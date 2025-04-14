The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has officially released the draft Technical Standards for Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and is calling on the public to participate in the consultation process by reviewing and submitting feedback on the proposed framework.

This development marks a significant milestone in Nigeria’s digital transformation agenda and the government’s drive to build an inclusive, secure, and interoperable digital ecosystem capable of driving economic growth, enhancing public service delivery, and empowering citizens nationwide.

The framework laid the foundation for a whole-of-government approach to reforming public service delivery, opening up opportunities for private sector participation in delivering citizen-centric digital services.

Establishment of Digital infrastructure Centre

A key component of the framework is the establishment of the Nigerian Digital Public Infrastructure Centre (Ng-DPIC), which serves as the national implementation office.

The centre will be tasked with coordinating the development, education, research, and knowledge-sharing efforts required to create a resilient and citizen-focused DPI ecosystem in Nigeria.

According to NITDA, the newly released draft Technical Standards are designed to provide a structured blueprint for the development and deployment of Nigeria’s DPI.

They outline essential technical requirements, industry best practices, and integration techniques that will ensure interoperability, cybersecurity, and operational efficiency across government digital platforms.

Digital identity systems

The draft document also addresses the integration of sector-specific DPI components such as digital identity systems, payment platforms, and data exchange frameworks.

It emphasizes the need for robust participation from both public and private stakeholders in building Digital Public Goods (DPGs) on foundational digital platforms.

Key objectives of the draft standards include:

Enhance Interoperability : Enable seamless communication and integration between platforms, government agencies, and digital services.

: Enable seamless communication and integration between platforms, government agencies, and digital services. Ensure Data Security and Privacy: Protect citizen data while complying with both local and international privacy standards.

Promote Accessibility and Usability: Design inclusive platforms that cater to all user demographics, including vulnerable and marginalized populations.

Define Performance Benchmarks: Establish performance metrics to ensure system reliability, scalability, and efficiency.

Foster Governance and Compliance: Provide clear guidelines on accountability, transparency, and regulatory alignment.

Encourage Innovation: Support the adoption of open-source solutions while ensuring responsible usage.

Standardise Testing Practices: Implement consistent and reliable methods to validate system performance and user satisfaction.

NITDA emphasized that the draft was developed following extensive research and consultations with local and international stakeholders.

“It aligns with global best practices and Nigeria’s ambition to harness digital technologies for inclusive national development.

“The draft document is available for review on our website. Stakeholders are encouraged to submit their comments and suggestions in writing to: regulations@nitda.gov.ng by May 8, 2025,” the agency stated.

What you should know

The release of the draft standards follows the launch of the Digital Public Infrastructure Framework on March 4, 2025, by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovations, and Digital Economy.

This initiative represents a critical step toward operationalising Nigeria’s digital public infrastructure, which the government believes will be pivotal in unlocking the full potential of the digital economy and delivering sustainable, inclusive development for all Nigerians.