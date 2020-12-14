Business
Lagos earmarks 300 distressed buildings for demolition
The Lagos State Government has announced that about 300 buildings that are suspected to be distressed have been listed and earmarked for investigation and possible demolition.
According to a report from Punch, this disclosure was made by the General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mrs Abiola Kosegbe, while speaking during an event themed ‘Prevention of building collapse: A collective responsibility’ in Ikeja, Lagos.
Kosegbe said that the statistics showed that the frequency of building collapse has dropped compared to what it was last year. This is as she pointed out that preventing building collapse was everybody’s duty.
She said, “Right now, we have a list of almost 300 suspected buildings. This is based on our own visual inspection.
“The initial thing we do is visual inspection. If we carry out visual inspection of your property and we believe that it appears distressed, that is the initial thing; it is not a scientific thing. Then, we will mark it and serve you the necessary services and tell you to go and conduct your non-destructive integrity test.
“Some will ignore and some will comply. When you comply and you have gone for your test, the next thing is to engage an engineer to do a complete structural assessment of your property and submit that report to us.
“If they have carried out their report and have been cleared, they can go on with their building. But on the other aspect, if it fails, we tell you immediately, this property needs to be removed. Then we take all the necessary steps to ensure that nobody files any legal matter against us.”
She added that forfeiture occurs if the owner allows the building to collapse, but there would not be forfeiture in removal if it is done in a timely manner.
What you should know
Lagos has witnessed various incidents of building collapse with attendant loss of lives and properties. The state has been on an enforcement drive of its physical planning laws against illegal and unapproved buildings.
Credit allocation to private sector increased to N19.87trillion in Q3 2020 – NBS Report
A recent NBS report has shown that Oil & Gas and Manufacturing accounted for the 34.1% of credit allocation to private sector in Q3 2020.
The total volume of the loan availed to the private sector increased to N19.87 trillion in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2020) from N18.82 trillion in second quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020), representing a growth of 5.58% QoQ and a growth of 22.3% (YoY) compared to the third quarter of 2019 value of N16.25trillion.
This is contained in the Banking Sector Report recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
Out of this loan value in Q3 2020, Oil & Gas contributed 18.8% with a credit allocation of N3.74 trillion, followed by Manufacturing 15.3%, and an allocation of N3.03trillion.
The Mining & Quarrying and Education sectors had the least contributions of N11.46billion (0.1%) and N72.99 billion (0.4%) respectively.
In Q2 2020 and Q3 2019, Oil & Gas and Manufacturing accounted for 35.5% and 36.6% of Credit allocation to Private sector respectively.
Other Key highlights
- The Oil & Gas sector as at Q3 2020 increased by 3.3% QoQ, from N3.62 trillion in Q2 2020 to N3.74 trillion in Q3 2020. It also increased by 10%, YoY, from N3.39trillion in Q3 2019.
- The Manufacturing sector as at Q3 2020 declined by 1.3% QoQ, from N3.07 trillion in Q2 2020 to N3.03 trillion in Q3 2020 but increased by 18% YoY, from N2.57 trillion in Q3 2019.
- The Mining and Quarrying sector as at Q3 2020 declined by 4.2% QoQ, from N11.96 trillion in Q2 2020 to N11.46 trillion in Q3 2020, but increased by 0.4% YoY, from N11.42 trillion in Q3 2019, consistently contributing 0.1% of the credit allocation during these periods.
- The Education sector as at Q3 2020 increased by 6.5% QoQ, from N68.52 trillion in Q2 2020 to N72.99 trillion in Q3 2020 and by 26% YoY, from N57.95 trillion in Q3 2019, consistently contributing 0.4% of the credit allocation during these periods.
Why this matters
The current loan allocations to both Mining & Quarrying and Education sectors are quite low, considering the huge potentials and mileages that can be achieved through them for the economic growth of the country.
Besides the crude oil, the optimal exploitation of the huge mineral deposits in Nigeria could also generate huge revenue from exports – an enormous wealth of opportunities that could turn around the financial situation of the nation.
Nigeria is endowed with a wealth of extractable solid mineral reserves across the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. Some of these minerals are coal, gold, lead-zinc, iron ore, uranium, limestone, gypsum, copper, marble, columbite, granite, clay, glass sand, gemstones, barite, tin, talc, bitumen, etc. which can be exported to other nations of the world.
