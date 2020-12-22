Columnists
Here is what most people wish they knew before entering international business
Here are 4 tips you should know before you enter the international league.
Joining the international market is profitable for your upcoming business because it offers you low-cost ways of producing your products. It also puts you at a level where you can compete with big companies in the industry.
However, it is not simple to just enter a foreign market and start transacting. The dynamics involved in expanding your business globally are far more complex than the domestic ones you are accustomed to.
1. Impact of cultural and language differences
Growing a business locally is easy as there are no cultural and language barriers that you need to worry about. Although, when you are getting into the international market, these two factors are obstacles that you need to plan for because they can either grow or stagnate your business.
To manoeuvre through this hurdle, you need to get your staff to learn about foreign cultures and languages of the place you are expanding your business. If they cannot learn, you need to hire representatives that understand such languages and cultures. Because, it is a daunting task for you to keep traveling to go find talent, you need to involve PEO services at this stage.
Before taking up any firm on their services, it is suggested to read those PEO reviews. Looking at what other clients felt about that PEO that you are looking to hire will ensure that you get the best professionals who will help you expand your business globally.
2. Foreign rules and legislations
Each country has its laws that companies need to comply with before they can begin to operate in that region. Some laws govern data protection, taxation, acquisition, sales contract, and intellectual property rights.
The consequences of failing to be compliant with them are often hefty fines that can bankrupt your company. So, what do you do to weather these legal storms? You must understand the provision of each of these laws so that you adhere to them accordingly.
But, given how complex legal issues can be, you should get an attorney in your country and your target international market to help you manoeuvre such issues. Their involvement will give your business a smooth sail enabling you to succeed.
3. Capital required
The process of expanding your business internationally is not a simple undertaking that can happen overnight. You need enough money and time to make your business cross over to the international borders.
While you might be making a lot of profit locally, at times it might not be sufficient to help with your global expansion plans. When you do not have the capital needed, you need to find investors who would be willing to help you grow your business.
Depending on what your company deals in, you can either ask your bank for support, partner up with other entrepreneurs dealing in the same product as you, or ask friends for support.
When these potential stakeholders do not come through for you, you need to cast your net wider and go look for investors in business fairs or search them in local directories. In short, do what you can to find people who believe in your expansion plan and are willing to fund you!
4. Need for quality service and products
The international market is very competitive hence the need for you to improve your products and services for your foreign customers and clients. You ought to know that each market has got its quality standards and assurances that you need to meet for you to have a competitive edge.
Apart from improving products, you need to uphold a particular consistency in the standards of quality. Every facet of your business needs to ensure such consistency, else you will lose your credibility in the new market that you are trying to conquer.
To stay on track, you need to conduct regular quality assurance checks on the services and products that you are providing. This approach will set your business apart and ensure that you live up to your customers’ expectations.
Conclusion
One of the parameters that measure the success of a business is going global. With enough capital, appropriate time, market awareness, expert PEO service providers, and personal commitment, you will take and maintain your business at the international level.
About author
Rachel Eleza, Growth Marketing Director at UpSuite and a part-time writer.
On the reopening of major land borders by FG
Opening of the land borders is a welcome development as it will positively influence the prices of goods in the short to medium term.
Yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, during the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting announced the immediate reopening of the country’s four major land borders; Seme, Illela, Maigatari and Mfun.
This action is believed to be in readiness for the operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which is scheduled for January 1 2021. She further stated that other land borders will be reopened on or before 31 December 2020. The ban on importation of rice, poultry and other products however, remains in place.
In our opinion, opening of the land borders is a welcome development as it will positively influence the prices of goods in the short to medium term in light of the economic shocks caused by the pandemic and the recent food scarcity brought about by poor harvests, incidences of flood and insecurity in the food-producing regions especially amidst expectations of increased demand during the Christmas festivities.
That said, opening of the borders without effective strategies in place to combat smuggling may see a reversal of the fortunes of the companies that had previously benefitted from the border closure.
Inflation rises for 15th consecutive month
On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.60% in November, 0.06ppt higher than October’s 1.54%.
Yesterday, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released inflation data for the month of November which showed that headline inflation in Nigeria rose for the fifteenth consecutive month to a 34-month high of 14.89% in November from 14.23% in October. On a m/m basis, the headline inflation index increased by 1.60% in November, 0.06ppt higher than October's 1.54%.
The food sub-index rose strongly to 18.30% in November, 0.92ppt higher than October's 17.38 while it rose by 2.04% on a m/m basis (0.08ppt higher than October's 1.96%). FX liquidity constraints, the impact of the border closure, poor farm yields since the start of the harvest season due to incidences of flooding in major food-producing areas are all factors that continue to constrain food supply and impact food prices. Added to this, the high rate of insecurity especially in the food region has further contributed to the low food supply as many farmers are afraid of going to their farms, hence resulting in scarcity. Recently, there were reports that armed men on motorcycles led a brutal attack on civilian men and women who were harvesting their fields and at least 43 persons were killed and others kidnapped.
