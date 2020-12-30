Business
Lagos flags off 2020 internship programme, promises to pay N40,000 monthly to graduates
Governor Sanwo-Olu flags off 2020 internship programme and advises interns to shun complacency.
Lagos State Government has flagged off the 2020 Lagos State Graduate Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP).
According to the press release issued by the Lagos State Government, recounting key moments at the flag-off ceremony for the Internship Placement Programme (LASGIPP), on Tuesday at Radio Lagos/Eko FM Marquee, Governor Sanwo-Olu challenged graduates under the Graduate Internship Programme to prove their mettle at their various places of internship.
He assured them of a monthly stipend of N40,000 from the State Government, throughout the period of the internship. He called on the beneficiaries to aim for a higher goal of being financially independent, pursue the bigger picture of being Chief Executive Officers of their individual companies later in future, and not be contented with the stipend.
The Governor, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Mrs. Yetunde Arobieke, urged the beneficiaries to make the best use of the opportunity, and gather enough experience that would serve as a buffer to securing paid employment or as independent entrepreneurs.
Arobieke advised the interns to make the State Government proud in their respective organisations by being assets and not liabilities to their employers.
What they are saying
In his remark, the Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Wealth Creation, Mr. Jude Idimogu, expressed the belief that the engagement of the graduates as interns despite the myriad of challenges of Y2020 shows the genuine commitment of Governor Sanwo-Olu to gainfully engage the youths.
The Governor of Lagos State in his words said:
- “The Graduate Internship Placement Programme we are flagging off today is one of the State government’s capacity building programmes developed to change the narrative about our graduates being unemployable and lacking the requisite work environment ethics and culture. It is a unique variant among the numerous programmes designed to reduce the increasing unemployment rate in the country and also accelerate the State’s post-COVID economic recovery.”
The Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr. Segun Dawodu, also assured that applicants under the GIPP, who are yet to be captured, would be included in the subsequent editions of the Programme. In his words he said:
- “Year 2021 would witness more of Youth friendly policies and increased engagements with the young generation and some stakeholders in the society, in addition to the promotion of grassroots sporting activities.”
Bottom line
The State Government revealed that the Graduate Internship Placement Programme will help to find a sustainable solution to the issue of unemployment in the state and the persistent increase in the Country.
However, the most relevant statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics reveals that Nigeria’s unemployment rate as at the second quarter of 2020 was 27.1%; this shows that about 21.7 million Nigerians remain unemployed, while 13.9 million Nigerian youths are unemployed.
It is important to note that the Graduate Internship Placement Programme set up by Lagos State is impressive, but the fact that only 4,000 beneficiaries will benefit from the program shows that the program is not yet inclusive enough, as many graduates with no means of livelihood remain uncaptured under this programme.
AfCFTA to boost Africa’s economy to $29 trillion by 2050 – FDC Report
AfCFTA would boost Africa’s economy to $29trillion by 2050 if properly implemented and executed across the continent.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is capable of boosting Africa’s economy to $29 trillion by 2050 from the current size of $2.6trn if properly implemented and executed across the continent.
This was disclosed in “The FDC Afriscope Volume 2, Issue 6, December 23, 2020” published by the Financial Derivatives Company Limited.
According to the report,
- “The agreement has a huge potential as it would create the world’s largest single market of about 1.2billion consumers and workers, thereby increasing opportunities for African manufacturers and businesses, especially those constrained by the size of their domestic markets.
- “Integrating Africa into one trade area provides significant opportunities for entrepreneurs, businesses and consumers across the continent. It could also rapidly support sustainable development in the world’s least developed region.”
What you should know
- The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is expected to commence in January 2021.
- AfCFTA was established in 2018 with the sole aim of creating a single market for goods and services in Africa – removing hurdles and obstacles militating against free flow of goods and services in the continent.
- It is expected that the Intra-African trade would increase by over 50% as it currently accounts for less than 20% of exports in Africa, compared with about 60% in Asia and 70% in Europe.
