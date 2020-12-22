Lagos rolls out transportation guidelines to control second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

The Lagos State Government has reminded citizens of the transportation guidelines to control the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, December 21, 2020 as they have reiterated the need for motorists to comply with its safety measures.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, it is mandatory for all passengers and commuters to wear face masks, wash their hands with soap under running water and sanitize with alcohol-based sanitizers before and after each trip to further curb the recent rise in cases of the virus.

The Commissioner further urged Lagosians to desist from actions capable of undermining government efforts at curbing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it is still compulsory for all Transport Operators/Companies to regularly disinfect their vehicles, parks and garages in line with the standards of disinfection approved by the State Government.

While noting that the safety guidelines would be reviewed periodically in respect of interstate operations and movements, Oladeinde maintained that the level of success will be monitored to achieve strategies for effective control of the further spread of the highly contagious killer disease. He said:

“With the co-operation of the residents and compliance with the basic rules of engagement, the problem of COVID-19 pandemic is not insurmountable.’’

Oladeinde affirmed that Okada remains banned in all areas of the metropolis and are not expected to carry passengers due to their being susceptible to the coronavirus infection and warned motorists driving against oncoming traffic to desist from the reckless act or face the wrath of the law.

The Commissioner in his statement also warned operators of various mechanic villages in the state to ensure that all abandoned vehicles within their premises are immediately evacuated, while ensuring that the environment is kept clean, as non-compliance will attract serious sanctions from the Ministry.

Speaking on the need for adherence to guidelines on COVID-19, the Commissioner insisted that all truck drivers, passengers and individuals transporting foods, raw materials and other agricultural products to the State must always wear their face masks and gloves.

On water transport operation, Oladeinde explained that water transport operators would not be allowed to operate beyond 6p.m daily, while they must ensure that their passengers wear life jackets in addition to compulsory hand sanitization on every trip.

What you should know

It can be recalled that following the outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in various parts of the country, the Lagos state government has been on an enforcement drive of its safety protocols across the state, in addition to rolling out some new measures.

The state government had announced an indefinite shutdown of public and private schools in addition to asking civil servants on Grade Level 14 and below to work remotely for the next 14 days.

They also insisted on the shutdown of bars, night clubs, event centres and several other measures to curb the spread of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.