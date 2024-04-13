The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced that the new single and General Multipurpose Card (GMPC) will be distributed to applicants via their respective banks, similar to the process for issuing Debit and Credit cards.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of the commission, Kayode Adegoke, on Friday.

According to the commission, the new National Identity card will be issued as a General Multipurpose Card (GMPC), providing a single, convenient solution that does away with the need for multiple cards.

In addition, Commission is collaborating with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) to facilitate the payment and financial functionalities of the card.

“The card will be powered by the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous scheme powered by NIBSS.

“Applicants for the card will have to request with their NIN through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or their respective banks

“The card will be issued through the applicants’ respective banks in line with existing protocols with the issuance of the Debit/Credit cards.

“The card can be picked up by holders at the designated centre or delivered to the applicants at the requested location at an extra cost to be borne by the applicants,” the statement reads.

Backstory

Nairemetrics earlier reported that the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) announced that registered Nigerians will soon have the option to obtain a National ID card equipped with payment features, enabling access to various social and financial services.

The ID card, set to be introduced by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), will be supported by NIBSS’ AfriGO, a national domestic card scheme.

In a statement released by Kayode Adegoke, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, it was noted that the National ID card, equipped with verifiable identity features, is supported under the NIMC Act No. 23 of 2007.