- AfCFTA would create the impetus for developing better policy frameworks, fostering specialization and boosting industrialization across Africa while creating an enlarged regional market that could lead to an increase in FDI inflows for several countries as well as strengthening the regional and inter-state cooperation.
- There would be an increased employment and investment opportunities, as well as technological development and exchanges of ideas, with increased real wages for both skilled and unskilled workers, especially the manufacturing and agricultural sectors
Patricia Obozuwa joins Coca Cola as Africa Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability
Patricia Obozuwa has announced her joining of the Coca Cola Company.
Patricia Obozuwa has announced her joining of the Coca Cola Company as its Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.
Obozuwa disclosed this via a social media statement on Tuesday. She said:
- “I’m super excited to join the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team as the Vice President, Government Affairs, Communications & Sustainability for Africa.”
Before joining the Coca Cola Company’s Africa Leadership Team, she served as the Chief Communications & Public Affairs Officer for GE Africa – a position she was initially appointed to in April 2012.
At GE, she is credited with building the communications and public affairs function.
A Forbes profile says,
- She led “a team of communicators across Sub-Saharan Africa, building and protecting GE’s brand and image on the sub-continent. She established GE Africa’s corporate social responsibility platform, GE Kujenga, aimed at empowering people by building valuable skills, equipping communities with new tools and technology and elevating innovative ideas that are solving Africa’s challenges.
- “In 2016, Patricia established the ‘GE Lagos Garage,’ a hub for advanced manufacturing skills development that has produced over 250 graduates in Nigeria to date (June 2018). She is the founding co-hub leader of the GE Women’s Network for Sub-Saharan Africa.”
She has also served as a Head, External Relations, Nigeria and Corporate Communication Leader, Sub-Saharan Africa at Procter & Gamble (P&G) and also Arts and Sponsorship Manager for the British Council in Nigeria.
Nigeria must eat what we produce, agriculture is the way out – Buhari
President Buhari has advised Nigerians to adopt agriculture as a means to achieve food security and reduce food inflation by 2021.
President Muhammadu Buhari has announced that in a bid for Nigeria to achieve food security and reduce food inflation by 2021, Nigerians must eat what we produce, as he has directed CBN not to offer FX to food importers.
The President added that Nigeria has to focus on agriculture, which is the way out of over-reliance on food importation.
This was disclosed in a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, after Buhari’s meeting at the Presidential Economic Advisory Council held on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.
What the President is saying
The President said he had ordered the Central Bank not to “give money to import food.”
- “Already, about seven states are producing all the rice we need. We must eat what we produce. Going back to the land is the way out. We depend on petrol at the expense of agriculture. Now the oil industry is in turmoil. We are being squeezed to produce at 1.5 million barrels a day as against a capacity to produce 2.3 million. At the same time, the technical cost of our production per barrel is high, compared to the Middle East production.”
Buhari said the FG would encourage more Nigerians to return to farming.
- “We will continue to encourage our people to go back to the land. Our elite is indoctrinated in the idea that we are rich in oil, leaving the land for the city for oil riches. We are back to the land now. We must not lose the opportunity to make life easier for our people. Imagine what would have happened if we didn’t encourage agriculture and closed the borders. We would have been in trouble.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in September that Buhari warned the Central Bank of Nigeria against implementing any plans geared towards providing forex for the importation of “food items and fertilizers” into the country.
- The President also ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, after they were all shut for over a year.
- The Federal Government announced it would soon commence all year round farming in Osun State to combat food insecurity during the dry seasons.
Affiong Williams, the Founder of food processing company, ReelFruits, told Nairametrics in September, that she did not think sending more Nigerians to the farms would increase productivity because,
- “There is very little material productivity to achieve by increasing physical labour on the farms. Productivity increases in Agriculture, which moves the needle on production output, are more impacted by things like fertilizers, mechanization, and increased technical expertise. Manual labour is no match for any of those things. To improve the output of any crop, one needs to do a lot of testing and control for so many factors to be able to arrive at the right conditions which increase productivity. Smallholder farmers do not have the resources to do this type of ‘A/B testing’ as it were and so it is very difficult to get true information and disseminate the right techniques that all of these farmers can apply.”