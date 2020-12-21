Economy & Politics
Senate passes N13.5 trillion 2021 budget
The Nigerian Senate has agreed to pass the appropriation bill of N13.588 trillion.
This was disclosed by the Nigerian Senate in a statement during plenary session on Monday.
Senator Barau Jibrin moved that the Senate receives and considers the report of the Committee on Appropriations of the 2021 Appropriation Bill, which was seconded by Senator Stella Oduah. She said:
- “Our infrastructure decay has been on the increase. I am very much impressed with the way and how this Budget has addressed our problems. I want to support and to urge my dear colleagues that we pass this budget.”
Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said the Senate worked hard to “meet the deadline of passing the 2021 Budget before we go on Christmas break.”
The 2021 budget passed by the Senate is an increase of 31.9% from the approved N10.3 trillion FGN budget for 2020.
The parameters & fiscal assumptions underpinning the 2021 appropriation
- Benchmark oil price of 40 US Dollars per barrel.
- Daily oil production estimate of 1.86 million barrels (inclusive of Condensates of 300,000 to 400,000 barrels per day).
- Exchange rate of N379 per US Dollar.
- GDP growth projected at 3.0 percent.
- Inflation closing at 11.95 percent.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported that President Muhammadu Buhari presented a budget of N13.08 trillion to the National Assembly in October.
- The Senate, on Wednesday, passed an executive communication from President Muhammadu Buhari, seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act, from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.
Coronavirus
COVID-19: 115 million people are likely to fall into extreme poverty in 2020 – World Bank Group
Between 88 million and 115 million people are likely to fall back into extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The recently released Poverty and Shared Prosperity Report 2020 by the World Bank Group indicates that between 88 million and 115 million people could fall back into extreme poverty as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is in addition to an increase of between 23 million and 35 million in 2021, potentially bringing the total number of new people living in extreme poverty to between 110 million and 150 million.
According to the report
- Pandemic-related job losses and deprivation worldwide are hitting already-poor and vulnerable people hard, while also partly changing the profile of global poverty by creating millions of ‘new poor’.
- Original analysis included in the report shows that the new poor are more urban, better educated, and less likely to work in agriculture than those living in extreme poverty before COVID-19.
- These results are important for targeting policies to safeguard lives and livelihoods. The report discusses early evidence that the pandemic is deepening income inequality, threatening inclusive economic recovery and future growth. It shows how some countries are deploying agile, adaptive policies to reverse the crisis, protect the most vulnerable, and promote a resilient recovery.
- COVID-19 is expected to push some 100 million people into extreme poverty in 2020 alone. Armed conflict is also driving an increase in poverty in some countries and regions. In the Middle East and North Africa, for example, extreme poverty rates nearly doubled between 2015 and 2018, from 3.8 percent to 7.2 percent, spurred by the conflicts in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Yemen.
- Up to 132 million people may fall into poverty by 2030 due to the manifold effects of climate change. Although the worst economic and welfare effects lie further in the future. In some settings, poverty is already intertwined with vulnerability to climate-related threats such as flooding and vector-borne diseases.
What you should know
- Poverty and Shared Prosperity report is an annual publication by the World Bank Group. The report jointly analyses three converging forces that are driving increase in global poverty and threaten to extend its effects far into the future.
- Climate change may drive about 100 million additional people into poverty by 2030, many of whom reside in countries affected by institutional fragility and armed conflict, and where global extreme poverty is increasingly concentrated, such as the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
- The report provides new evidence on emerging ‘hot spots,’ where multiple threats to poor people’s lives and livelihoods converge, which are mostly found in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).
- The World Bank Group has stepped up its support for regions in which extreme poverty is increasingly concentrated such as SSA.
Economy & Politics
Governor Uzodimma presents N346 billion 2021 “Budget of Wealth Creation”
Imo State Governor has presented to the State House of Assembly a N346 billion 2021 Appropriation bill.
Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has today presented a 2021 financing proposal tagged “Budget of wealth creation”, worth N346 billion to the Imo State House of Assembly.
This is according to a disclosure by the Governor himself through a verified tweet, seen by Nairametrics.
1/Today, I presented the 2021 budget to the Imo State House of Assembly(IMHA)
The budget is titled: The Budget Of Wealth Creation. pic.twitter.com/BDoRnthzRD
— Hope Uzodimma (@Hope_Uzodimma1) December 16, 2020
The Governor revealed that the 2021 budget is based on some key criteria, among which are;
- FGN’s medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF),
- The Federal Government Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP),
- An oil price benchmark of $40 per barrel and 1.86 million barrels of output per day,
- An exchange rate of N379/$1 for 2021 and
- A national GDP growth rate of 3% in 2021, largely driven by Non-Oil export.
What you should know about Imo states’ 2021 budget
- The total proposed budget sum for 2021 is N346, 169,972,082.
- The total sums of N74.66 billion and N271.52 billion were budget for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.
- The proposed sum of N33.72 billion was budgeted for overhead costs representing about 52% of the total recurrent expenditure, while the sum of N14..12 billion was budgeted as personnel cost, representing 16% of the total recurrent expenditure.
- The sum of N13.34 billion is provided in the budget as consolidated revenue fund charges (CRFC).
What they are saying: Commenting on the goal of the budget, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma said: “It is expected that the budget will capture every sector of the state which will lead to an uncommon and unequalled development in the state.”
Explaining why there is a proposed increase in overhead cost, Sen. Uzodimma further added that: “An increase in personnel cost is anticipated to accommodate the payment of the new minimum wage to workers in the state.”
Economy & Politics
Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria – Falana
Falana has stated that restructuring will help in righting the wrongs in critical areas, instead of creating disunity in the country.
Human rights activist, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has stated that restructuring Nigeria is not about breaking up the country.
Falana disclosed this at the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, during a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring and The Liberation of Nigeria’, marking the University’s 24th convocation ceremony on Wednesday.
READ: Recession: Cost of governance in Nigeria unacceptable anywhere in the world – Peter Obi
”Restructuring, without equitable distribution of wealth, will not bring the needed change and development that will build the foundation of our economy and make it gain global reckoning and work for the citizens.
“But I am warning that power devolution to the states without democratising such powers is dangerous to our system,” Falana said.
He also added that “Restructuring is not about break up of Nigeria,” as calls for restructuring should not be seen as a form of secession to disunite Nigeria.
He called on Governors to push for more federalism legally, which would boost the development of the nation and order the equitable distribution of wealth.
Falana also warned about Nigeria’s rising debt profile, calling the foreign debt at $85.9 billion a debt trap, which needs to be addressed.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Governor of Sokoto State and Former House of Reps Speaker, Aminu Tambuwal, said that any plan to restructure Nigeria and the Constitution must pass through legal due process from the National Assembly.
- Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State said that it’s time for Nigeria to begin the process of restructuring. He argued that in order for states not to suffer a tyranny of unfunded mandate, Nigeria should reduce the items of the exclusive list to Defence, National Security and Customs operations.
