller operators, however, usually handle significantly lower volumes. Under normal circumstances, many deal with less than one tonne of cargo in a week, although this can increase to between one and five tonnes during peak shipping periods.

To move these shipments abroad, smaller firms often take their cargo to larger consolidators, who combine shipments from multiple operators until the required volume for air freight dispatch is met.

The larger agents then process and send the cargo through airlines or international courier networks.

These larger operators typically set the baseline rates for outbound cargo, which smaller players must pay before adding their own service charges.

As a result, operators such as Azagba’s firm and the anonymous logistics operator at Murtala Muhammed International Airport often depend on the pricing decisions of the bigger agents they work with.

This structure helps explain why some smaller firms have reported rising outbound cargo rates, while others say their charges remain unchanged.

In cases where consolidators adjust their tariffs upward, smaller operators are forced to pass the increase on to customers. Where those rates remain unchanged, operators can maintain their previous pricing.

Pre-crisis snapshot of Nigeria’s air freight market

Before the Middle East conflict, Nairametrics spoke with Faisal Jarmakani, Managing Director of Aramex Nigeria, who described a rapidly growing air freight sector worth over $8 billion, concentrated in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano, with Lagos handling the largest volumes.

Growth was largely driven by e-commerce and cross-border trade among SMEs, alongside rising export activity supported by the Nigerian diaspora.

The busiest international cargo corridors linked Nigeria to China, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

Operators faced ongoing challenges, including airport inefficiencies, high handling costs, limited warehousing, and last-mile delivery hurdles.

In February, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) reduced the cargo port charge at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, from a proposed N20 to N15 per kilogram after pushback from cargo agents.

The revenue is slated for airport and cargo infrastructure upgrades, including apron and road rehabilitation, security improvements, and digital systems to boost processing efficiency. At other FAAN-managed airports, the N20 per kilogram rate remains unchanged.

What you should know

The ongoing Middle East conflict involving Israel, the United States, and Iran has caused widespread travel and aviation disruptions, with ripple effects felt across global air freight networks.

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimates that these disruptions have caused a daily loss of about $600 million in international visitor spending in the Middle East.

Before the conflict, the region was projected to generate $207 billion in international visitor spending in 2026, highlighting the scale of the economic setback.

Airlines and airports have had to adjust operations amid uncertainty: British Airways suspended flights to Abu Dhabi and several other Middle Eastern destinations, while Emirates temporarily halted operations in Dubai on March 7 before partially resuming later the same day.

Airports in the region, including Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central, operated at reduced capacity, with around 105,000 outbound seats offered to more than 80 countries between March 2 and March 5, compared with normal traffic levels.

These developments show how regional instability can quickly disrupt air travel and logistics, affecting not just passengers but also cargo flows that transit through Middle Eastern hubs.