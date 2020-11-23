Twitter suspends Nigeria Communications Commission’s account

The Twitter account of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been temporarily suspended on the digital platform.

Findings by Nairametrics revealed that the account was suspended today, although the cause or reason for the action by the microblogging platform remains unknown as at the time of reporting this.

What this means: A statement on the suspended account showed that no activity can take place on it. It is also pertinent to note that usually, Twitter suspends accounts based on violations of its rules, or to ensure safe environment for users. Also, accounts may be suspended to protect other users from cyber-crime, violence, terrorism/violent extremism, abuse/harassment, sexual exploitation among others.

What they are saying: A statement on the suspended account @NgComCommission read thus: ‘’Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate Twitter Rules.’’

On the other hand, confirming the recent development, NCC’s director of public affairs, Ike Adinde told TheCable that the commission is aware of the development, but he, however, denied any wrongdoing by the organization, noting that it is a glitch from Twitter’s two-factor authentication (2FA) system.

“We have been aware of issues with our Twitter account, apparently emanating from technical glitches with the company’s (Twitter’s) authentication system,” he said.