Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumes role as Fidelity Bank CEO

Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has formally assumed her role as the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc. She will also become the first female executive to lead the bank.

This was confirmed in a statement by Fidelity Bank, which stated that her role became effective from January 1, 2021. She took over from Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, whose contract formally ended on December 31, 2020.

Fidelity Bank says Onyeli-Ikpe’s leadership will ensure growth based on a track record of performance.

“Under Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership, the bank will consolidate on the already laid foundation and track record of performance, to execute the next growth phase. Onyeali-Ikpe was formerly the Executive Director, Lagos and South West Directorate of the bank, and has been an integral part of management in the last six years.

“She joined the bank in 2015 and spearheaded the transformation of the Directorate, leading it to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28 per cent of the Bank’s profit before tax, Deposits and Loans.

“She is vastly experienced and has spent over 30 years working across various banks, including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank/Enterprise Bank, where she held several management positions in Legal, Treasury, Investment Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking and Corporate Banking.

“As an Executive Director at Legacy Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.”

What you should know

Nairametrics reported in July that Fidelity Bank Plc announced the appointment of Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as its new Chief Executive Officer Designate.

In December, Nairametrics reported that Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe purchased additional five million units of the bank’s shares totalling N12.97million.

