LAGFERRY ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020 – MD

The Lagos Ferry Services (LAGFERRY) ferried over 200,000 passengers in 2020, during 150 days of operations.

This was disclosed by the Managing Director of LAGFERRY, Mr Abdoulbaq Balogun, in a New Year’s message to customers on Sunday.

Mr. Balogun added that LAGFERRY could have transported more commuters if not for the effects of the lockdown restrictions.

He promised that the customers would experience service delivery in its operations as the Lagos State government had concluded plans to increase the LAGFERRY fleet to 20.

“I urge you to stay tuned and expect more remarkable giant strides in water transportation in the first quarter of the new year, as we take delivery of additional world-class, state of the art, boats to increase our fleet to 20 and our capacity to meet the ever-increasing demands,” he said.

He added that despite challenges posed by the pandemic, the company was still able to expand operations to Epe, Badagry, Agbowa-Ikosi, Agbara and Ibeju-Lekki areas of Lagos.

The MD also revealed that LAGFERRY was responsible for 38% of the water transportation index to the transportation matrix of Lagos and also improved the contribution of water transport that the state GDP from 0.2 per cent to 0.08 per cent, citing that the operations had helped decongest road traffic in Lagos State and boost ease of doing business through the waterways.

“We will continue to break new grounds as we open up uncharted territory on water,” he added.

What you should know