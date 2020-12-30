Update: Oyo State lifts curfew, okays cross-over services

The Oyo State Government has permitted religious organisations to conduct their cross-over services on December 31, 2020, as it lifted the 12 am to 4 am curfew earlier imposed on states by the Federal Government.

This was disclosed by Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde via a statement shared on the State’s Twitter handle on Wednesday.

He stated, “Following a review of the pronouncement of the Technical Team of the Task Force on COVID-19 in Oyo State on 29th December 2020, His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, FNSE, has magnanimously directed that the 12 midnight to 4 a.m. curfew be lifted.

“The governor has also warned citizens and residents of Oyo State to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines, protocols and advisories as laid down by the OYO State COVID-19 Task Force aimed at limiting the transmission of the disease in our communities.

“Secondly, he has directed that enforcement of these guidelines and protocols in accordance with the law will be applied as appropriate, enjoining individuals and organizations to comply and by so doing ensure that we all spread the joy of this season and not the virus.”

What you should know

On Tuesday, the State Government had called on the State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to adhere strictly to the existing 12 AM to 4:00 AM curfew imposed by the Federal Government by concluding cross-over services in churches earlier, rather than the traditional midnight services held on every 31st of December.

The government further announced a ban on the organisation of street carnivals in its effort at curtailing the spread of COVID-19 which has claimed not less than 50 lives in the State.

The Coordinator of the Oyo State Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Temitope Alonge, gave the hint during a press briefing, on Tuesday, to update the public on the latest developments regarding the global pandemic in the State.