Senate extends 2020 capital budget implementation to March 31, 2021
The Senate has passed a bill seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act.
The Senate, on Wednesday, passed an executive communication from the President Muhammadu Buhari seeking the extension of the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act, from December 31, 2020, to March 31, 2021.
This follows the request by the president, through the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in a letter to the National Assembly on Tuesday asking for the extension to enable the executive to implement the capital aspect of the budget.
The President had pointed out that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, prevented the ministries, department, and agencies of government from implementing the capital aspects of the budget.
Senate Leader, Yahaya Abubakar, had moved the motion for the extension of the implementation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to December 31, 2020, and was seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe.
The senate then resolved into committee of the whole to consider the Bill, in order to extend the implementation of the capital aspects of the 2020 Appropriation Act to March 31, 2020, after it went through first and second readings.
This was subsequently read the third time and passed, with the lawmakers amending section 12 of the 2020 Appropriation Act by adding a proviso that the implementation of the capital component of the 2020 budget be extended to March 2021.
This means that the two proposed fiscal documents, when signed into law, would run concurrently.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after the approval, gave assurance to Nigerians that the extension of the 2020 Appropriation act did not alter the January to December budget cycle of budget implementation.
The Senate explained that it took the decision to extend the implementation of the capital components of the 2020 budget till March to ensure proper utilization of the funds already disbursed to the MDAs.
What this means
- The extension of the 2020 Appropriation act means that the capital components of the budget, which could not be achieved due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and led to a sharp drop in revenue and lockdown of the economy, would now see its implementation extended further.
- It also means that the 2 proposed fiscal documents, that is the 2021 Appropriation act and the extended 2020 Appropriation act, when signed into law, would run concurrently.
A Bill for an act to amend the 2020 Appropriation Act in order to extend the implementation of the capital aspects
of the Budget to 31st March 2021 and for related matters 2020 is read the Third Time and Passed.#TodayInSenatePlenary
Africa’s economic growth to drop by 4.1% in 2020, rebound by 5% in 2021 – UN
The UN has stated that due to the pandemic, Africa’s economy will decline by 4.1% in 2020 and then rebound by 5% in 2021.
The United Nations (UN) has disclosed that Africa’s economy will rebound by 5% in 2021 after declining by 4.1% in 2020 due to the effects of the pandemic.
This was disclosed by the UN Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) in a report on Tuesday. The report titled: “Innovative finance for private sector development in Africa,” cited that Africa will need US$44 billion for the testing, personal protective equipment for frontline medical staff, equipment and treatment of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The UN discloses that Africa’s economic revival would need effective policies to combat the pandemic, also compounded by global actions to fight the pandemic.
The forecast that as Africa increases Health spending to sustain their health systems and absorb costs related to the COVID-19 lockdowns. The continent will need US$44 billion for the testing, treatment and hospitalization of Covid-19 patients
The pandemic will force between 5 to 29 million people into extreme poverty compared with a baseline 2020 African growth scenario, according to ECA projections.
The UN called for more investment in African infrastructure and innovation, citing poor innovation which affects Africa’s productions abilities and reduced education quality.
- UN said the estimated financing gap is US$2.5 trillion for all emerging and developing countries and US$200billion to US$1.3trillion for Africa, and urges the continent to invest in human capital to bridge the gap.
- UN said due to Africa’s population growth of 43% over 2015–2030, the gap could reach US$19.5 trillion by 2030.
- UN said Africa had the second-fastest growing economy in the world in 2019, however, the pandemic would affect growth between 1.8% and -4.1% in 2020.
The UN calls for more banking reforms to reduce the effects of monetary crisis, and also to boost private sector-led investment in the continent through stronger equity and debt capital.
What you should know about Africa’s economic situation
- Nairametrics reported earlier that IMF expects sub-Saharan Africa’s overall economy to fall by negative 3.2% in 2020 with a recovery in 2021 of 3.4%. While the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4% and not the 3.4% it projected in April 2020. But, the global lender expects Nigeria’s economy to rebound by 2.6% in 2021.
- The World Bank earlier said the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic could make an additional 5 million Nigerians poor, given the imminent recession which is expected to be the worst since the 1980s.
- The President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass, revealed that the bank needs to spend at least $70 billion per year to tackle the impact of the pandemic induced poverty.
Private sector can catalyse investments in infrastructure and contribute to Africa’s Covid-19 recovery – UN
The United Nations has stated that the private sector can contribute crucially to post COVID-19 economic recovery.