The core sub-index on the other hand fell to 11.05% (0.09ppt lower than October's 11.14%). On a m/m basis, the core sub-index rose by 0.71% in November ( 1.25% in October). The biggest increases in the core sub-index basket were recorded in prices of passenger transport by air, hospital & medical services, furniture repairs, pharmaceutical products, passenger transport by road, repairs & maintenance of personal transport equipment, vehicle spare parts, etc. While the increase in health-related expenses remains reflective of the Covid-19 pressures, we believe the increase in cost of transport by road is linked to the recent spike in petrol prices and the increase in transport costs by air has been largely affected by the significant rise in flight tickets.
Looking ahead, we expect food inflation to maintain an upward trend considering expectations of increased demand during the Christmas festivities amidst low food supply. In the same vein, increased electricity tariffs (the implementation of the new tariffs that was briefly suspended has been re-introduced) will also contribute to inflationary pressures.
Why advocacy is the key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria
How do we begin to address this slow progress and ensure that Nigeria is on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030?
The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a set of 17 aspirations for economic, social, environmental and political prosperity that every country in the world is enjoined to achieve by 2030.
The SDGs were launched by the United Nations in 2015 to replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), the previous global goals whose timeline ran from 2000 to 2015. They were designed to address all the shortcomings of the MDGs, which experts often criticized for their limited scope and lack of sufficient quantitative benchmarks.
The 17 Sustainable Development Goals are No Poverty; Zero Hunger, Good Health, and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; Affordable and Clean Energy; Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Reducing Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life Below Water; Life on Land; Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions; and Partnership for the Goals.
In addition, each of these 17 Sustainable Development Goals has a number of targets that help us to narrow down our focus to specific deliverables. Furthermore, each target has at least one indicator that helps us to quantify and evaluate actual progress. For example, Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth) has 12 targets, including “Diversify, innovate and upgrade for economic productivity” whose indicator is “Annual growth rate of real GDP per employed person.”
Why are the SDGs so critical to Nigeria’s immediate and long-term development? The SDGs’ strength and promise lie in their comprehensiveness. They cover almost all facets of development, from healthcare to education to poverty reduction to innovation, so much so that if we are able to record a 70% success rate in achieving the SDGs, we will be taking a giant leap in our development as a country.
Despite their instrumentality to the accelerated and all-inclusive development of Nigeria, we are not on track to achieve the SDGs, barely 10 years away from the due date. Most of the indices are not positive. Poverty rates, for instance, have continued to rise exponentially, as shown in recent reports by organizations such as Oxfam and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). According to the World Poverty Clock, an estimated 105 million Nigerians – or 51% of the entire population – currently live in extreme poverty.
Unemployment and underemployment rates, especially among the youth, are also in an upward trajectory. The Nigerian workforce, especially its burgeoning youth population, needs to be gainfully employed for the country’s poverty rates to come down.
From the environmental perspective, deforestation and desertification have continued to spread almost unabated, threatening the country’s rich but fragile biodiversity and the livelihoods and very existence of the people living in the worst affected areas in the process.
These challenges have been further exacerbated by the COVID-19 Pandemic, which brought unprecedented disruptions that hit the income levels of many individuals, private and civil society organizations and the government hard and undermined their ability to mobilize the financial and non-financial resources needed to implement the SDGs.
How do we begin to address this slow progress and ensure that Nigeria is on track to achieve the SDGs by 2030? We can start by addressing the first things first. A major factor that has impeded progress towards the SDGs in Nigeria is the low level of awareness among Nigerians about what the SDGs really are.
The average Nigerian simply does not know what the SDGs mean and, consequently, does not appreciate their importance. If you ask 10 random people on the streets of Lagos or Abuja or Onitsha or any other city in Nigeria what the SDGs are, chances are that at least 9 of them will be completely lost.
Due to the way that they are structured, the SDGs cannot be achieved in Nigeria – or in any other country for that matter – without getting buy-in from everyone. The SDGs agenda is not just for the government or NGOs or the private sector alone to implement. Each individual must play his or her own role within his or her own sphere of influence in the workplace, at home and in the community.
Therefore, the foundational step towards the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria should be raising awareness and empowering the populace with information about the SDGs that will enable them to understand why the goals are relevant to their wellbeing as individuals and to the economic, social and political development of Nigeria. With the right information and enlightenment, the average Nigerian will become an advocate of the SDGs and he or she will self-mobilize to play an active, critical role in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda in Nigeria.
Mainstream mass media platforms, especially the social and broadcast media, should be deployed to furnish Nigerians with information about the SDGs. SDG-focused organizations should be empowered to do more advocacy and spread the message to the grassroots and the nooks and crannies of the country. SDGs programmes should also be made part and parcel of the curriculum of schools in Nigeria, at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels. Only when these and similar initiatives are implemented can the achievement of the 2030 Agenda begin to look like a reality in Nigeria.
While awareness creation or sensitization alone is not the solution to Nigeria’s poor performance in the SDGs, it is the necessary first step. To reemphasize, because of the way that they are structured, the SDGs cannot be achieved without the active involvement of everybody, including the general public, businesses, the civil society and the government.
It goes without saying that people can only take action when they are empowered with the information that helps them to understand why this matters not only in the grand scheme of things, but also to their aspirations as individuals.
About the Author
Chinedu Nnawetanma is a business strategist and development enthusiast currently working with one of Nigeria’s largest financial institutions. He is passionate about the empowerment of the private sector, especially SMEs, to drive the economic growth and development of Africa. He writes on a wide range of subject matters, including entrepreneurship, youth empowerment, the SDGs and financial literacy.