Sanwo-Olu directs worship centres to suspend all night services, no crossover events

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed worship centres to suspend all-night services, including vigils and crossover events, noting that the Federal Government imposed a curfew between 12 midnight and 4 am would be strictly enforced.

This is part of the emergency measure being employed by the government to halt the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic as the governor also urged religious leaders to ensure their followers observe the protocols put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

This disclosure was made by the governor while responding to questions from pressmen at the State House in Marina, Lagos.

What the governor is saying

He said: “All over the world, Christmas period is associated with gathering, merriment and traveling, which all, sadly, contribute to the spread of the virus. We must now seek to minimize as much of these activities as we can, at this time. Let this Christmas be a period of sober reflection.

“The quicker we are able to tame this raging virus, through responsible behaviour, the higher the likelihood that we will enjoy a 2021 that is not as restrictive and challenging as 2020. By acting responsibly, we are not doing only ourselves a favour, we are doing other people a favour as well, especially those among us who are elderly or medically vulnerable.”

The governor pointed out that the instructions are there and all of the restrictions are in place as set by the PTF and the Lagos State Safety Commission.

What you should know

It can be recalled that there has been the outbreak of the second wave of the pandemic, with Lagos State regarded as the epicentre. The state government had directed the shutdown of all schools indefinitely and had warned of strict implementation of the Covid-19 protocols and measures across the state.