The United Nations has said that the private sector is the engine of growth, and can help catalyse investments in infrastructure and industrialization. It also stated that the private sector can contribute crucially to post COVID-19 economic recovery.
This was disclosed in a statement by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), after the launch of “Economic Report on Africa 2020: Innovative Finance for Private Sector Development in Africa” on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary, ECA, said the innovative financing is a way of ensuring that Africa grew into a prosperous continent.
- “In the report, we looked at a couple of definitions; we looked at the private sector, the Small and Medium Enterprises, the non-business financial institutions and the role of technology. We are hoping that this report will allow us, particularly after this crisis, to look at how we design financing and particularly innovative financing toward infrastructure, agriculture and technology, going forward.”
William Lugemwa, Director, ECA Private Sector Development and Finance Division, disclosed that the ECA found out economies in Africa are not diversified, citing low investments in innovation and private sector led reforms which impedes production.
- “The private sector, as the engine of growth, can help catalyse investments in infrastructure and industrialization, and so can contribute crucially to post COVID-19 economic recovery. The digital revolution, under way in Africa currently, and mainly based on mobile phone networks, presents opportunities for scaling up alternative finance and sustainably developing private sector finance.”
Lugemwa said the ECA also noticed that capital markets, private investments, crowd-funding platforms and other alternative methods of financing were gaining momentum in Africa, even though the report still highlighted challenges affecting Africa’s private sector.
He stated that the UN forecasts Africa needs $1.3 trillion annually to funds its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which would be heavily impacted by population growth. He also added that for Africa to achieve its SGDs, investments need to be made in innovative financing and increased private investments.
He added that Africa needs regulations on capital market requirements to avoid the spread of financial instability.
- “African policymakers and regulators can put in place emergency policy measures to manage financial stability and create a sound pathway toward economic recovery.”
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in October that The World Bank said the Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) region is expected to experience a reversal of economic contraction next year, as countries in the region start to ease movement restrictions, even as the impact of the coronavirus will endure for years to come. The bank said that a growth of about 2.1% could follow in 2021 and 3.2% in 2022.
World Bank finally approves Nigeria’s $1.5 billion loan request
The World Bank has finally approved Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion budget support loan.
The World Bank has finally approved Nigeria’s request for a $1.5 billion loan as budget support and to help cushion the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s revenue.
This was disclosed through a statement by the World Bank on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, where it noted that the facility is a 5-year Country Partnership Framework (CPF) that will last from 2021 to 2024.
The bank in its statement pointed out that the facility was prepared jointly with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA).
What the World Bank is saying
The World Bank in its own statement added that Nigeria is at a critical point, hence the approval of the loan.
The statement partly reads, “With the sharp fall in oil prices as a result of COVID-19, the economy is projected to contract by over 4% in 2020, plunging the country into its deepest recession since the 1980s. Government revenues could fall by more than 15 billion dollars this year, and the crisis will push an additional 5million Nigerians into poverty in 2020.’’
World Bank Board of Directors also approved the $1.5 billion for two projects in Nigeria. These projects include Nigeria Covid-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, Program for Results (Nigeria CARES) and the State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability Program for Results (SFTAS).
The 2 projects are expected to get a $750 million facility through the International Development Association (IDA).
What the World Bank and IFC Directors are saying
The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri said, “This Country Partnership Framework will guide our engagement for the next 5 years in supporting the Government of Nigeria’s strategic priorities by taking a phased and adaptive approach.’’
The IFC Director for Southern Africa and Nigeria, Kevin Njiraini also said. “The Country Partnership Framework leverages the World Bank Group to enable business growth that is inclusive and sustainable.’’
Areas of focus for the facility
- The facility from the Bretton wood institution will focus on four areas of engagement which include investing in human capital by increasing access to basic education, quality water and sanitation services; improving primary healthcare; and increasing the coverage and effectiveness of social assistance programs.
- Promoting jobs and economic transformation and diversification by supporting measures to unlock private investment and job creation and increasing access to reliable and sustainable power for households and firms.
- The CPF will also focus on boosting digital infrastructure, and developing economic corridors and smart cities, to provide Nigerians with improved livelihoods.
What you should know
- The World Bank had delayed the approval of the $1.5 billion facility due to concerns over some critical reforms as the bank believes that Nigeria has not shown enough commitment towards realizing them.
- Some of these key reforms include the flexibility and unification of the exchange rate, removal of fuel subsidy and an increase in electricity tariffs