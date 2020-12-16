Coronavirus
FG collaborates with WHO, Gavi and manufacturers for Covid-19 vaccine
The Federal Government has revealed that Nigeria has signed up with the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi and manufacturers for the procurement of COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a report from News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this disclosure was made by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Enahire, while addressing the press at State House after the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osibajo, on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
What the minister is saying
The minister said, “We have signed up with the World Health Organisation and Gavi for access to vaccines immediately they are available. But you know that these vaccines are new and are in packets and the producers are not given any indemnity.
“These countries where these vaccines are manufactured, have of course, given themselves the priority to serve themselves; serve their own citizens first and we hope that the pressure from the WHO and Gavi will be able to get reserves for other countries that are not manufacturing and they will be able to attend to what will be signed up to.
“We signed up for advanced market participation in Covax; so, if we will be able to get our own, I think it will be in January. But there are two types of vaccines; there are those that have to be in ultra-deep freezers – the MRA type of vaccines; that is the freezer that must give you Minus 80 per cent type of degree.’’
Going further, Ehanire pointed out that there is a type that has to be in the deep freezer of minus 20 degrees and another type that can be in minus two degrees refrigerators. The one in regular refrigerators would be easy as they were available in Nigeria.
He said, “The one that will be in Minus 20 refrigerators is also going to be possible because we also have the freezers here but the one that will be in ultra-cold freezers, we hardly have ultra-cold freezers in this country and to receive and store in those ultra-cold freezers will require that you purchase the ultra-cold freezers.
“So, we are working on the cost; which one shall we get first? Obviously, the one we can afford; remember that we have 200 million citizens; we need to have a way to be able to get enough to be able to take care of our citizens.
“So, that means we must be able to get the vaccines that work well, with good cost of storage and cost of delivery; that is the one we will like to get as soon as they are available. We also had bilateral discussions with manufacturers; some of them have written to us that they want to have discussions with us.’’
Ehanire said the ministry was looking at multiple sources and have had a conversation with United Arab Emirates.
What you should know
Gavi, the vaccine alliance, is an international organisation created in 2000 to improve access to new and underused vaccines for people in the world’s poorest countries.
Covax which was founded by WHO, European Commission and France in 2020, is a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate the development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines. COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO. Its aim is to accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world
Coronavirus
U.K. to urgently review holiday guidance as Covid-19 cases surge
The U.K. will urgently review holiday guidance, considering the surge in Covid-19 cases.
The United Kingdom will urgently review holiday guidance, considering the recent surge in Covid-19 cases. This may result in tougher guidance for families gathering over Christmas, which will hold as soon as today, Wednesday.
Doctors called on Tuesday for Boris Johnson to cancel the planned relaxation of rules, which would see families crossing between nations and regions. The British Medical Association said allowing people to mix is a “recipe for catastrophe.” Opposition Labour Party leader, Keir Starmer, asked the government to rethink the rules.
The number of people who tested positive for the virus rose by 30% in the last seven days across the U.K. and talks between Ministers in London and the devolved Administrations in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to find a common approach to Christmas were due to continue on Wednesday.
According to BNN Bloomberg, Ministers are unlikely to change the rules but are expected to set out stronger guidance, according to the person, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private.
What they are saying
Cabinet Minister, Robert Jenrick, used a series of TV and radio interviews on Wednesday morning to urge people to use common sense when making Christmas plans. He told BBC TV he had changed his mind about visiting his own parents, both in their eighties, and would wait for them to be vaccinated. He told Sky News:
- “Easter can be the new Christmas for some people. We all need to use our own personal judgment thinking about our own families whether we have particularly elderly or clinically vulnerable relatives who might be round the Christmas table. Thinking of some of the examples we can see internationally like Thanksgiving, for example, where lots of people coming together did have consequences after the event.”
Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove, will meet with his counterparts in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast on Wednesday to try to agree a U.K.-wide approach after talks failed to reach a united position on Tuesday.
