NIN Registration: NIMC adopts booking system for enrolment from December 30

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed that as from 30 December 2020, all applicants for the National Identification Number enrolment will be attended to based on a “Booking System”.

This is in a bid to decongest enrolment centres and take precautionary measures regarding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to disclosure by NIMC, through a verified tweet seen by Nairametrics.

Following FG’s directive to telecommunication companies to block SIM cards without NIN, Nairametrics observed that large crowd besieged NIMC offices including that of Ikeja amid COVID-19 restrictions.

Therefore, in a bid to make the enrolment process seamless and safer for both staff and applicants, NIMC announced the adoption of a booking system nationwide.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) decried the high level of non-compliance to safety protocols by applicants, noting that although the booking system has been in place since 4 February 2020, it has not been fully complied with by applicants, evident by the growing incidence of crowding in most enrolment centres.

In lieu of this, NIMC urged the general public to cooperate with the team as it works assiduously to respond to the new normal.

How the booking system works