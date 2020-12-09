NCC suspends sale of new SIM, activation to audit database

Starting from the first quarter of next year, application and payment for Certificate Of Occupancy (C of O) in Lagos State will be undertaken online.

This disclosure was made by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the maiden Real Estate Marketplace Conference and Exhibitions organised by Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA).

The Governor at the event explained that the State’s Department of Lands had built the required capacity for a smooth transition to the online platform, stressing that the plan was already in its final stage and when the web-based platform is finally launched, there would be no need for applicants seeking for C of O, survey and building plan approvals to physically submit paper documents for authorisation.

Sanwo-Olu charged residents and property developers applying for approvals to stop cutting corners and circumventing the process, stressing that sharp practices would only make it difficult for impatient applicants to get their documents approved.

What they are saying

While speaking at the conference, the Governor of Lagos State said:

“From the first quarter of next year, we will be launching an online platform on which all land transactions will be done. When the project kick-starts next year, there will be one-stop shop for all transactions relating to land, including Governor’s approval on CofO, and building approval by Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.”

“We have given our commitment to this, because of the need to improve the turn-around-time from when people submit their requests for approval and the time the authorisation is completed. We cannot afford to disappoint private investors and applicants seeking real-time approval. We are raising our capacity so that we can respond to the requests and discharge them.”

Special Adviser to the Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka said: “As a Government that is determined to bridge the housing deficit in the State, we are aware of our role in not just the provision of houses, but also create an enabling environment for the private sector working hand in hand to the desired end.”

What this means