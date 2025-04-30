The Nigeria Police Force has resumed the issuance of tinted glass permits through an enhanced digital platform that now incorporates identity verification using applicants’ National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN).

This was announced in a statement released on Wednesday, April 30, by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun.

Motorists can now apply via www.possap.gov.ng, where the system captures biometric data and conducts background checks. Successful applicants receive QR-coded digital permits, with processing completed within 72 hours.

“The Nigeria Police Force, under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has reactivated the issuance of Tinted Glass Permits (TGP) nationwide through a secure and user-friendly digital platform available at possap.gov.ng,” the statement read in part.

It further read: “Applicants can now process their permits online, with identity verification integrated through the National Identification Number (NIN) and Tax Identification Number (TIN), alongside biometric capture and background checks.”

The initiative, as outlined in the statement, addresses widespread public concerns regarding police harassment of motorists with factory-fitted tinted windows. It aims to create a transparent, user-friendly system for regularizing tinted vehicles, while enhancing national security.

More insights

Tinted vehicles have been associated with criminal activities such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and “one-chance” scams, complicating law enforcement efforts.

The reactivation of the permit system seeks to distinguish legitimate users, such as individuals with medical needs or security personnel, from criminal elements.

A 30-day grace period has been granted for motorists to obtain valid permits before enforcement begins. The Police have issued a stern warning that officers involved in extortion or harassment during enforcement will face disciplinary action.

The Inspector-General reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to citizen-centric, technology-driven policing and encouraged the public to embrace the new system for safer roads and enhanced trust in law enforcement.

What you should know

The resumption of tinted glass permit issuance by the Nigeria Police Force follows a series of reforms introduced in 2024, after the ban was imposed in June 2022 to curb criminal misuse.

Nairametrics earlier reported that in February 2024, the Police announced plans to lift the suspension and rolled out stricter controls, including a nationwide training on February 29 for ICT and enforcement officers to manage a new digital system and enforce updated rules.

The revamped system features QR codes, unique serial numbers, and digital holograms to prevent forgery, with all processes aligned with the MOTOR VEHICLES (PROHIBITION OF TINTED GLASS) ACT 1991.

Now officially resumed, motorists can apply via www.possap.gov.ng, where the platform verifies identity using NIN and TIN, captures biometric data, runs background checks, and issues digital permits within 72 hours.