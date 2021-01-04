Appointments
Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe assumes role as Fidelity Bank CEO
Fidelity Bank Plc’s Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has formally assumed her new role as CEO.
Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has formally assumed her role as the Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc. She will also become the first female executive to lead the bank.
This was confirmed in a statement by Fidelity Bank, which stated that her role became effective from January 1, 2021. She took over from Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, whose contract formally ended on December 31, 2020.
Fidelity Bank says Onyeli-Ikpe’s leadership will ensure growth based on a track record of performance.
- “Under Mrs Onyeali-Ikpe’s leadership, the bank will consolidate on the already laid foundation and track record of performance, to execute the next growth phase. Onyeali-Ikpe was formerly the Executive Director, Lagos and South West Directorate of the bank, and has been an integral part of management in the last six years.
- “She joined the bank in 2015 and spearheaded the transformation of the Directorate, leading it to profitability and sustained its impressive year-on-year growth across key performance metrics, including contributing over 28 per cent of the Bank’s profit before tax, Deposits and Loans.
- “She is vastly experienced and has spent over 30 years working across various banks, including Standard Chartered Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Citizens International Bank/Enterprise Bank, where she held several management positions in Legal, Treasury, Investment Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking and Corporate Banking.
- “As an Executive Director at Legacy Enterprise Bank Plc, she received formal commendation from the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), as a member of the management team that successfully turned around Enterprise Bank Plc.”
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported in July that Fidelity Bank Plc announced the appointment of Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as its new Chief Executive Officer Designate.
- In December, Nairametrics reported that Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe purchased additional five million units of the bank’s shares totalling N12.97million.
Appointments
AXA Mansard appoints new Non-Executive Director, as two directors resign
The Board of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has disclosed the appointment of Kuldeep Kaushik as a Non-Executive Director of the Company.
The Board of AXA Mansard Insurance Plc. has announced to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public, the resignation of Mr Lesley Ndlovu and Mr Thomas Wilkinson from the Board of the Company as Non-Executive Directors.
In addition to this, the Board also disclosed that Mr Kuldeep Kaushik has been appointed Non-Executive Director of the Company.
These announcements were made in a notification issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs Omowumi Mabel Adewusi.
According to Mrs Adewusi, the appointment of Mr Kushik has been duly approved by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).
In the statement, she revealed that the resignation of Mr Ndlovu and Mr Wilkinson from the Board as Non-Executive Directors became effective on 30th December 2020.
What you should know about Mr Kaushik
- Mr Kaushik has over 18 years of experience in corporate & business strategy, business transformation and operational excellence, business development, program management, change management and technology consulting. He also has extensive experience in Life, Savings and Health Insurance businesses.
- He is currently the Chief Operating Officer of AXA International and New Markets. Prior to this, he worked at AXA Hong Kong, where he headed the Operations & Transformation team.
Appointments
Berger Paints Plc appoints Ogechi Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director
Berger Paints announces the appointment of Ogechi U. Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director, as Engineer Patrick Buruche retires.
The Board of Directors and Management of Berger Paints Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Ogechi U. Iheanacho as Non-Executive Director of the company, as Engineer Patrick Buruche sets to retire as Non-Executive Director.
This information was obtained by Nairametrics in a press release issued and signed by the Company Secretary and Legal Adviser, Ayokunle Ayoko.
Mr. Ayoko announced that Engr Buruche will be retiring from the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive effective December 31, 2020.
He disclosed that the Board remains appreciative of his contributions to the Company for the entirety of his tenure.
However, subject to the ratification of the resolutions at the Annual General Meeting, Mrs. Iheanacho has been appointed Non-Executive Director effective January 2, 2021
The Board stated that Mrs. Iheanacho will be bringing to the Board, her financial and corporate governance expertise, having served as Financial Dealer, Treasury & Funds Management with Associated Discount House Limited (now Coronation Merchant Bank Ltd) and as Legal Counsel in the Company Secretariat of Fidelity Bank Plc.
About Ogechi Iheanacho
- Mrs. Ogechi U. Iheanacho is a Director on the Boards of Harmony Trust & Investment Company Limited and Regal Investments Company Limited, and a Trustee of the Living Fountain Orphanage, Lagos.
- Ogechi is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, an Associate of the Chartered Governance Institute, UK and a member of World Commerce and Contracting (formerly International Association for Contract and Commercial Management).
Appointments
UACN Plc announces retirement of company secretary after 23 years, appoints Ms. Nkem Agboti
UACN Plc appoints Nkem Agboti as company secretary following the retirement of Godwin Abimbola after a 23-year service.
The Board of UAC of Nigeria Plc (UACN) has simultaneously announced the retirement of Mr. Godwin Abimbola Samuel as its company Secretary after 23 years of service, and the appointment of Ms. Nkem Agboti as his successor.
This is according to a press release signed by the company’s Group Managing Director, Folasope Aiyesimoju, and sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange platform.
In lieu of the recent development, Mr. Godwin Samuel will officially retire from his position by 31 December 2020, while Ms. Agboti will take over the helms of affairs by 1 January 2020.
- Ms. Agboti is an experienced and accredited mediator with experience that spans over two decades. Her areas of technical competence include but not limited to; Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), brand enforcement as well as trade marketing and distribution. She is an alumna of the University of Lagos where she obtained an LL.B degree.
What you should know: United Africa Company of Nigeria is a Nigerian publicly listed company based in Lagos. Its areas of operation include manufacturing, services, logistics and warehousing, agricultural and real estate.