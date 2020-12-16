How to retrieve your National Identification Number – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission has published a practical way of retrieving one’s National Identification Number (NIN) via a USSD code.

The recent disclosure is contained in a verified tweet by the NIMC, and seen by Nairametrics.

The Nigerian Communications Commission earlier issued a two-week ultimatum to telecommunication operators to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers, as earlier reported by Nairametrics.

Following the recent directive, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) urged the general public to beware of fraudsters and scammers who are on the prowl to swindle unsuspecting people. To avoid this, NIMC urged the public not to click on any unverifiable link requesting for NIN.

What you should know

In lieu of the recent NCC directive, the National Identity Management Commission has urged the public and citizens who are already enrolled in the NIMC scheme but have lost their NIN to dial *346# to retrieve the NIN. The USSD code is available on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile.