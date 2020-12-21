Business
Large crowd besiege NIMC office in Ikeja amid COVID-19 restrictions
A large crowd gathered at the Alausa office of the NIMC in Lagos to register for NIN and avoid SIM deactivation.
Large crowds have gathered at the Alausa office of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Lagos, as the state fights a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The crowd was gathered to meet the two weeks ultimatum given to Nigerians by the Federal Government to register for their National Identification Number (NIN) and avoid SIM deactivation.
Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has asked the NCC to extend the two-week ultimatum to 10 weeks but the Commission is yet to make a public reversal of its notice as of Monday.
What you should know
- The Lagos state government on Friday announced a partial COVID-19 restrictions.
- Although there was no blanket ban on public gatherings of people under 300, a minimum of two meters’ distance between seated or standing guests is required.
- Also, the federal government, through the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, this month issued a two-week ultimatum to all telecommunications operators in the country to block all Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs) without NIN, according to Nairametrics.
In a statement issued by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director, Public Affairs, NCC, and seen by Nairametrics, the apex regulator and other sister agencies said they were implementing a framework to ensure compliance.
Highlights of decisions taken for immediate implementation:
- Affirmation of the earlier directive to totally suspend the registration of NEW SIMs by all operators.
- Operators to require ALL their subscribers to provide valid National Identification Number (NIN) to update SIM registration records.
- The submission of NIN by subscribers to take place within two weeks (from today December 16, 2020, and end by 30 December 2020).
- After the deadline, ALL SIMs without NINs are to be blocked from the networks.
- A Ministerial Task Force comprising the Minister and all the CEOs (among others) as members is to monitor compliance by all networks.
- Violations of this directive will be met by stiff sanctions, including the possibility of withdrawal of operating license.
Business
Lagos Govt lauds farmers for contribution to food security
The Lagos State Government has commended farmers and other stakeholders in the Agricultural value chain for ensuring food security.
Ms. Abisola Olusanya, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, has lauded farmers and other stakeholders in the Agricultural value chain for their hard work in ensuring food security, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown.
She gave this commendation at the December edition of the Eko City Farmers’ Fair and Farmers’ Appreciation Day held at the Ndubuisi Kanu Park, Alausa, Ikeja.
According to her words at the event, farmers and key stakeholders in the agricultural sector ensured that the food supply chain was not broken during the year, despite the issues and disruption the sector experienced this year which stretched the food value chain.
The Commissioner stated that the farmers took up the task to provide Lagosians access to food despite the issues experienced in terms of supply during the lockdown when demand for food was stretched beyond existing supply in the chain.
Olusanya pointed out that in line with this was the Farmers’Appreciation and Award Day event, as the government of Lagos State needs to show appreciation for the contribution of the practitioners to achieving the goals of the T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda.
In this regard, the agricultural sector will continue to get a lot of attention from the State Government, as the government is keen to improve the supply chain and ensure that stability is restored despite the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.
She maintained that the Eko City Farmers Fair was designed to be a melting point for farmers to sell directly to consumers and for Lagosians to buy farm-fresh products directly from stakeholders at farmgate prices while shopping in a relaxed atmosphere.
What they are saying
Ms. Abisola Olusanya applauded the farmers for not backing down this year despite the challenges experienced, in her words, she said:
“Many thanks to you our dear farmers, you stood by us by ensuring that the food supply chain was not broken at any time. It was stretched yes, but with your efforts and God’s grace it was not broken.
“Let there be no doubt in your minds concerning how appreciative this administration is when it comes to your contributions to ‘Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy’. What we are doing today is the least we can do to appreciate you.
“We want people to be able to come here with their kids to be able to shop and for the kids to be happy as well. That is the essence of having a positive atmosphere. Another thing is for us also to appreciate our farmers today, we realized that this year has been a very, very tough year, especially for farmers, considering all they have been through.
“However, there is no better way than to start to put our farmers on a platform where they are also recognized locally. It’s been done in other climes and we need to start that from Lagos at least for this year.”
What you should know
- According to the Commissioner, the agricultural sector was impacted by difficulties in key subsectors, as farmers in subsectors such as piggery, poultry and fishery suffered key material losses on their biological assets, owing to viral disease infection which affected yields and biological productivity.
- These losses are key to the prevailing issues reflective in the prices of livestock as well as their produce, as prices of eggs, chicken, fish and chicken rose sharply during the year.
- She pointed out that, the poultry farmers had to deal with the issues of avian influenza which affected poultry birds productivity and increased their mortality rates, while piggery farmers, had to faceoff with the swine flu that happened, as they lost their biological assets, and this impacted their means of livelihood
- The commissioner revealed at the event that poultry farmers are still under a lot of strain right now as they are not able to get poultry feed. While Fish farmers are also under stress with the cost of fish feed.
