BREAKING: Lagos shuts public, private schools indefinitely, civil servants to work remotely

The Lagos State Government has called on all road users in the metropolis to embrace and make use of water transportation in order to decongest the roads, especially during this yuletide season.

This disclosure was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Sewedo Whenu, during a programme on Radio Lagos today.

Mr. Whenu urged commuters to adopt water transportation to access their destinations and not depend solely on roads, explaining that this would help to check traffic congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the metropolis.

He noted that the present administration has committed huge resources to the development of all the modes of transportation within the State and revealed that plans have been concluded to procure additional boats to accommodate the increased ridership recorded by the State Ferry Services, assuring that operational safety guidelines on the waterways are mandatory.

Whenu, however, urged Lagosians to consider the option of carpooling, by pairing up with partners of the same location to reduce numbers of vehicles on the roads, adding that the State’s high capacity buses are also available for public use and this would reduce congestion on the roads.

In his statement about the actions of the government to ensure smooth flow, he revealed that additional 1000 trained LASTMA Officers absorbed by the State Government has impacted positively on the reduction of traffic congestion within the metropolis, adding that their operational time has also been extended from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized the need for motorists to observe the traffic rules and regulations for the safety of lives and property, advising all drivers to avoid over speeding, drinking and driving, driving against traffic, thuggery, violence and violation of other traffic laws.

He warned motorists to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines, urging residents to support government’s efforts to achieve the much-desired progress in the transportation sector.

