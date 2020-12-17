Don’t process drivers’ licenses without NIN from Monday, FG orders FRSC

The Federal Government has ordered the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) not to process drivers’ licenses without the use of their National Identification Numbers (NIN).

This follows the Federal Government’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies.

This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Wednesday evening via his official Twitter handle.

He tweeted, “In compliance with the FG’s directives on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps had in compliance with the directives earlier put members of the public on notice.”

Meanwhile, FRSC confirmed this when it issued a statement via its Twitter handle, which was signed by Assistant Corps Marshal, Bisi Kazeem, titled “FRSC commences enforcement of National Identification Number in driver’s licence processing,” on Wednesday. It stated:

“In compliance with the FG’s directive on the harmonisation of citizens’ data by relevant agencies, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from 21/12/2020 will begin the enforcement of the NIN in the processing of driver’s license.

“As a follow up to that, FRSC Management has resolved that effective 21 December, 2020, all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the National Identification Number from the National Identity Management Commission before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.”

Kazeem explained that all driver’s licence applicants are expected to present their NINs from the date, before they would be attended to, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone. He wrote about the need for a harmonised database on citizens’ information, saying,

“It is critical to resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and quick retrievals to address some of the national security challenges. Those going for their driver’s licence processing are to take note of the directives and carefully follow the procedures for obtaining their NIN. All numbers presented by the applicants must correspond with what NIMC issued to individuals for a harmonised database.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported on Tuesday when Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) instructed telecommunications operators like MTN, Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and others to block all SIM cards not registered with the National Identity Numbers in two weeks.