Business
COVID-19: Income remains unstable for many households – NLPS survey
A World Bank survey has shown that household income remains unstable due to the adverse effects of COVID-19.
A World Bank survey has revealed that household income remains precarious due to the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on economies.
The survey is the 6th round of the Nigeria COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (COVID-19 NLPS) 2020. It is part of the World Bank’s global effort to support countries in their efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
This round was implemented by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) between October 9-24, 2020. Although it had two different themes, it also touched on incomes and employment of households, which was the theme of the 5th round.
Data from the survey indicates that the number of people working as of October (87%) is more than the number of people working before mid-March (86%). While the number of rural workers in October (89%) surpassed the number in mid-March (86%), the number of urban workers in October (81%) is below the number in mid-March (84%).
Despite the trend showing steady increase in employment from the base period up to the sixth round, the report has argued that, although working status has peaked over time, income level remains precarious, citing non-farm enterprise operation.
Key highlights
- Share of respondents who are working remained stable at 87% relative to 85% in the 5th round.
- The share of people working in urban areas, rose from 78% in the 5th round to 81% in the 6th round.
- The share of people working in rural areas, rose from 88% in the 5th round to 89% in the 6th round.
- Of the 84% of households that operated a non-farm enterprise at any point in 2020, around 22% were not operating their businesses in October 2020.
- The vast majority of these non-farm enterprises that are currently closed had been open at some point since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, indicating that businesses that may have, at some point, resumed operations were not viable enough to continue
What this means
Should household income continue to be precarious, it may limit the investments households are able to make in education and health services for their members, even if schools fully reopen and the government supports more testing and vaccination.
Considering the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and death in Nigeria and globally that appear to confirm the second wave of COVID-19, the possibility that the situation improves is bleak.
This sustains the belief that measures to contain the pandemic be taken seriously and strictly adhered to by individuals and organisations.
What you should know
The 6th round of the survey had 2 key innovations, but also touched on the theme of the 5th round:
- The first innovation, and partly relevant in this context, was to collect specific information on education for up to six school-aged household members (5-18 years).
- In April 2020, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), with support from the World Bank, launched the COVID-19 National Longitudinal Phone Survey (NLPS) – a monthly survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,950 households, to monitor the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other shocks.
- World Bank teams from the Development Data Group and the Poverty and Equity Global Practice provided technical support in conducting the survey.
- The first round (baseline) of the survey was conducted in April/May 2020, during which a federally mandated lockdown was in full effect. The survey is part of a World Bank global effort to support countries in their data collection efforts to monitor the impacts of COVID-19.
Business
Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry signs MoU with RCCI to boost trade
The LCCI has signed an MoU with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to boost trade between both cities.
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), in order to boost trade between the business community of Nigeria and Pakistan.
The signing ceremony was held virtually with Members of the executive committee including Ms. Temitope Akintunde, the Assistant Director International and Public Sector Relations LCCI present. Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A. Malik of Pakistan, and others were also present at the occasion.
The document was signed by Dr Muda Yusuf on the behalf of Lagos Chamber and Muhammad Nasir Mirza, the RCCI Chamber President.
What they are saying
Amir Habib Abbasi – Charge De Affairs – High Commission of Pakistan in his virtual address, while welcoming the Chamber’s suggestions and efforts to promote trade and improve networking said that:
- “All kinds of assistance were being provided to exporters to promote trade. The diplomatic mission is working hard to remove obstacles related to banking channels and NOCs.”
Chamber President, Nasir Mirza, said that:
- “The Chamber has always strived to enhance trade relations with African countries. He said that RCCI desires to further strengthen and diversify the existing bilateral trade relations to the mutual benefit of the two chambers. RCCI President said both the Chambers needed to promote high level contacts and visits, which would further cement bilateral trade relations. Under the Africa Trade Forum and the government’s Look Africa policy, our focus was to explore new markets. The MoU will strengthen the Chamber’s Charter.“
Muda Yusuf, Director-General LCCI, appreciated the interest of Pakistan in enhancing economic ties with Nigeria and welcomed Pakistan’s business community for future joint collaboration. He further added that:
- “In future, the implementation of Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement will unify the whole Africa into a single market and Nigeria, as the biggest country in Africa, will be a main hub of trade activities.”
What you should know
- The virtual MoU ceremony was arranged in line with the Look Africa and Engage Africa Policy of the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade and economic relationships with African countries.
- Aside from Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce (FPCCI), RCCI is the only other Pakistani Trade Chamber to have a formal MoU with a Nigerian Trade Chamber.