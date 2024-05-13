Cape Town the second-largest city and legislative capital of South Africa has been ranked the second-best city in the world this year according to a survey of major world cities by Timeout, a global media and hospitality business.

According to Business Insider Africa, Timeout based its survey of the best cities on cities with buzzing neighborhoods, affordable food and drink, and a mighty selection of things to do, from art galleries and museums to live music, theatre, the happiness of its locals, access to green space, and strong community vibes.

The media and hospitality company curated a list of the 50 best cities in the world in terms of the above qualities and Cape Town South Africa came in at number 2 second only to New York in the United States.

During their survey to come up with their latest ranking, Timeout partnered with a research company Potentia Insight for an accurate interpretation of data.

The both teams surveyed thousands of city dwellers on certain qualities ranging from quality and affordability of food, and culture to Nightlife in their city.

They also enquired about the happiness of the residents in the city asking questions like “Is it a beautiful place? Is it easy to make social connections?” etc.

Thousands of answers provided a unique perspective on the reality of living in some of the biggest cities in the world today.

Based on the survey methodology, Cape Town scored really high across the board with 100% of the residents saying the city is attractive and makes them happy.

In addition to that Cape Town’s culture scene is ranked first in the world for quality.

The residents reflected on the beauty to be found in Cape Town from the cliffs of the Cape Peninsula to the luscious Winelands vineyards and the city’s historic sites. It simply is one of the prides of South Africa, one of Africa’s top 3 largest economies.

They also stressed the wide range of activities the city presents its residents and tourists ranging from going on a safari trip in the neighboring game reserves or exploring the cobblestone alleyways of the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

Tourists can also visit the District Six Museum, Robben Island, and the colorful homes of Bo-Kaap, amongst other attractions that litter the city providing breathtaking experiences for the senses.

What To Know

Cape Town is the country’s second-largest city, after Johannesburg, and the largest in the Western Cape. The city is part of the City of Cape Town metropolitan municipality.

Cape Town received over 2.6 million international passengers and tourists arrived and departed from Cape Town International Airport in 2019. The Number dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic but has picked up ever since.