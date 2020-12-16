Business News
How to retrieve your National Identification Number – NIMC
The National Identity Management Commission has provided a USSD code for the retrieval of the National Identity Number.
The recent disclosure is contained in a verified tweet by the NIMC, and seen by Nairametrics.
The recent disclosure is contained in a verified tweet by the NIMC, and seen by Nairametrics.
The Nigerian Communications Commission earlier issued a two-week ultimatum to telecommunication operators to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers, as earlier reported by Nairametrics.
Following the recent directive, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) urged the general public to beware of fraudsters and scammers who are on the prowl to swindle unsuspecting people. To avoid this, NIMC urged the public not to click on any unverifiable link requesting for NIN.
What you should know
In lieu of the recent NCC directive, the National Identity Management Commission has urged the public and citizens who are already enrolled in the NIMC scheme but have lost their NIN to dial *346# to retrieve the NIN. The USSD code is available on MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile.
- For those people whose SIM card used for the registration of NIN have been reallocated, NIMC urged such people to visit their telecom registration centres to have their NIN merged with their current SIM card.
- For name modification, individuals are urged to visit NIMC office and pay the sum of N500 via Remitta. Further breakdown showed that for those adding or changing a new name, newspaper publication and court affidavit are required, while those with misspelt name require no newspaper publication.
- Those who are yet to enrol are advised to visit https://www.nimc.gov.ng/ or click HERE and visit the nearest enrolment centre to complete the registration.
Business News
New CBN guidelines ban MMOs, PSPs, Operators from receiving diaspora remittances
The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued additional guidelines for diaspora remittances in the country
The Central Bank of Nigeria has issued additional guidelines for diaspora remittances in the country citing infractions of its previous circular.
According to the apex bank despiting spelling out procedures “regrettably, a few operators continue to pay remittances in local currency contrary to the regulatory directive” which requires that remittances be paid in US dollars.
Based on this, the new guidelines now stops International Money Transfer Operators (IMTO) from sending money to Mobile Money Operators and also stopped the integration of payment services providers to IMTO accounts. It also stopped switches and processors from receiving foreign remittances in Naira.
See excerpts
In the light of this, the CBN hereby provides the following additional operational guidelines:
- Switches and Processors should immediately cease all local currency transfers in respect of foreign remittances through IMTOs.
- All MMOs are required to immediately disable wallets from receipt of funds from IMTOs.
- Payment service providers are directed to cease integrating their systems with IMTOs going forward and must prevent comingling of remittances with other legitimate transactions.
- All IMTOs are required to immediately disclose to beneficiaries that they exercise discretion to receive transfer in foreign currency cash or directly into their domiciliary accounts.
- A central reporting portal for all foreign remittances to be managed by the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) is currently under development to improve visibility of foreign remittance flows.
What this means
From the circular, it appears the central bank believes Nigerians are still receiving IMTO’s in naira instead of foreign currency as stipulated.
- The latest circular now bans payment service providers (POS Machine operators), Mobile Money Operators, Switches, and Processors (like Interswitch) from receiving diaspora remittances.
- It has now gone further by cutting off whatever integration they may have had to IMTOs effectively cutting off a source of revenues for them.
- It also means anyone who wants to receive foreign remittance will only have the option of receiving it in cash or in a domiciliary account. They can no longer receive it in an online Wallet.
Why the CBN is doing this
The latest circular is purely targeted at controlling the distribution of dollars in the economy and eliminating what it believes to be arbitrage.
- The CBN believes if dollar remittances are paid directly to Nigerians, they will in turn sell at the black market, injecting much-needed supply that could help stabilize the exchange rate.
- Before now, remittances were paid in naira while, the local agents who receive could hoarde the forex in the hope that they can sell when the naira depreciates further.
- It is unclear if the latest move by the CBN will work, however, the exchange rate has remained stable at N470/475 to $1 since it issued the first circular.
Companies
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc projects profit of N312 million in Q1 2021
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a Profit After Tax of N312 million for Q1 2021.
Unity Bank Nigeria Plc has projected a decline in its Profit After Tax (PAT) to N312 million for the first quarter of 2021 (Q1 2021), indicating a decline of 42.6% from the figure recorded in Q3, 2020.
This is according to the latest earnings forecast of the firm, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Pre-tax profit is projected to decline to N341 million, -42.2% Q-o-Q.
- Gross Earnings is projected to decline to N9.3 billion, -15.6% Q-o-Q.
- Interest income is projected to decline to N6.2 billion,-29.8% Q-o-Q.
- Interest Expense is projected to decline to N4.8 billion, -8.84% Q-o-Q.
- Net operating income is projected to decline to N3.9 billion, -34.1% Q-o-Q.
Others include:
- Operating Expenses is projected at N3.5 billion.
- Cash payment to employees and suppliers is projected at N3.5 billion
- Loans and advances are projected at N50 billion.
- Long term borrowing is projected at N48 billion
- Net cash used in financing activities is projected at N258.7 billion.
What you should know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Unity Bank posted a gross earnings of N11.04 billion for Q3 2020. The figure indicated a decline of -3%, although other key financial metrics such as the firm’s Profit After Tax and Profit Before Tax all recorded an increase or improvement during the period.
Companies
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecasts N237.2 million PBT in Q1, 2021
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has projected a massive rise in its PBT to N237.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc has projected a massive rise in its Profit Before Tax (PBT) to N237.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2021), indicating a 1,547.9% increase from the figure recorded in Q3 2020.
This is according to the firm’s recent earnings forecast sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange market, as seen by Nairametrics.
Key highlights of the earnings forecast for Q1 2021
- Profit After Tax (PAT) is predicted to rise to N203.99 million, +323.8% Q-o-Q.
- Net premium income is projected to increase to N1.32 billion, +9.5% Q-o-Q.
- Investment income is projected to decrease to N85.95 million, -9.9% Q-o-Q.
- Underwriting expenses is projected to decline to N464.21 million, -60% Q-o-Q.
- Gross premium earned is predicted to increase to N2.09 billion, +57.5% Q-o-Q.
Others include;
- Taxation is projected at N33.21 million
- Net cash generated from operating activities is projected at N228.94 million
- Net claims is projected at N461.9 million
- Net operating income is projected at N940.7 million
- Commission is projected at N239.3 million
What you should know
Regency Alliance Insurance Plc is an insurance company based in Lagos, Nigeria. It is licensed to cover all classes of non-life insurance with business interests in property investments, finance leasing, retail and microfinance banking, vehicle tracking and fleet management services.
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Regency Alliance Insurance Plc forecast N730.72 million profit for Q4 2020.