What you should know
- The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has faced growing demands to rethink his approach over Christmas after the surge in cases, particularly in London and southeast England.
- Ministers are also set to review tier allocations across England by the end of Wednesday, with an announcement expected Thursday. London and surrounding parts of southeast England moved into the strictest tier 3 on Wednesday, earlier than planned, after a spike in infections.
- The total number of cases in the U.K. as of today stands at 1.89 million. The total number of deaths stands at 66.91 thousand.
- The total number of cases in Nigeria stands at 74.13 thousand. The total number of deaths stands at 1.2 thousand. 758 new cases were recorded in Nigeria yesterday.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 15th of December 2020, 758 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 74,132 confirmed cases.
On the 15th of December 2020, 758 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. having carried out a total daily test of 7,125 samples across the country.
To date, 74,132 cases have been confirmed, 66,494 cases have been discharged and 1,200 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.. A total of 848,194 tests have been carried out as of December 15th, 2020 compared to 845,458 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 15th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 74,132
- Total Number Discharged – 66,494
- Total Deaths – 1,200
- Total Tests Carried out – 848,194
According to the NCDC, the 758 new cases were reported from 19 states- FCT (305), Lagos (152), Kaduna (103), Bauchi (44), Gombe (35), Plateau (31), Rivers (17), Sokoto (15), Kwara (13), Kano (9), Ebonyi (8), Ogun (5), Osun (5), Oyo (4), Edo (4), Anambra (4), Bayelsa (2), Ekiti (1), and Taraba (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 25,157, followed by Abuja (8,729), Kaduna (4,044), Plateau (4,037), Oyo (3,764), Rivers (3,179), Edo (2,742), Ogun (2,335), Kano (1,913), Delta (1,829), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,363), Kwara (1,245), Katsina (1,237), Gombe (1,104), Ebonyi (1,069), Abia (973), Osun (965), Bauchi (854), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 688 cases, Nasarawa (562), Benue (515), Bayelsa (471), Ekiti (396), Akwa Ibom (364), Jigawa (340), Adamawa (329), Niger (298), Anambra (294), Sokoto (208), Taraba (199), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State announced the closed down of the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre, with effect from Friday, 31st July 2020. He also mentioned that the Agidingbi Isolation Centre would also be closed and the patients relocated to a large capacity centre.
Due to the increased number of covid-19 cases in Nigeria, the Nigerian government ordered the reopening of Isolation and treatment centres in the country on Thursday, 10th December 2020.
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Arsenal, Chelsea, 4 others affected as London moves into Tier-3 on Wednesday
London and neighbouring cities will move into the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday, December 16.
London will move into the highest level of Corona restrictions (Tier 3) which will come into force at 00.01am on Wednesday, as a new variant of the virus gets identified.
In just five days, there has been a rapid increase in the number of Corona cases across the capital. The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, told London MPs the capital will be moved to Tier 3 imminently.
Mr Hancock said London would move into tier 3 to “keep people safe and prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Early action can help prevent more damaging and longer-lasting problems later,” Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.”
What you should know
- At the beginning of the month, the Government introduced a new three-tier system.
- In tier 1 (medium alert), fans could return in lower transmission areas with a maximum of 4,000 fans being allowed into stadiums.
- In tier 2 (high alert), only 2,000 fans will be allowed in stadiums.
- In the last tier, tier 3 (very high alert) stadiums are not permitted to welcome fans at all.
This means Premier League clubs in London, Arsenal, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Tottenham and West Ham, won’t be able to welcome 2000 fans in their respective stadiums. Premier league fixtures in London will now be played behind closed doors.
Arsenal confirmed this news saying:
- “As it currently stands, we are unable to welcome fans to Emirates Stadium for subsequent upcoming fixtures and therefore will not run any ballots until further notice” a club statement on their official website.
In the premier League, after London has been placed on highest level of Corona restrictions, only Liverpool, Everton, Brighton and Southampton in the top flight will be allowed to welcome 2,000 fans in their respective stadiums.