NCC likely to extend deadline, as House of Rep orders 10 weeks extension
The House of Reps has called on NCC to extend by 10 weeks to enable subscribers to procure their NINs.
There is respite for telephone subscribers as the House of Representatives has called on the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to extend the deadline for re-registration of SIM cards by Nigerians to 10 weeks.
Recall that the NCC had instructed telecommunications operators to block all SIM cards that are not registered with the National Identity Numbers in two weeks.
The motion was duly moved by the Minority Leader Ndudim Elumelu, representing PDP Delta, at the plenary session today.
Hon. Ndudim Elumelu expressed serious concern over the shortness of the notice period, though the idea behind the policy seems quite good, as quite a huge number of Nigerians have not been properly sensitized or even aware of this directive and many risk being blocked at the expiration of the two weeks deadline. He said:
- “Therefore trying to enforce this policy in a period where most Nigerians are gearing up for Christmas festivities may lead to stampede in the process of rushing to get registered which could lead to unnecessary death and injuries. If the NCC is allowed to carry out these directives, it will bring about untold hardship as millions of subscribers will be disconnected this yuletide period, which could spell disaster in an already volatile nation like ours.”
- “If the NCC is not urgently called to halt their plans, there may be unnecessary panic in the country which may lead to exploitation of vulnerable Nigerians, thereby causing more pains in an already pathetic situation; hence the need to urgently wade into this impending crisis.”
After several contributions by other members of the house, it was resolved that the NCC should give a reasonable amount of time to enable Nigerians to submit their National Identity Numbers (NIN) to their service providers and that the 2 weeks is not feasible to comply with the directive.
The House, therefore, called on NCC to extend the deadline to 10 weeks and mandated the House Committee on Communications to ensure full compliance.
What this means
- An extension by 10 weeks is good and reasonable enough as against the 2 weeks deadline for subscribers to register for their national identity cards, considering the approaching yuletides when most businesses would close down for the year.
- Considering the bureaucracies in most public sector organizations including the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), 2 weeks is too short a Peri to reasonably register subscribers and could inevitably lead to stampede and undue exploitations by the officers of the NIMC.
Breaking: Buhari orders immediate reopening of land borders
President Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four Nigerian land borders.
President Buhari has ordered the immediate reopening of four of Nigeria’s land borders, over a year after they were all shut.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Presidency on Wednesday evening.
“President Buhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun,” The statement said.
President @MBuhari has directed the immediate opening of four land borders: Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun.
The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning Minister, Zainab Ahmed disclosed that the other land borders will be reopened before Dec. 31st, 2020.
What you should know
- Naiarametrics reported in October 2019, that the Federal Government (FG) of Nigeria ordered the complete closure of Nigeria’s borders, placing a ban on both legitimate and illegitimate movement of goods in and out of the country.
- Last month, the Minister of Finance disclosed that the Federal Government was considering reopening the country’s land borders.
Azimo, Transfer Wise not registered IMTOs, CBN warns
The CBN has notified the general public that neither Azimo nor Transfer Wise is licensed by it to operate as an IMTOs.
The Central Bank of Nigeria has affirmed the illegitimate status of the controversial Azimo and Transfer Wise schemes, stating that they are both unauthorised as International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) in Nigeria
The recent disclaimer was issued by the Central Bank through a verified tweet, as seen by Nairametrics. In lieu of this, the apex bank has warned citizens and potential investors to beware of the schemes, noting that anyone that patronizes the schemes does so at his or her own peril.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that prominent Nigerian banks such as FBN, GTB, Fidelity, Zenith and others had issued disclaimers, warning its customers against the controversial Azimo money transfer scheme.
What they are saying: Issuing a disclaimer against the aforementioned schemes, the CBN stated: ‘’The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to the activities of Messrs. Azimo and Messrs. TransferWise, both of which are purportedly transacting business, albeit unauthorised, as International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).
‘’The Bank wishes to notify the general public that neither Messrs. Azimo nor Messrs. Transfer Wise is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria to operate as an International Money Transfer Operator (IMTO).
‘’The public is therefore advised to beware of the activities of Messrs. Azimo and Messrs. Transfer Wise and desist from patronizing the companies forthwith. Anyone who patronizes the unregistered companies, does so at his or her own risk.’’
What you should know
- Both Azimo Money Transfer and Transfer Wise are private London-based online money transfer services.
- While Azimo was founded in 2012 by Michael Kent, Transfer Wise was founded in 2011 by Estonians, Kristo Kaarmann and Taavet Hinrikus.
- Azimo claims to charge just £3.84 for a £120 transfer, Transfer Wise charges £5.53 for a £524.6 transfer.
AfCFTA: Factoring is a viable alternative funding for SMEs – Kanayo Awani, AfreximBank
AfreximBank is ready to support factoring as a viable alternative source of funding for the SMEs in Africa.
The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is strongly in support of factoring as a viable alternative financing instrument for supporting Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
This disclosure was made by Ms. Kanayo Awani, Managing Director of Afreximbank’s Intra-African Trade Initiative and Chairperson of FCI’s Africa Chapter, during the opening of a virtual workshop that focused on “Opportunities for factoring in Africa, that access to finance for SMEs would play a key role in intra-regional trade under the AfCFTA.”
Factoring is a financial transaction and a type of debt financing in which a business sells its receivables (outstanding invoices) to a third party/agent (called a factor) at a discount. It is a form of selling the receivables to an agent at less than its full value.
According to her…
- “SMEs constitute the greatest proportion of the continent’s industrial fibre, accounting for about 80% of businesses and employing not less than 70% of the continent’s workforce.
- “Given that access to finance remains a key constraint to SME operations, availability of sustainable trade finance, especially for SMEs, will remain the key lubricant to propel the AfCFTA, the single largest trading bloc globally, towards the realization of its aspirations.
- “The Factoring volumes in Africa grew by 10% to EUR 24 billion in 2019 with Afreximbank supporting this growth by providing financing to emerging factoring companies in Cameroon, Senegal, Congo, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Nigeria.
- “The Bank also developed and launched a Model law in 2016 and seeks its adoption and implementation by engaging government officials, legislators, relevant African regional organizations, and regulators to improve the legal and regulatory environment for factoring.
- “Egypt, for instance, reviewed and promulgated a new factoring law in 2018 using the Afreximbank Factoring Model Law as Guide and this has contributed to the sharp growth in Factoring activities.
Why this matters
- SMEs would benefit immensely from using the factoring window to increase their cash flow, as money is also needed to grow the business as well as keep up with rising order numbers, within the constraint of low working capital.
- An SME that wants to meet its present and immediate cash needs can always factor its receivable assets at a discount that largely depends on the risk grade of the receivables involved.
- Factoring is not technically a loan and thus will not add to a company’s debt or tie up collateral that may be required to secure other bank loans or facilities.
- Cash is King – liquidity as well as improved cash flow matter a lot for any enterprise that wants to grow its business and meet its obligations as at when due.