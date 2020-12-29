Business News
NIN Registration: NIMC adopts booking system for enrolment from December 30
NIMC has announced a new booking system that aims to protect and simplify the NIN enrolment process.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed that as from 30 December 2020, all applicants for the National Identification Number enrolment will be attended to based on a “Booking System”.
This is in a bid to decongest enrolment centres and take precautionary measures regarding the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to disclosure by NIMC, through a verified tweet seen by Nairametrics.
Following FG’s directive to telecommunication companies to block SIM cards without NIN, Nairametrics observed that large crowd besieged NIMC offices including that of Ikeja amid COVID-19 restrictions.
Therefore, in a bid to make the enrolment process seamless and safer for both staff and applicants, NIMC announced the adoption of a booking system nationwide.
The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) decried the high level of non-compliance to safety protocols by applicants, noting that although the booking system has been in place since 4 February 2020, it has not been fully complied with by applicants, evident by the growing incidence of crowding in most enrolment centres.
In lieu of this, NIMC urged the general public to cooperate with the team as it works assiduously to respond to the new normal.
How the booking system works
- Nairametrics gathered from the press release that when effective, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9am -1pm).
- Personal information would be collected for the purpose of scheduling an enrolment appointment. Applicants are urged not to include any personal information other than what is required by the booking register.
- The press release also revealed that once admitted into the office, a number-issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
- NIMC also implored individuals to adorn their facemasks regularly, as only individuals with facemasks would be allowed entrance into enrolment centres.
Coronavirus
FG to focus on procurement of Covid-19 vaccine in first quarter 2021
Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 will focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
The Federal Government has said that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19 will focus on the procurement of vaccines in the first quarter of 2021.
This disclosure was made by the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, at the daily briefing of the task force on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, in Abuja.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Minister pointed out that Covid-19 vaccine would be subjected to the regulation of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration (NAFDAC), and is going to be bought from any available point of sale or country.
What the Minister of State for Health is saying
While giving a breakdown of the number of cases for the country, Mamora said,
- The total number of samples of people tested for Covid-19 in the country is 937,712; number of confirmed cases is 84,811; number of active cases is 12,190; number of discharged cases to date is 71,357 and number of deaths recorded till date is 1,264.
- This brings the fatality cases to 1.49%, which he said is evidence of scaled-up activity and quality of care at isolation centres despite the increasing number of active cases and morbidity.
Mamora said,
- “All the federal tertiary hospitals that obviously run levels 2 & 3 isolation centres have been directed to improve/scale-up Infection Prevention and Control measures in order to improve on treatment outcomes and enhance the safety of the frontline health personnel. This is coming at the backdrop of the recent upsurge in the affected health workers and the unfortunate demise of some. The case management team has continued to advocate the presence of psychosocial support for both patients and health workers. This is necessary because of the fatigue and consequential apathy associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”
What this means
The focus by the Federal Government on the procurement of the Covid-19 vaccine means that the number of active cases of the virus will reduce, in addition to that of the fatality figures.
This will also help to stabilize the growth of the pandemic across the country, especially against the backdrop of a spike in the number of Covid-19 confirmed cases.
Economy & Politics
Bauchi State House of Assembly approves 2021 Appropriation Bill worth N213.9 billion
The 2021 Budget allocated 56% of its total budget size to capital expenditure, while the remaining 44% was allocated to recurrent expenditure.
Bauchi State House of Assembly has today December 29, 2020 approved the State’s Appropriation Bill for 2021 worth N213.9 billion.
According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria, the budget christened “Budget of Fulfilment and Consolidation,” was presented by the Governor of the state, Bala Muhammed, on December 15, 2020.
The budget earmarked the sum of N120.72 billion (56%) for capital expenditure, while the sum of N93.2 billion (44%) was earmarked for recurrent expenditure.
In the same vein, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Abubakar Sulaiman, commended the house and committee members for their support and cooperation in passing the budget.
What you should know
- The 2021 budget when relatively compared with the 2020’s provision of N167.2 billion, indicates an increase of 27.9% Y-O-Y, which translates to a monetary term of N46.7 billion.
- The state’s 2021 budget is to be financed by recurrent revenue estimates of N180 billion and capital receipts of N105 billion. The breakdown of the recurrent revenue estimates showed that N68.3 billion is expected as statutory allocations, N24 billion from Internally Generated Revenue, while N16 billion will be made from Value Added Tax.
What to expect
As part of the statutory process, Nairametrics anticipate executive assent to the bill in the days ahead, in a bid to expedite the process of implementing the budget to the overall benefit of residents of the state.
Energy
NNPC: Gross revenues surge by 37.3% to N222.3 billion in November
The NNPC recorded gross revenue of N222.3 billion from Crude oil and gas sales in October, remitted in November 2020.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recorded gross revenue of N222.3 billion from Crude oil and gas sales in October, remitted in November 2020.
This represents a 37.3% increase relative to N161.9 billion recorded in October 2020, from the sales in September.
This is contained in the document presented to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for December 2020, which details the company’s activities for the month of October 2020.
READ: NNPC moves against fraudulent petroleum marketers
Checks indicate that in terms of the summary of receipts and remittances due for November 2020, gross revenue for JV crude oil was N197.3 billion, JV gas was N11.2 billion, miscellaneous was N13.7 billion; totalling N222.3 billion gross revenue for November.
Despite the surge in revenues, Nigeria lost about 1.882 million barrels of crude oil in October as a result of down-time in some of the facilities – including Bonny, Ugo Ocha, Antan, Okwori and Ima.
While some facilities were shut for routine maintenance (for example Okono), others were shut as a result of unforeseen circumstances (for example Batan and Yoho flow stations).
READ: ExxonMobil issues force majeure on Qua Iboe Terminal
Key Highlights from the NNPC report
- The Overall NNPC Crude Oil lifting of 12.2 Mbbls (Export & Domestic Crude) in October 2020 recorded 38% increase compared with the 8.79 Mbbls lifted in September 2020.
- Revenue received from Crude Oil export in November amounted to $73.27 million (N27.78 billion), representing a 500% increase compared with the revenue recorded in October 2020.
- Revenue received from Domestic Gas in the month was N3.28 billion.
- Feedstock valued $33.75 million was sold to NLNG during the period. $29.7 million was received during the month — the difference accounts for MCA obligations, Gas reconciliations and Credit Notes.
- Other miscellaneous receipts constituting Gas and Ullage fees and interest income received in November amounts to $22.8 million.
- Further checks indicate JV contribution to the Federation Account includes royalty of N27.8 billion, tax of N38.2 billion and profit of N9 billion with total JV contribution standing at N75.1 billion, plus PSC/miscellaneous of N13.7 billion, amounting to about N88.9 billion total contribution to the Federation Account for November.
- In November, pipelines and management costs amounted N3.67 billion – constituting N2.1 billion for pipelines and other facilities’ repairs; N951.4 million for marine distribution and N551.7 million for strategic holding.
- In terms of deductions, JV cost recovery stood at N103 billion; crude oil and product losses was N1.28 billion, with total deductions set at N108 billion and total available for payment and remittance standing at N114.3 billion or $52.4 million.
READ: Petrol Subsidy-Will there be an end to the discourse?
What you should know about the NNPC
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is the state oil corporation, established on the 1st of April 1977. In addition to its exploration activities, the Corporation was given powers and operational interests in refining petrochemicals and products transportation, as well as marketing.