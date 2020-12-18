Business
Lagos govt urges road users to embrace water transportation
The Lagos State Government has urged residents to embrace water transportation in order to decongest the roads.
The Lagos State Government has called on all road users in the metropolis to embrace and make use of water transportation in order to decongest the roads, especially during this yuletide season.
This disclosure was made by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Sewedo Whenu, during a programme on Radio Lagos today.
Mr. Whenu urged commuters to adopt water transportation to access their destinations and not depend solely on roads, explaining that this would help to check traffic congestion and ensure smooth flow of traffic in the metropolis.
He noted that the present administration has committed huge resources to the development of all the modes of transportation within the State and revealed that plans have been concluded to procure additional boats to accommodate the increased ridership recorded by the State Ferry Services, assuring that operational safety guidelines on the waterways are mandatory.
Whenu, however, urged Lagosians to consider the option of carpooling, by pairing up with partners of the same location to reduce numbers of vehicles on the roads, adding that the State’s high capacity buses are also available for public use and this would reduce congestion on the roads.
In his statement about the actions of the government to ensure smooth flow, he revealed that additional 1000 trained LASTMA Officers absorbed by the State Government has impacted positively on the reduction of traffic congestion within the metropolis, adding that their operational time has also been extended from 8.00 pm to 10.00 pm.
The Permanent Secretary emphasized the need for motorists to observe the traffic rules and regulations for the safety of lives and property, advising all drivers to avoid over speeding, drinking and driving, driving against traffic, thuggery, violence and violation of other traffic laws.
He warned motorists to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and safety guidelines, urging residents to support government’s efforts to achieve the much-desired progress in the transportation sector.
What you should know
- The State Government has made significant progress in terms of making water transportation a thing. According to the Managing Director of the Lagos Ferry Service (LAGFERRY), Ladi Balogun, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved seven more boats and by the end of the year, LAGFERRY’s fleet will have nothing less than 20 boats taking passengers and cargo for businesses.
- However, speaking on some of the investments of the State Government to improve the transport infrastructure within the state, the Permanent Secretary said that the first phase of the Blue Line Project from Marina to Mile 2 would be completed and delivered for operations in 2022, as well as the Red Line, which will share the standard gauge track of the Lagos-Ibadan route to connect Oyingbo and Alagbado.
Breaking: Presidency apologizes for misleading information on Kankara abduction
The Presidency has apologized to the nation over the release of an incorrect number of schoolboys that were abducted in Katsina State.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, has apologized to the country for incorrect communication on the abduction of 333 schoolboys at Kankara katsina State.
The apology from the presidential media aide follows his initial statement that only 10 students were kidnapped at Government Science School Kankara.
This disclosure was contained in a statement by Garba Shehu, through a series of tweet posts from his official Twitter handle on Friday, December 18, 2020.
Shehu said that the communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know, however, they were in conflict with what was available at that time.
Garba Shehu, in his statement, said, ‘’I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara. This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.’’
‘’Please understand that this communication was in no way down to downplay the seriousness of the situation. Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great nation forward. Thank you.’’
I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara
Lagos Govt says efforts to revamp state transportation will facilitate development
Dr. Frederic Oladeinde has disclosed the Strategic Transport Master Plan will improve the flow of movement in the metropolis.
The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed that the Strategic Transport Master Plan of the state will improve the flow of movement in the metropolis and also facilitate growth and development.
According to the information contained in the press release issued via the official Twitter account of the Lagos State Government, the Commissioner made this disclosure in his keynote address at the 2nd Edition of the Lagos Transport Fest 2020.
While speaking at the ceremony, he revealed that in an effort to bolster economic growth and development in line with the smart city goal of the present administration, the Lagos State Government has revamped its Strategic Transport Master Plan.
According to him, the Master Plan will be anchored on the implementation of major reforms, which will include developing comprehensive mass transit systems that will connect all the 28 activity centres in Lagos and the development of a water-based network with land-based Mass Transit systems.
In line with this comprehensive outlook and the key focus of the Master Plan, the strategic reforms captured in the plan includes the construction of six rail lines, one monorail line, 14 BRT routes, over 20 water transport routes and the development of cycle lane network with pedestrian ways to improve the flow of movement in the metropolis.
He stated that revamping the plan was required to address the current transportation challenges by identifying facilities and services necessary to manage the dynamics of Lagos as a Smart City.
Why this matters
- The Commissioner noted that the plan will optimize existing road networks to ensure compatibility with new modes coming on board, as well as the deployment of an Intelligent Transport System to aid integration in the state and reduce traffic congestion.
- The strategy which would include integrated fare and ticketing system, information and communication system and coordinated service timetables, is expected to resolve infrastructural issues in the state transport system and would help to reduce mobility delays, improve journey time reliability for businesses, as well as social and environmental objectives through a reduction in traffic congestion.
- The strategic reforms captured in the plan will have an impact on the economy of the state and the nation at large, as an effective transport system is key to the productivity of any active economy.
- This move will also help to improve the ranking of the city among others on the global stage, as well as the standard of living of its citizens.
Ibom Deep Seaport will resolve the gridlock challenges on Apapa Wharf Road – Rep. Luke
A member of the House of Reps has commended the Federal Government’s approval of the Ibom Deep Seaport.
Rep. Onofiok Luke has noted that President Buhari’s approval of the Ibom Deep Seaport project is a step closer to resolving the challenges of gridlock on the Apapa Wharf Road.
The Representative, who represents Etinan/Nsit Ibom/Nsit Ubium Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom, made this in a statement in Uyo, describing the approval as a welcome development.
According to a news report by NAN, Rep. Luke thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the Ibom Deep Seaport project in the state and called the approval a welcome development given the socio-economic benefits embedded in the Deep Seaport project.
What they are saying
Rep. Luke in his statement said:
- “The approval was a step closer to resolving challenges of gridlock on Apapa Wharf Road, which had brought untold hardship to Nigerians and business owners in the country. I give special commendation to His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who has shown immense commitment to the realisation of this vision by doggedly employing a bipartisanship approach to ensuring the granting of the license.
- “Let me also pay tribute to His Excellency, Obong Victor Attah, who conceptualized the vision and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, for also pursuing the vision within his own capacity during his tenure of office. The task ahead of all of us now is to ensure targeted special training and capacity development for our people to meet the demands of the vistas that beckon.
- “We must all come together to support Gov. Udom Emmanuel’s administration to succeed in delivering this all-important project, being a critical component of the completion agenda. With bipartisanship approach like this towards governance, we can achieve more for our people.”
What you should know
- The Ibom Deep Sea Port will be built on a stretch of 14,400ha acquired for the project.
- The Port is a Federal Government project driven by the Nigerian Port Authority & Federal Ministry of Transport, Akwa-Ibom state, with Global Maritime & Port Services PTE Limited as the transaction driver.
- The deep seaport will be for large vessels that can load over 13 thousand containers in one voyage.
- It will be a transhipment port (enabling movement of one vessel to another while in transit to its final destination) as smaller vessels will re-distribute cargo from the mega vessels to seaports, river ports closer to the entities financially responsible for the receipt of a shipment.
Why the Ibom deep seaport matters
In line with his statement, the Deep Seaport has the capacity of becoming a major national and regional economic gateway, this would help to open up economic potentials that were once locked and foster movement of goods and the operations of businesses.
It would also create employment opportunities and wealth for the people directly and indirectly.
Rep. Luke emphasized that the task ahead is in terms of engagement and assured Nigerians, targeted special training and capacity development for stakeholders would enable the project to meet the demands of the vistas that beckon.