Importantly, education is a crucial sector in any nation which should be given a top priority. Being a major investment in human capital development, it plays a critical role in long-term productivity and growth of the economy, both at micro and macro levels.
African banks perfectly poised to benefit from chat commerce – Clickatell
Chat commerce can assist companies, especially banks, to connect with customers who are increasingly demanding a new way of engagement and shifting their trust from traditional organizations to start-ups.
This was the message at the recently held Clickatell’s Connect Interact and Transact (CIT) annual event.
The event, which is normally held in Lagos, was hosted virtually this year and chaired by Hannes van Rensburg, Clickatell’s Chief Commercial Officer.
While introducing the speakers, he illustrated the importance of digital engagement in a pandemic challenged world.
He stated that:
- “Covid-19 has changed customers’ buying behaviour and how they interact with brands. For this reason, it has accelerated digital investments for many organizations. Companies are now urgently turning to chat channels to help them meet these new expectations. Clickatell is investing and innovating in this space, so we can enable commerce where your customers are.”
Featured speaker, Alyson Clarke, Principal Analyst at Forrester, kicked off her keynote titled: “The Future of Banking” by sharing some of the company’s research findings that showed how banking business priorities have changed during the pandemic:
- Of note was banks accelerating their shift to become digital businesses, ranked as the third top priority post-pandemic, closely following growing revenue and reducing costs.
- The next decade in banking will be all about insights and who consumers trust to use them.
- Consumers want personalized experiences and products, with a level of guidance and assistance set by customer preference.
- Customers expect return on consent and that trust and permission must not be taken for granted.
- A focus on financial well-being, through advice and in refining products for consumer needs, will define leaders.
An engaging panel discussion following the keynote focused on the importance of chat when it comes to empowering consumers in a digital world.
What they are saying
Gareth Bray, Business Development and Partnerships at WhatsApp, opened the discussion by sharing how Covid-19 has accelerated existing trends.
- “We’ve been working with our partners to onboard new businesses, whether it’s their first foray into conversational commerce or to vastly increase the efficiency of their customer service by using asynchronous chat apps. We have multiple use cases in the fintech space in Africa. One company began onboarding new customers through their chat channel, which meant they could still grow their business even in the throes of a pandemic.”
Pieter de Villiers, co-founder and CEO at Clickatell, confirmed this trend, saying chat was faster, simpler and smarter for both the customer and for the bank. He believes banks, particularly in the emerging markets, can increase their reach by a factor of three if they implement chat.
- “The goal should be no pain for your customer and ultimately zero hold time,” he added
With over 2 billion users on its platform, WhatsApp understands user behaviour when it comes to chat. In this regard, Bray noted that:
- “Meeting your customer where they are is key in all of this. Our findings show that sixty percent of users choose to message a business rather than pick up the phone. They want to interact with a bank on a device of their choosing, on the platform of their choosing, at a time of their choosing. They want this frictionless, convenient service from any company they may be interacting with.”
Samson Isa, Clickatell’s West Africa Director, underpinned these findings when he shared the results of an online poll, event attendees had taken earlier. Asked how comfortable their customers were transacting digitally,
- 60% of attendees responded, ‘very comfortable’
- 34% responded ‘somewhat comfortable’
- and only 6% said their customers were ‘not very comfortable’ transacting digitally.
de Villers chipped in that:
- “We can see that African customers want to engage with brands via digital channels. Enabling chat commerce provides a huge opportunity, particularly for banks in the region.”
What you should know
- As it became clear that customer expectations require real-time assistant with highly relevant and customized offerings, AI-powered chatbots appeared to be a tool that could deliver the results in a seamless manner.
- Chat commerce is developed with the intention of remaining relevant as traditional ways of engagement become obsolete and ineffective.
- Chat commerce provides the ability to engage with customers in real-time, with highly relevant content that mimics a human assistant and the capability of performing multi-step actions within a single chat.
How the Finance Bill will affect you
The Finance Bill, when signed into law, will have varying effects on individuals, businesses and organisations in Nigeria.
The Finance Bill will affect everyone in Nigeria, either directly or indirectly, as an individual or business enterprise.
For example, there is a provision in the Bill, in addition to tax breaks allowed to small businesses, which would exempt the minimum wage earners from paying personal income tax, intended to stimulate the economy and improve the standard of living of the common man.
