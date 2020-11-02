FG explains delay in payment of October salary

The Federal Government has given reasons for the delay in payment of October 2020 salaries to some civil servants, while giving assurance that necessary steps have been taken to resolve the matter.

This disclosure was made by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, in a statement issued on Monday, 2nd of November, 2020.

Dr Yemi-Esan explained that the delay was due to the fact that the 2020 budget was passed before the conclusion of negotiation on the new minimum mage and its consequent adjustment.

She went further to explain that:

A lump sum was however provided in the 2020 budget for minimum wage and its consequent adjustment.

The shortfalls are to be paid from the lump sum already set aside in the budget for the minimum wage and its adjustment.

The committee is expected to conclude its work by the end of this week so that salaries can be paid.

Dr. Yemi-Esan also disclosed that a committee made up of representatives of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Budget Office, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation has been set up to determine the shortfalls of Ministries, Extra- Ministerial Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

While appreciating civil servants for their patience, the Head of Service also said that she was in touch with the Director-General, Budget Office, who reiterated that salaries would be paid by the end of this week.