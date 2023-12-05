“Captain Morgan, the number 1 rum brand, is launching a new campaign titled ‘Spice On’ today, debuting a vibrant new pack design while maintaining the same quality liquid and fun, and adventurous spirit of the Captain.

The new high tempo TVC is set against Nigerian Afrobeats singer, songwriter Yemi Alade’s upbeat track ‘Baddie’ and stars Kunle Oshodi-Glover aka ‘Shody’ as the voiceover. Yemi is a cultural force across Africa, with back-to-back MTV Africa awards under her belt, is bringing the dynamism of African music to the global stage.

Celebrating a group of friends that bring their individuality to the table, the TVC follows our protagonist as she moves through a series of vibrant settings on her way to a DJ set. The protagonist brings her own ‘spice’ to each scene with playful twists on how to enjoy Captain Morgan. From a watermelon punchbowl to a BBQ pineapple & lemonade, she inspires her crew to get creative, culminating in someone dunking a chicken wing into their Captain & Cola. This serves as an inspiration, inviting you to ‘groove’ with your Captain Morgan.

The creative introduces Captain Morgan’s vibrant new pack design, placing the quality, flavor, and ‘spice’ of the liquid at the forefront of the design. The new pack also features a refreshed version of the brand’s famous Captain icon, maintaining recognizability while allowing the liquid to shine through as the hero.

The campaign will run through the line unveiling first on social and digital followed by a 45 second TV commercial, out of home sites as well as appearing in both on and off-trade retail channels.

Samori Gambrah, Global Brand Director, Captain Morgan said: “The new ‘Spice On’ campaign is the first pan-African campaign we’ve seen at Captain Morgan and highlights our commitment to growing the brand in the region. Spice is what makes Captain Morgan delicious, but it’s also an attitude – and this campaign is all about celebrating those who bring their unique ‘spice’ to the party. I’ve loved working with our Captain Morgan teams and creative talent across Africa on this campaign.’

Mark Mugisha, Marketing & Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria said: “We are excited to launch this new campaign alongside our new pack design. We invite consumers to bring on their ‘spice’ with a touch of Naija style. The new Captain Morgan is available in your local stores so please grab a bottle and enjoy responsibly.

For more updates on the forthcoming ‘Spice On’ campaign and label refresh by the deliciously golden and ultra-smooth premium spirit drink enjoyed worldwide, follow @captainmorganng on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.