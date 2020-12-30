Coronavirus
Update: Oyo State lifts curfew, okays cross-over services
Governor Makinde has asked religious organisations to conduct cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as he lifts the 12 am to 4 am curfew.
The Oyo State Government has permitted religious organisations to conduct their cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as it lifted the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government.
This was disclosed by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde via a statement shared on the State’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.
He stated, “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.
“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.
“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”
What you should know
On Tuesday, the State Government had called on the State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to adhere strictly to the existing 12 AM to 4:00 AM curfew imposed by the Federal Government by concluding cross-over services in churches earlier, rather than the traditional midnight services held on every 31st of December.
The government further announced a ban on the organisation of street carnivals in its effort at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed not less than 50 lives in the State.
The Coordinator of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Temitope Alonge, gave the hint during a press briefing, on Tuesday, to update the public on the latest developments regarding the global pandemic in the State.
Just-in: Osun shifts curfew to 1am, allows cross-over with strict warnings
The government relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.
The Osun State Government has relaxed its directive prohibiting religious gatherings during new year’s eve, as it shifted the curfew from 12 am to 1 pm.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information, Funke Egbemode, in a statement shared via the state’s Twitter handle on Wednesday. She said that the government insisted that no one should be on the streets by 1am.
According to Egbemode, the state government had decided to allow cross-over gatherings, being sensitive to the mood of the season.
She said, “But any organisation holding cross over service must note that they are expected to close the service early and everyone must be off the streets by 1am.
“Security operatives have been given the directive to enforce this guideline. Religious bodies and citizens are therefore advised to comply because we do not want anyone to spend the first day of the year in police custody.
“Also, the leadership of religious bodies must ensure strict adherence to safety protocols, which include accommodating only 50 percent capacity of their normal attendance, ensuring social distancing, use of nose mask or face fields by participants.”
Covid-19: Osun gives fresh directives on Crossover Service
In a Statement signed by the Commissioner for Information & Civic Orientation; Mrs Funke Egbemode, said its sensitivity to the mood of the season has necessitated a review of its earlier position.
— Government of Osun (@StateofOsun) December 29, 2020
What you need to know
The state government had earlier directed that there should be no cross-over services under any guise, as part of its measures at curbing the spread of coronavirus.
Covid-19: Wuhan virus cases may be 10 times more than initially reported
Researchers claim the number of coronavirus infections in the Chinese city of Wuhan could have been 10 times more than official figures.
The number of coronavirus infections in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the disease was first discovered, may have been more than 10 times what the official figures showed, according to a study by researchers.
According to a report from AFP News Agency, this disclosure is contained in a report by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control (CDC), which suggested that about 4.4% of the Wuhan’s 11 million residents had developed antibodies against the virus causing Covid-19 by April.
This comes to around 480,000 infections in Wuhan by April, which is almost 10 times the official tally to date of 50,000 cases in the city.
This study is coming ahead of next month’s visit by a team of international scientists to Wuhan to investigate the origins of the virus and follows months of negotiations with the Chinese government, who had been reluctant to agree to an independent inquiry.
China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally, which could also explain the discrepancy between the total confirmed cases and the actual number infected.
What some experts are saying
A senior fellow for global health at the Council on Foreign Relations, Huang Yanzhong, said that:
“The discrepancy revealed by the CDC’s data may point to potential underreporting due to the chaos in late January and early February when a large number of people were not tested or were not tested accurately for Covid-19.’’
Qin Ying, a serological expert from the CDC, said on Wednesday that disparities in data were not unique to China.
- “Several countries have already published similar serological surveys and… in most instances the number of people with antibodies against the coronavirus was several times higher than the confirmed case count. So this kind of disparity is a widespread phenomenon.“
What you should know
- It can be recalled that the coronavirus pandemic, which had killed over 1.7 million people globally was first detected in the city of Wuhan, in China.
- China has been faced with a lot of criticisms, both locally and internationally, over its initial handling of the virus, which includes failure to report any of the cases for days in early January and even attempts to silence whistle-blowers.
- However, despite being initially the epicentre of the pandemic, China has largely been able to successfully contain the spread of the virus at home, and was the only major economy to report positive economic growth this year as restrictions on businesses and internal travel were lifted.
- The total number of confirmed cases in China stands at 87,027 with 4,634 deaths, according to data from the National Health Commission on Wednesday.
COVID-19 has grown beyond second wave, now a Tsunami – Expert
A medical expert has lamented the care-free attitude of Nigerians to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she has described as a Tsunami.
The Founder and Chief Executive of Paelon Memorial Hospital, Ngozi Onyia, has lamented over Nigerians’ care-free attitude to the COVID-19 pandemic, which she described as Tsunami.
To the Medical Practitioner, the virus has grown beyond a second wave stage to a Tsunami.
Onyia, who disclosed this on her LinkedIn page, explained that as far as Paelon Memorial Hospital is concerned, the development is no longer a second wave but a Tsunami.
She said,
- “My phone ringing of the hook, patients crowding in and around the tent, making tough calls, who to take in our treatment centre, who to put in one of our four vents. I have to take ethical decisions that i have not taken in over 38 years of practice. It is therefore simply infuriating to see people wearing masks on their chins, crowding together with no respect for social distancing, and carrying on, business as usual.”
What you should know
- On Wednesday, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government had warned that a significant increase in coronavirus infections in Nigeria appears imminent by January 2021 due to continued violation of safety protocols during the Christmas period.
- This disclosure was made by the Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, while speaking during the National briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 on Tuesday in Abuja.
