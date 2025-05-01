The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has announced plans to increase fees for all its products and services, which include charges for modification of data on the National Identification Number (NIN) database.

The Commission, in a statement issued on Thursday by its Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, said the new fees will be published on the Commission’s website on Friday, May 2nd, 2025.

The Commission said the price review comes “after a decade of maintaining the same price structure,” adding that the increment is to ensure alignment with current operational costs and industry standards.

“The revised pricing structure aims to maintain the quality and integrity of NIMC’s services while ensuring affordability and accessibility for Nigerians,” it added.

Warning to FEPs

While noting that the new prices will take effect immediately it is announced on Friday, NIMC warned all its Front-End Partners (FEPs) to adhere strictly to the new pricing structure.

“Any FEP found charging more than the approved rates will face sanctions, including license revocation.

“NIMC is committed to protecting the interests of Nigerians and ensuring that our services are delivered at fair and transparent prices,” NIMC stated.

“We encourage the public to report any FEP charging above the approved rates to our inspectorate and enforcement unit via ieu@nimc.gov.ng,” it added.

What you should know

Nigerians currently pay different charges for different modifications on their NIN data.

As of now, the highest modification fee is for correction in date of birth, which costs N16,340.

The breakdown of other current prices includes:

N1,522.5 for Name Correction

N16,340 for Date of Birth Correction

N1,522.5 for Address Correction

N1,522.5 for Email Correction

Recall that NIMC last year stopped data modification activity at all its National Identification Number (NIN) enrollment centres across the country.

They directed all NIN holders who want to modify their data to use the NIMC self-service modification portal.

While the self-service portal had been launched long before now, people were still able to visit enrollment centers to modify their data, daring the long queues and long waiting times to get it done.

However, some users have not had a smooth experience on the NIMC self-service portal. According to them, one major problem with using the app is getting OTP to proceed.

Some also complained that after making a payment on the platform for modification, they received messages that their applications had been ‘rejected’ and no other option for them to proceed.