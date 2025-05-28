The Federal Government has inaugurated a Presidential Committee on Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to coordinate the strategic rollout of Nigeria’s digital future in a bold step toward accelerating the country’s digital transformation.

This move follows President Bola Tinubu’s directive to implement a comprehensive DPI framework, integrating key national systems such as digital identity, financial payment infrastructure, and secure data exchange mechanisms across sectors.

The committee was established through a collaborative effort between the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

A unified digital vision

Speaking on behalf of the SGF, the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, stressed the administration’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s digital potential into tangible economic and social value.

“Robust systems for identity verification and financial services are essential to enabling secure transactions, fostering financial inclusion, and unlocking new economic opportunities,” said Dr. Tijani.

He further emphasized that a unified data exchange infrastructure will power innovation, improve public service delivery, and support evidence-based policymaking.

According to him, data is central to achieving Nigeria’s development goals and asserting the country’s place in the global digital economy.

Private sector collaboration key to success

Also speaking at the event, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, advocated for the adoption of a Digital Public Trust model, a data-driven approach to infrastructure development that prioritizes transparency, security, and collaboration.

Inuwa noted that, unlike legacy systems from past industrial revolutions, today’s digital infrastructure must be built around data as a core economic resource.

He called for stronger partnerships between public institutions and private sector stakeholders to ensure the success of this digital agenda.

The newly inaugurated committee will serve as a central coordination hub, ensuring that the DPI rollout is inclusive, efficient, and globally competitive.

It will provide strategic alignment across ministries, departments, agencies, and key industry players to avoid duplication and ensure interoperability of systems.

What you should know

In April this year, NITDA released the draft Technical Standards for DPI in Nigeria and called on the public to participate in the consultation process by reviewing and submitting feedback on the proposed framework.

The development marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and the government’s drive to build an inclusive, secure, and interoperable digital ecosystem capable of driving economic growth, enhancing public service delivery, and empowering citizens nationwide.

The framework laid the foundation for a whole-of-government approach to reforming public service delivery, opening up opportunities for private sector participation in delivering citizen-centric digital services.

A key component of the framework is the establishment of the Nigerian Digital Public Infrastructure Centre (Ng-DPIC), which serves as the national implementation office.

The centre will be tasked with coordinating the development, education, research, and knowledge-sharing efforts required to create a resilient and citizen-focused DPI ecosystem in Nigeria.