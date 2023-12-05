The Lagos State Government has announced traffic diversion at the Iyana-Isolo overhead bridge for a period of 2 hours between 7.00am and 9.00am on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The closure of the bridge is to enable the Federal Ministry of Works investigate the level of deterioration of the overhead bridge.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, and can be seen on the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the state government.

Alternative routes

Osiyemi in the statement advised motorists to avoid this part of the highway on the stated date by making use of the following alternative routes:

Motorists from Mushin en route Isolo through Daleko are to use Ijeshatedo to connect Cele Roundabout, access Cele Bridge to Okota Road, link Mushin Road and continue their journeys.

Motorists from Isolo enroute Mushin through Daleko Bridge are to use Mushin Road to access Osolo Way to link Airport Road to connect Oshodi to reach their various destinations.

It should be noted that the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway where the bridge is located will be open to Motorists during the Two-hour closure.

While soliciting the understanding and cooperation of Motorists, the State Government added that Traffic Management and Security Personnel will be deployed to manage traffic flow and minimise inconveniences.