Taiwo Oyedele, the Fiscal Policy Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PWC, who spoke on the topic “Addressing the Finance Bill 2021” at the webinar session on “Regulatory outlook for the Nigerian economy in 2021,” hosted by Nairametrics, welcomed the decision to exempt minimum wage earners from paying income tax but said:
- “I hope the country would, in the near future, extend this exemption to people that earn about N100, 000 per month. A country cannot become rich by taxing poverty. The money is with the people who are making money; and you have to be fair in administering taxes by asking people to pay according to their ability.”
- “In South Africa, people that earn about N150,000 per month are exempted from paying income tax. Despite this exemption, South Africa still generates more from personal income tax than the entire Federal Government generated revenues and all the taxes of the thirty-six (36) states combined, even though the population of the country is only about a quarter of Nigeria’s population.”
What you should know
- Individuals that are on minimum wage threshold are exempted from paying tax.
- Small businesses with turnover less than N25million will be exempted from CIT, while a lower CIT rate of 20% will apply to medium-sized companies with turnover between N25m and N100m. Small businesses may have to prove to their customers that they do not meet the threshold to avoid withholding tax.
- The minimum tax rate has been amended to 0.25% of the company’s turnover. Companies with a turnover of less than N25 million in a year of assessment will be exempted from the minimum tax. In other words, Small Companies are exempted from minimum tax.
- Large companies that are not small or medium-sized, in other words companies with a gross turnover above N100 million, are still required to pay 30% as CIT.
- Companies that make CIT payment on or before 90 days from the due date for filing will be entitled to a bonus of 1% (for large companies with turnover greater than N100m) or 2% (for medium-sized companies with turnover between N25m and N100m)
- The penalty for non-compliance of filing CIT has been increased from N25,000 to NGN50,000 for the first month of defaulting, and an increase from N5,000 to NGN25,000 for each subsequent month in which the failure to file continues.
- The penalty for failure to notify FIRS of change in company address has been reviewed upwards to N50,000 for the first month of default and N25,000 for each subsequent month of default. This penalty also covers failure to notify FIRS of permanent cessation of trade or business.
- The Finance Bill has now expanded the list of items to include basic food items, for the purpose of VAT exemption, which is referred to as agro and aqua-based staple foods, such as brown and white bread, cereals including maize, rice, wheat, millet, barley and sorghum; fish of all kinds, flour and starch meals; fruits, nuts, pulses and vegetables of various kinds, roots such as yam, cocoyam, sweet and Irish potatoes; meat and poultry products including eggs; milk, salt and herbs of various kinds, cooking oils, natural water and table water.
- The Bill also includes sanitary items in the exemption list, and clarifies those services provided by Microfinance Banks, and tuition paid for nursery, primary and secondary educations are VAT exempt.
- Every individual is now required to have a TIN to operate a bank account for business purposes and in the event of pre-existing account holders, they are required to obtain a TIN.
- Corporate organizations that donated towards the COVID-19 pandemic Appeal fund are to get deductions in lieu of taxes.
- There is a Company Gain Tax (CGT) exemption for compensation for loss of employment not exceeding N10million.
- Import duties for trucks/vehicles have been reduced.
- There is an Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund where all unclaimed dividends & dormant account balances are mopped up and assigned to.
- Electronic Money Transfer levy shall now replace the stamp duty charge on bank transfer
- A prescribed format of accounts for small businesses shall be drafted by FIRS to avoid the high cost of providing audited financial statements, in filling of accounts for assessment
- Small businesses are now exempted from paying Education tax
- Electronic means i.e. e-mail, is now accepted as a means of filling returns and receiving assessment as well as lodging complaints to the tax authority.
- Penalty for failure to deduct tax will also apply to agents appointed for tax deduction. This penalty is 10% of the tax not deducted, plus interest at the prevailing monetary policy rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
- The conditions attached to tax exemption on gratuities have been removed and thus gratuities are unconditionally tax exempt.
Bottom line
The aim of the Finance Bill is to, amongst other things, bring about changes to Nigeria’s Tax Laws by making them fair enough and more responsive to the tax reform policies of the Federal Government, enhance its implementation and effectiveness, improve the Ease of Doing Business Reforms and to support the funding of the 2020 Budget and subsequent budgets.
The tax system is the major focus of the Bill and tweaking it a little bit by government is being considered an assured source of raising higher revenues for embarking on key developments.
Therefore, there is need for effective and full compliance by all as well as learning, unlearning and relearning of all relevant tax laws to stay relevant in these “taxing” times.