XRP in deep crisis, drops 21%
The plunge pushed XRP’s market cap down to about $9 billion or 1.32% of the total crypto market value.
XRP is sure having a bad time amid the bullish trend prevailing relatively at the crypto market.
What you should know: At the time of writing this report, XRP was trading at $0.19223 down 21.07% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since Dec. 23.
The plunge pushed XRP's market cap down to about $9 billion or 1.32% of the total crypto market value.
- At its highest, XRP’s market value was $31.6 billion
- XRP had traded in a range of $0.19217 to $0.22278 in the previous 24 hours.
- At its present price, XRP is still down 94.16% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.
What this means: The crypto asset has been losing value at record levels on reports that the world’s most valuable crypto exchange, Coinbase, recently announced that it wouldn’t allow XRP trading, in response to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission taking legal action against Ripple.
- According to a statement released by Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, Paul Grewal, Coinbase disclosed that it was suspending XRP trading starting from January 19 at 10:00 am PST.
- The American crypto exchange further explained that “XRP trading may be stopped earlier as needed to maintain the exchange’s market health metrics.
Meanwhile, Ripple in its most recent press release, disclosed it was ready to fight the allegations issued by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against the company.
“The SEC’s decision to file this action is not just about Ripple, it is an attack on the entire crypto industry here in the United States. We’ve always said that there is a dangerous lack of regulatory clarity for crypto in the U.S. — their lawsuit has already affected countless innocent XRP retail holders with no connection to Ripple.
“It has also needlessly muddied the waters for exchanges, market makers, and traders. The SEC has introduced more uncertainty into the market, actively harming the community they’re supposed to protect. It’s no surprise that some market participants are reacting conservatively as a result,” Ripple said in the statement.
Bitcoin jumps high, gains $1,600
Bitcoin has gained lost over $1,600 in value some hours ago after trading as high as $26,200 the previous day.
The world’s most popular crypto, Bitcoin, has been seeing a lot of action lately, most especially in the last week of this year as the price rebounded strongly, touching near its previous all-time high (ATH) at $28,378 per coin.
Bitcoin gained over $1,600 in value some hours ago after trading as low as $26,200 yesterday.
Also, the cryptocurrency’s market capitalization recently surpassed a whopping half of a trillion U.S. dollars in value.
What we know: At the time of writing this report, the flagship crypto traded at $27,809.91 with a daily trading volume of $47,986,546,322. The world’s most popular crypto is up 4.38% for the day. Bitcoin has a market value of about $516.8 billion.
- It has a circulating supply of 18,585,037 BTC coins and a max supply of 21,000,000 BTC coins.
Sequel to the recent price action prevailing at the flagship crypto market, Bitcoin gained past $20,000 some days back for the first time as it notched record after record.
- Crypto fans cheered it as an inflation hedge in an era of unprecedented amounts of quantitative easing triggered by many central banks globally.
- Also, leading household names in finance that include Paul Tudor Jones and Stanley Druckenmiller endorsed it as an alternative asset, adding to the rally.
- Not forgetting listed U.S brands like MicroStrategy Inc. and Square Inc. that moved their cash reserves into crypto in search of better returns than what near-zero interest rates deliver.
Also, a leading crypto expert, Willy Woo, via his Twitter handle, hinted that Bitcoin’s price could still rally higher on the bias that the, “inventory depletion on spot crypto exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macrocycle is likely to complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises.”
Inventory depletion on spot exchanges has stopped, signifying the re-accumulation phase of this macro cycle is likely complete. If this cycle mimics the last, inventory on exchanges will increase here on in as retail starts entering in large numbers, attracted by the price rises. pic.twitter.com/WmSB4VKgoJ
— Willy Woo (@woonomic) December 26, 2020
In addition, Jesse Cohen, a senior crypto analyst, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the outlook for Bitcoin in 2021.
“I expect Bitcoin to remain highly volatile to the downside in the new year, given the potential for more scrutiny and tighter regulation. That should see prices fall back from their record highs, with the prospect of increased regulation being the most important factor affecting Bitcoin in 2021.”
Bitcoin miners are super-rich, earn $1,000,000 per hour
Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour. This is an increase of 185% since the halving.
Bitcoin miners are presently earning outrageous wages.
What you must know: Such incredible earnings were revealed by Glassnode, an advanced crypto analytic firm showing Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour. This is an increase of 185% since the halving.
- The last time miner revenue was this high, was in July 2019. Note that block rewards were twice as high as today.
Metric Description: The total miner revenue (USD Value), i.e. fees plus newly minted coins.
#Bitcoin miners are currently earning $1,000,000 per hour.
This is an increase of 185% since the halving.
The last time miner revenue was this high, was in July 2019. Note that block rewards were twice as high than today.
Chart 👉 https://t.co/Yc8ufHv23I pic.twitter.com/oaCUPkDEZN
— glassnode (@glassnode) December 28, 2020
What this means: Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
- BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
- This confirmation process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
Recall Nairametrics about a week ago broke the news on the average cost of completing a transaction at the world’s flagship crypto(Bitcoin) market skyrocket again.
Data retrieved from BitInfoCharts revealed Bitcoin’s average transaction cost had risen to $12, printing the highest price level since November 5, when Bitcoin had just started its bull run.
- At last week’s trading session, the average cost of sending a Bitcoin transaction was valued at just $2.7. That marks an increase of 344% in less than a week.
- The surge in transaction fees is coming at the incredible bullish gains prevailing effect, in which Bitcoin’s price reached a new all-time high of $24,084 and rose by 30% in the past seven days.
Bitcoin obeys law of gravity, drops $1,200
The most popular crypto exchange lost over $1,200 in value after trading as high as $27,200 yesterday.
The world’s flagship crypto, Bitcoin, seems to be falling, in line with Issac Newton’s most popular law which states that “Whatever goes up must surely come down.”
The most popular crypto asset had lost over $1,200 in value some hours ago after trading as high as $27,200 yesterday.
What you should know about the Bitcoin price flux
- After topping record-high gains, Bitcoin encountered heavy selling pressure above $28,300.
- Unable to sustain its extremely rapid upward trajectory, the largest cryptocurrency fell to lows of $26,500.
- At the time of drafting this report, Bitcoin’s volatility ensured that no firm market direction was in control as it fluctuated around $27,100.
- Regardless of the prevailing drop witnessed at the flagship crypto market, Bitcoin is still on track to record its best monthly winning streak in more than a year after, breaching the $28,000 level over the weekend.
- Recall that some days ago, Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $28,365 before pulling back some of its gains, thereby printing an enviable run of outsized returns over three months. So far, this is the longest winning streak seen since mid-2019.
BTC hasn't had 5% daily move for 24 straight days
In addition, Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at uk.investing.com in a note to Nairametrics spoke on the outlook for Bitcoin in the coming year;
“I expect Bitcoin to remain highly volatile to the downside in the new year, given the potential for more scrutiny and tighter regulation. That should see prices fall back from their record highs, with the prospect of increased regulation being the most important factor affecting Bitcoin in 2021.”
However, as it gained more than 300% in 2020, many crypto experts wonder if BTC can continue such gain in 2021.
