The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has released a set of new prices for all its services relating to data modification on the National Identification Number (NIN) database and others.

According to the new price list, correction of date of birth (DOB) on the NIN database now costs N28,574.

This represents a 75% increase when compared with the N16,340 being charged for the same service before now.

Recall that NIMC had earlier this month announced plans to increase fees for all its products and services.

The Commission said the price review came “after a decade of maintaining the same price structure,” adding that the increment is to ensure alignment with current operational costs and industry standards.

Other modification prices

Based on the new price regime, modification of any other field other than DOB, including names, address, among others, now costs N2,000 per transaction.

This represents a 31% increase compared with the N1, 522 being charged for the same services before now.

While the enrollment and the issuance of the first NIN slip are free, NIMC said the cost of NIN slip re-issuance has now been increased from N500 to N600.

For its Premium enrollment service, which is offered at licensed premium lounges, visa processing centers, and pre-booked services, VIP enrolment for NIN now costs N20,000, while re-issuance of NIN slips for VIPs costs N3,500.

Diaspora services

According to NIMC, for regular enrollment service in African countries, new enrollment for adults attracts a $50 fee, while it costs $30 for children. NIN slip re-issuance in the Diaspora costs $6.

For data modification across Africa, correction of the date of birth costs $55, while modification of all fields other than date of birth costs $10.

The modification fees are different for Nigerians outside African countries. The price list shows that correction of name from outside Africa costs $60, while modification of other fields costs $10.

What you should know

NIMC, in its executive summary to the new price list, noted that the new price regime was influenced by the interrelated mandates to increase revenue drive, tax unification to broaden the tax net, social intervention, and new additions to its bouquet of products and services.

“Following due consultation with all departments and in consideration of the above and current market realities of inflation at 32.70%, we propose an upward review in the fees and charges for our product and services with a markup at least 20% across with exceptions to certain services per their peculiarities,” the Commission stated.

NIMC said it also considered the obtainable charges by sister agencies on similar services, i.e. Passports and Drivers’ License Services.

It added that it also took into consideration the Commission’s service for the public good, general interest, maintenance of its infrastructure, and the desire for self-sustenance.