The Federal Government of Nigeria has inaugurated the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project Ecosystem Steering Committee.

According to a statement from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the inauguration of the steering Committee was held at the conference room of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) Abuja, by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, His Excellency, Senator George Akume.

The Steering Committee is to guide the strategic direction of the Nigeria Digital ID4D Project. The project’s vision is to establish a secure and verifiable digital identity for every Nigerian, thereby enhancing service delivery, and governance, and creating opportunities for growth in the digital economy.

The Committee is composed of the SGF as Chairman. Members include the Minister of Finance, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Minister of Health, Minister of Education, Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the NIMC, amongst others.

What they are saying

The SGF, Senator George Akume, in his inaugural speech, underscored the immense potential of the Nigeria Digital ID4D Project to revolutionize identification and access to services. He emphasizes the need to address challenges related to data privacy, accessibility, and citizen engagement to ensure the project’s success.

The DG/CEO NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in her welcome address, highlights the importance of digital identity in driving socio-economic development and empowering the citizens.

She expressed confidence in the project’s transformative impact and looking forward to the Steering Committee’s collective efforts.

Coker emphasized the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Program represents a bold and ambitious initiative aimed at leveraging digital technologies to enhance service delivery, improve governance, and unlock opportunities for our citizens.

The Steering Committee’s mandate extends beyond policy formulation to fostering a collaborative governance structure that will oversee the project’s implementation. The Committee is tasked with ensuring that the project aligns with international best practices and respects the privacy and rights of all Nigerians.

The Project

The ID4D project, which commenced in 2019, is being financed through an International Development Association (IDA) credit of US$115 million and co-financing of US$100 million from the French Agency for Development and US$215 million from the European Investment Bank.

According to the World Bank, which facilitated the loans and monitored the project, as of April 30, 2023, a total of $35.6 million had been disbursed for the implementation of the project.

The bank said the objective of the Digital Identification for Development Project for Nigeria is to increase the number of persons with a national ID number, issued by a robust and inclusive foundational Identification (ID) system, that facilitates their access to services.